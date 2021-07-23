checkAd

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BB BIOTECH AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Half Year Report
BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

23-Jul-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Listing Rules

July 23, 2021

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at June 30, 2021, which covers the results of its business activities for the first six months of 2021.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended June 30, 2021 amounted to CHF 349 mn (profit of CHF 422 mn in H1 2020). In the second quarter a profit of CHF 129 mn (profit of CHF 1'180 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG's interim report as at June 30, 2021 is available under report.bbbiotech.ch/Q221 or www.bbbiotech.com.

For further information:

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch


www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe.
BB Biotech AG is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech AG builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Mailand, SIX
EQS News ID: 1220897

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1220897  23-Jul-2021 CET/CEST

