Business model and flexible cost structures take effect - KPS with 37,1 % EBITDA growth in the third quarter 23.07.2021

- Q3 2020/2021 EBITDA + 37.1 % - nine-month EBITDA flat at 17.8 million euros

- Sales in the third quarter 2020/2021 increased by +15.0 % - Nine-month sales declined by 9.2 % due to the COVID-pandemic

- Confirmation of the forecast for the business year 2020/2021

Unterföhring/Munich, 23 July 2021 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading management consultant for digital transformation and process optimization in retail, publishes figures for the third quarter of 2020/2021. In a difficult environment continuing to be defined by the pandemic, KPS succeeded in performing well under ongoing difficult circumstances. During the third quarter of 2020/2021, KPS increased sales by 15.0 % to 41.0 million euros compared to the prior year quarter, while EBITDA grew by 37.1 % to 6.4 million euros.



In addition to the sales growth achieved, the proportionately lower rise in total expenses was a key factor for the encouraging development of operating profit. The EBITDA margin rose from 13.1 % to 15.6 %. KPS thereby highlights that its business model and its flexible cost structures are working effectively.



EBIT in the third quarter of 2020/2021 amounted to 4.6 million and was therefore 85.6 % above the value for the prior year third quarter. The EBIT margin improved from 6.9 % to 11.2 %.



Sales in the first nine months of the current business year declined by 9.2 % to 118.0 million euros. It is important to note that during the first nine months of the prior financial year, three months were negatively influenced by the effects of the pandemic, whereas during the nine-month period of the current financial year, all nine months have been impacted by COVID-19 effects. The decline in sales was caused primarily by the pandemic-related reservations in a number of existing and potential new customers following transformation projects.