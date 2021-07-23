checkAd

Semi annual report Fenix Outdoor International AG

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 30 June 2021

Second quarter 2021-04-01 – 2021-06-30

  • The total income of the Group was TEUR 130 410 (TEUR: 103 644), an increase of 25,8%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 19 210 (TEUR: 14 751).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 7 271 (TEUR: 3 774).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 5 018 (TEUR: 763).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 2 783 (TEUR: 329).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,21 (EUR: 0,02).
    Period 2021-01-01 – 2021-06-30
  • The total income of the Group was TEUR: 258 534 (TEUR: 232 926), an increase of 11,0%.
  • The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR: 45 329 (TEUR: 32 436).
  • The operating profit of the Group was TEUR
    21 801 (TEUR: 10 553).
  • The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR
    20 706 (TEUR: 9 701).
  • The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 12 417 (TEUR: 4 741).
  • Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,93 (EUR: 0,35).

Events after period closing

Except for the ongoing Covid-19 uncertainty no significant events after period close are noted.

Extra Dividend

The Board will invite to an Extra General Meeting and propose for an extra dividend of 9,00 SEK per B-Share and 0,9 SEK per A-Share.

Repurchase of own shares

As per 2021-06-30 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.

This report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication July 23 2021 at 08:00.     

CONTACTPERSON Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

Attachment





