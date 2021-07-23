Semi annual report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 30 June 2021

Except for the ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty no significant events after period close are noted.

Extra Dividend

The Board will invite to an Extra General Meeting and propose for an extra dividend of 9,00 SEK per B-Share and 0,9 SEK per A-Share.

Repurchase of own shares

As per 2021-06-30 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.

