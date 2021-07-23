checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Lonza Reports Strong Momentum in H1 2021, with 14.7% CER Sales Growth and 33.3% CORE EBITDA Margin

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Lonza Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Lonza Reports Strong Momentum in H1 2021, with 14.7% CER Sales Growth and 33.3% CORE EBITDA Margin

  • In H1 2021, Lonza continued its strong performance with 14.7%1 sales growth and 33.3% CORE EBITDA margin, despite headwinds arising from COVID-19
  • Continued focus on growth CAPEX investments, supported by strong business pipeline
  • Expanded collaborations to support COVID-19 programs including Moderna
  • Divestment of Specialty Ingredients business completed on 1 July 2021
  • Path forward for a sustainable remediation project agreed for Gamsenried (CH) legacy landfill site will allow Lonza to proceed with its ambitious sustainability agenda
  • 2021 Outlook: CER sales growth guidance revised upwards to mid-teens. CORE EBITDA margin improvement in line with Mid-Term Guidance trajectory

 

Basel, Switzerland, 23 July 2021 - Lonza today reported sales of CHF 2.5 billion, sales growth of 14.7%1 and CHF 847 million CORE EBITDA, resulting in a margin of 33.3%. This strong momentum has been delivered despite the headwinds arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts to the ramp-up of new assets and the wider manufacturing schedule. Despite these challenges, Lonza has achieved its commitment to deliver for customers throughout the pandemic by expanding production and increasing headcount.

Lonza has seen continued customer demand for COVID-related projects during H1 2021, including the expansion of its collaboration with Moderna for the drug substance production of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Lonza Visp (CH) and Lonza Geleen (NL).

Throughout H1 2021, Lonza has placed a strategic focus on expanding end-to-end solutions across modalities, which is reflected in the incremental investments announced. In H1, Lonza has invested a total of CHF 474 million CAPEX. Investments supporting growth contributed to around 80% of the total amount. Lonza anticipates that the current levels of CAPEX spending on internal growth initiatives will continue to increase over the course of H2. Total CAPEX for Full-Year is anticipated to reach around 25% of sales.

