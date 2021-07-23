Higher all-in metal prices and volumes in Aluminium Metal, improved margins and volumes in Extrusions, and better results from Hydro Energy contributed positively to adjusted EBITDA. These positive elements were partly offset by higher raw material costs upstream and negative currency effects.

Norsk Hydro ASA posted second-quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of NOK 6,598 million, up from NOK 2,794 million in the same quarter last year. Continued global economic recovery is supporting increased demand for aluminium and aluminium products. Hydro Aluminium Metal and Hydro Extrusions business areas reported record quarterly results.

The second quarter saw a continuation of the global recovery which began in late 2020. The global economic outlook continues to improve, supported by progress on vaccination and fewer new cases of Covid-19. As a result, global demand for aluminium increased, and the primary aluminium market for 2021 is expected to remain largely balanced.

“The continued strong market sentiment and our strong performance are contributing to the record results in the quarter. Our target to deliver return on capital above 10% over the cycle is progressing well and our improvement program is running ahead of plan. In addition, we are actively positioning our products in the market, lifting our capacity to meet the increasing demand for low-carbon products in line with our 2025 strategy to improve profitability and sustainability,” says President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim.

Hydro continues to address the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, both in terms of safety for its people and the communities where it operates. Hydro’s operations have been operating largely as normal in the second quarter.

During the quarter, the London Metal Exchange cash price for aluminium traded at its highest level in close to a decade, and the strong demand dynamics have also lifted premiums. These factors have supported the record high result in Aluminium Metal of NOK 2,807 million in adjusted EBITDA. Aluminium Metal also completed the ramp-up of the aluminium plant in Husnes, Norway, during the second quarter. The plant is now back at full capacity of 195,000 tonnes for the first time since the partial curtailment in 2009.