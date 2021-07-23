AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the second quarter of 2021

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the second quarter of 2021. The webinar is scheduled for 30 July 2021 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer and Kristi Ojakäär, Chief Financial Officer.



The questions will be answered by Aleksandr Timofejev and Kristi Ojakäär after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on July 30 at the latest, to laura.korjus@tvesi.ee. Questions can also be asked during the webinar.