Data from 14 leading cancer centers presented at AAPM highlight global adoption of Elekta Unity MR-Linac

Presentation of 36 abstracts underscore the potential of Elekta Unity to advance precision radiation medicine

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced the presentation of 36 abstracts demonstrating the technical capabilities and clinical utility of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac. The research described in the abstracts was conducted at 14 leading cancer centers in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, reflecting the broad global adoption of the system. The abstracts are being reported at the 63rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), which is being held virtually July 25-29, 2021."The Elekta Unity data presented at AAPM clearly validate the benefits of its scan, plan and treat capabilities to enable personalized radiation therapy," said Kevin Brown, Distinguished Scientist at Elekta. "These abstracts also reflect the power of the Elekta MR-Linac Consortium, which played a critical role in developing the technology behind the first high-field MR-Linac, to generate robust data that drives evidence-based clinical decision making. We continue to expand the Consortium to build the collection of data from around the world and make advanced radiation medicine available to all cancer patients, regardless of where they are treated."

Mr. Brown highlighted several abstracts that exemplify the benefits that Elekta Unity can provide to patients and care centers.

Comparison of CT-Guided and MR-Guided Adaptive Radiotherapy for Intramuscular Metastasis

Intramuscular tumors are not visible on CT scans but can be imaged on MR scans. This abstract describes data from a patient with an intramuscular tumor treated with MR-guided radiation therapy (MRgRT) using Elekta Unity. MR images were captured at the start of each treatment session and used to adapt the delivered dose to the size and shape of the tumor at the time of therapy. An algorithm was also developed to simulate the changes in daily doses that would have occurred using CT-guided radiation therapy (CTgRT). Results show that the use of CTgRT to treat intramuscular tumors can result in significant under-dosing and failure to treat the entire tumor. The authors conclude that MRgRT is ideal for treating tumors that are not visible on CT.