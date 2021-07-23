Ambea Q2 EBIT SEK 119 Million vs. Estimate SEK 116 Million
(PLX AI) – Ambea Q2 EBITA SEK 146 million vs. estimate SEK 146 million.Q2 sales SEK 2,851 million vs. estimate SEK 2,809 millionQ2 net income SEK 37 million
