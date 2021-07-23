Notice of AGM and Shareholder Presentations

Copies of the Annual Report and Proxy Forms are available on the www.oxfordtechnologyvcts.com website and the text of the accompanying shareholders letter sent out is repeated below.

I am pleased to announce that the Annual Accounts for the year ended 28 February 2021 are now available for download from www.oxfordtechnologyvct.com/vct3.html.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share has decreased by 27.4p from 69.6p at 29 February 2020 to 42.2p at 28 February 2021. This is a disappointing result. The portfolio value of Ixaris Group Holdings declined by £2.3m with the collapse of its market and the loss was only partially offset by a gain of £0.7m in Scancell. However, Ixaris has now been sold. On 14 May 2021 a sale and purchase agreement was signed allowing OT3 to exit at a profit for cash close to the value we were carrying at year end. Completion of the sale ix expected to be 31 July 2021.

The unaudited NAV per share rose to 44.4p as at 31 May 2021. This incorporates the IPO share price of Arecor which floated on AIM on 3 June partially offset by a fall in the Scancell share price. The Directors have also reviewed the carrying costs of the unquoted investments and these remain largely unchanged from their values at 28 February 2021.

Shareholders should note that as a result of the sale of Ixaris and the flotation of Arecor that your Company has become transformed into a very concentrated life sciences AIM VCT with substantial cash resources.

This opens up new possibilities for a return of profits and a reduction in the discount at which OT3 shares trade to NAV. Clearly it is expected that substantial Ixaris proceeds will be returned to shareholders as dividends, but the Board is conscious of its additional responsibilities. There has previously been little liquidity for trading OT3 shares, the spread too high and the discount too large. The Board has a governance requirement to deliver on this, where practicable.