Automotive Hall of Fame Honors Harold Goddijn with Mobility Innovator Award

DEARBORN, Mich., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harold Goddijn, Co-founder and CEO of location technology specialist TomTom ( TOM2 ), is the recipient of the Automotive Hall of Fame’s first-ever Mobility Innovator Award . Goddijn was presented with the award in honor of his contribution to mobility at the 2020/21 Induction & Awards Ceremony.

"This award recognizes the outstanding work Harold Goddijn has accomplished by introducing new technologies and services that are redefining mobility," said Automotive Hall of Fame President Sarah Cook. “As a result of his vision and leadership, as many as a billion people worldwide benefit from a multitude of innovative navigation tools spearheaded by TomTom.”

“It’s fantastic to be a part of the greatest mobility revolution since the invention of the car,” said Harold Goddijn, Co-founder and CEO of TomTom. “Although this award is a great milestone, TomTom will continue to crack some of the most complex challenges that stand between us and a world with safer, cleaner and less congested roads.”

Goddijn was in good company, Sir Lewis Hamilton, seven-time F1 World Champion, was recognized with The Distinguished Service Citation Award and other inductees to The Automotive Hall of Fame were among others: Mong-Koo Chung, Chairman and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company; Jay Leno, car-enthusiast and host of Jay Leno’s Garage series on CNBC; Helene Rother, one of the first women in automotive interior design for General Motors; and, CR and Frederick Patterson – founders of CR Patterson & Sons, the first and only Black-owned and operated car manufacturing company.

