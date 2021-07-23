checkAd

Oma Savings Bank (OmaSp) will publish the Half-Year Financial Report and invites to a press conference on 2 August 2021

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, INVESTOR NEWS 23 JULY 2021 AT 9.00 A.M. EET


Oma Savings Bank will publish the Half-Year Financial Report and invites to a press conference on 2 August 2021

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp) will publish its Half-Year Financial Report 2021 on Monday 2 August 2021 estimated at 8.30 a.m. EET. The release can be read after the publication announcement on the Company's website www.omasp.fi/investors. The company has issued a positive profit warning on 23 June 2021.

The press conference and briefing on OmaSp’s half-year results 2021 will be hold for analysts, institutional investors and media on Monday 2 August at 10:00 a.m. EET at OmaSp's Helsinki branch, Kluuvikatu 3, 7th floor, Helsinki. To make the press conference safe, we will follow the recommendations of authorities’ regarding corona pandemic when organizing the event. The briefing is in Finnish. The results of the company will be presented by CEO Pasi Sydänlammi and CFO Sarianna Liiri.

Participants are kindly asked to register in advance by emailing minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi no later than Friday 30 July 2021.

The briefing may also be followed as a live webcast at 10:00 a.m. EET on 2 August 2021 at www.omasp.fi/investors and later as a record.

Warmly welcome to learn about OmaSp’s result for the beginning of the year and the outlook for the rest of the year.


Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Keskeiset tiedotusvälineet
www.omasp.fi


OmaSp in short
OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and con-tinuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.





