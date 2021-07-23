The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 22 Jul 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.2736 £ 23.6644 Estimated MTD return 0.70 % 0.52 % Estimated YTD return 5.16 % 3.93 % Estimated ITD return 172.74 % 136.64 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.70 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -20.44 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.94 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A