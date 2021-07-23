Report on CPH: HY2021 earnings update

Chemistry and Packaging divisions continue to perform well

CPH reported 5.1% YoY growth (+5.7% excluding currency impact) in net sales to CHF 243.7mn. The Chemistry and the Packaging Divisions continue to perform well and offset the weak performance in the Paper Division. The group EBITDA declined by 40.4% YoY to CHF 20mn largely due to a significant drop in the EBITDA of the Paper division. Group EBITDA margin declined 630bps to 8.2%. Group EBIT declined by 67.8% YoY to CHF 5.7mn (1H20: CHF 17.8mn) and the corresponding margin compressed to 2.4% (1H20: 7.7%). On account of significant margin pressure, the net profit attributable to shareholders declined by 78.3% to CHF 5.8mn.



Segmental performance

Paper: Net sales declined 3.2% YoY (excluding currency: -3.1%) to CHF 105.4mn. The division's 1H21 sales volume was higher as compared to 1H20 when the machines were kept idle due to the imposition of lockdown measures. However, persisting over capacities dragged the paper prices lower, thereby pressuring the realizations and effectively net sales. Consequently, the division's EBITDA loss came in at CHF 1.5mn (CHF 12.5mn), whereas EBIT came down to a negative CHF 10.1mn (CHF 2.3mn). While the end-user demand recovered, the sharp jump in the recovered paper prices to their historical highs has had an adverse impact on raw material cost. Consequently, EBIT declined significantly, despite optimization and cost-saving initiatives.



Packaging: Net sales improved 4.7% YoY (excluding currency: +3.8%) to CHF 90.8mn (1H20: CHF 86.7mn). Demand for packaging material suffered slightly compared to 1H20 due to the absence of the usual seasonal flu, which resulted in lower demand for medicines and effectively packaging products from pharmaceutical companies. The division reported lower volume in Europe and North America, however, it was more than offset by double-digit growth in LATAM and Asia. EBITDA declined 28.4% YoY to CHF 11.5mn, and margins compressed by ~600bps to 12.7%. EBIT dropped by 35.5% to CHF 8.4mn and the margin contracted by 570bps YoY to 9.3%. Higher raw material and transportation costs and the delay in passing on the costs resulted in lower profitability.