Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium. Autor: PLX AI | 23.07.2021, 07:06 | 36 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 07:06 | (PLX AI) – Nel ASA joins PosHYdon consortium, which aims to validate the integration of offshore wind, natural gas, and hydrogen, offshore the Netherlands. Nel will provide a MW-scale PEM electrolyser for the projectProject will involve installation … (PLX AI) – Nel ASA joins PosHYdon consortium, which aims to validate the integration of offshore wind, natural gas, and hydrogen, offshore the Netherlands. Nel will provide a MW-scale PEM electrolyser for the projectProject will involve installation … (PLX AI) – Nel ASA joins PosHYdon consortium, which aims to validate the integration of offshore wind, natural gas, and hydrogen, offshore the Netherlands.

Nel will provide a MW-scale PEM electrolyser for the project

Project will involve installation of a hydrogen-production plant including a Nel PEM electrolyser on the Neptune Energy-operated Q13a-A platform 13 kilometres off the coast

Electricity generated by offshore wind turbines will be used to power the hydrogen plant on the Q13a-A platform, converting seawater into demineralized water, then into green hydrogen via electrolysis

The green hydrogen will be mixed with the gas and transported via the existing gas pipeline to the coast

The 1.25 MW containerized electrolyser will produce a maximum of 500 kilograms of green hydrogen per day



NEL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

NEL Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer