Nyrstar NV releases notice for the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 23 August 2021

Regulated Information

23 July 2021 at 07.00 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the “Company”) today issued the notice for the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting to be held on 23 August 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CEST.

As the attendance quorum required for the deliberation and voting on the first item on the agenda of the extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting held on Tuesday 29 June 2021 was not reached, the shareholders of the Company are invited to attend a second extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting of the Company on 23 August 2021. Subject to the then applicable Covid-19 rules, this meeting will be held physically in Brussels Expo, Paleis 11, Room 112, Belgiëplein 1, 1020 Brussels, Belgium.

Depending on the evolution of the current government measures and regulations in place to combat and contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming weeks, the Company may further communicate about the participation and the organisation of the shareholders’ meeting by press release on the Company’s website (www.nyrstar.be).

The full notice, including agenda, proposed resolution and explanatory note can be found on the Nyrstar website: https://www.nyrstar.be/en/investors/share-and-bondholder-information/s ....

About Nyrstar NV
The Company is incorporated in Belgium and, following completion of the recapitalisation/restructuring has a 2% shareholding in the Nyrstar group. The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar website: www.nyrstar.be.

For further information contact:

Anthony Simms -       Head of External Affairs & Legal      M: +41 79 722 2152  anthony.simms@nyrstar.com

Attachment





