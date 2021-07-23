Alliance Trust PLC - Dividend Announcement Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 23.07.2021, 08:00 | 12 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 08:00 | Dividend Declaration Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 3.702 pence per share payable on 30 September 2021 to shareholders on the register on 3 September 2021. The ex-dividend date is 2 September 2021.

Enquiries:



Alliance Trust PLC

Telephone: 01382 938320 Fiona Harris

Sarah Gibbons-Cook

Quill PR

020 7466 5050



