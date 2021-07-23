Danske Bank H1 Net Fee Income Higher Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 23.07.2021, 07:34 | 22 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 07:34 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank gave more details on its first-half earnings report after earlier reporting preliminary numbers.H1 net fee income came in higher than expected at DKK 6,595 million vs. estimate DKK 6,400 millionhalf year net income DKK 5,900 … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank gave more details on its first-half earnings report after earlier reporting preliminary numbers.H1 net fee income came in higher than expected at DKK 6,595 million vs. estimate DKK 6,400 millionhalf year net income DKK 5,900 … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank gave more details on its first-half earnings report after earlier reporting preliminary numbers.

H1 net fee income came in higher than expected at DKK 6,595 million vs. estimate DKK 6,400 million

half year net income DKK 5,900 million vs. estimate DKK 5,900 million

half year CET1 capital ratio 18% vs. estimate 17.7%

half year net interest income DKK 10,965 million vs. estimate DKK 11,000 million

half year net trading income DKK 2,291 million vs. estimate DKK 2,260 million

half year loan impairments DKK 737 million

CEO says saw higher customer activity, primarily from large corporate and institutional customers

Says increase in customer activity, the macroeconomic recovery and the positive commercial momentum are all expected to continue

Expenses were lower in the first half of 2021 than in the same period last year as costs continued the downward trend driven by cost initiatives launched during the past year, and the level of underlying expenses is improving, despite primarily tax-related one-offs in the period



Danske Bank Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Danske Bank Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer