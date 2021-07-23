checkAd

Solid progress continues, driven by higher customer activity, a strong capital markets performance, cost focus and strong credit quality. Net profit of DKK 5.9 billion for the first half of 2021

Press release

23 July 2021

Solid progress continues, driven by higher customer activity,
a strong capital markets performance, cost focus and strong credit quality
Net profit of DKK 5.9 billion for the first half of 2021

Carsten Egeriis, Chief Executive Officer, comments on the financial results:

In the first half of 2021, we saw higher customer activity, primarily from our large corporate and institutional customers, as the Nordic economies have recovered during the latter part of the period, which together with especially our strong capital markets performance resulted in a positive development in our total income. As the increase in customer activity, the macroeconomic recovery and the positive commercial momentum are all expected to continue, and as our credit quality remains strong, we have recently revised our net profit outlook upwards. We have progressed with the execution of our plan to become a better and more efficient bank, digitalising customer journeys, strengthening our compliance and further improving our cost development. In the second half of the year, we will increase our focus on executing commercial initiatives to ensure the continuation of our current momentum. The result in the first half of 2021 represents a return on equity of 7.0%, which is an improvement. However, we still need to work determinedly in order to fulfil our financial ambitions.

First half 2021 vs first half 2020
Total income of DKK 21.3 billion (up 5%)
Operating expenses of DKK 12.8 billion (down 2%)
Impairments of DKK 737 million (against DKK 5.3 billion in the first half of 2020)
Net profit of DKK 5.9 billion (against DKK 1.0 billion in the first half of 2020)
Return on shareholders’ equity of 7.0% (against 0.9% in the first half of 2020)
Strong capital position, with a total capital ratio of 23.3% and a CET1 capital ratio of 18.0%

Continued recovery in the Nordic economies
In the first half of 2021, the Nordic economies began to recover as a result of the vaccine roll out and gradual reopening of the Nordic societies. Labour markets have improved faster than in previous crises and also consumer spending is approaching or even exceeding normal levels. The continuing rebound of economic activity in Denmark as well as in the other Nordic countries is likely to have a positive effect on customer activity and credit demand for the rest of the year, allowing for a favourable operating environment.

