Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results

Gregor Stewart, Chairman of Alliance Trust PLC, commented:

“We are pleased to have comfortably outperformed our benchmark index in the first half of 2021. With the increasing spread of returns between companies, it is now becoming much more of a stock pickers’ market, which plays to the strengths of our diversified yet high conviction approach to investing.

We recognise that the Company’s delivery of a sustainable, rising income is particularly important to many of its shareholders and are proud that the Company has been able to increase its total ordinary dividend for 54 consecutive years. With increased dividends expected as a result of the global economy re-opening, and the further flexibility that the conversion of the Company’s £645.3m merger reserve provides, the Board has started a review of the level and funding of its dividend payments. It will examine if and how the Company could deliver a more attractive and sustainable level of dividend to shareholders, without changing the investment strategy.

Although excluding stocks with significant exposure to thermal coal and tar sands will not result in significant divestments, it reinforces our ambition to have the portfolio managed to achieve net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050 or earlier. The portfolio’s carbon footprint is already 32.8% lower than the benchmark and this decision helps to keep us on the right track.”

1GAAP Measure

2Alternative Performance Measure

About Alliance Trust PLC

Alliance Trust aims to deliver long-term capital growth and rising income from investing in global equities at a competitive cost. We blend the top stock selections of some of the world’s best active managers, as rated by Willis Towers Watson, into a single diversified portfolio designed to outperform the market while carefully managing risk and volatility. Alliance Trust PLC is an AIC Dividend Hero with 54 consecutive years of rising dividends.

https://www.alliancetrust.co.uk

Alliance Trust PLC Interim Report 2021

Investment objective

The Company’s objective is to be a core investment for investors that delivers a real return over the long term through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend. The Company invests primarily in global equities across a wide range of different sectors and industries to achieve its objective.

Our Performance

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

Share Price

30 June 2021 993.0p 31 December 2020 901.0p

Dividend2 (First two interim dividends for 2021)

30 June 2021 7.404p 31 December 2020 14.38p

Net Asset Value2

30 June 2021 1064.6p 31 December 2020 933.9p

NAV TOTAL RETURN (%)1

This measures the performance of our assets. It combines any change in the NAV with dividends paid by the Company.

MSCI ACWI Alliance Trust 1 year 24.6 29.1 3 years 43.7 41.1 Since 1 April 2017 57.2 58.4 5 years 91.4 96.3

Source: Morningstar and MSCI Inc.

NAV Total Return based on NAV including income with debt at fair value and after Stock Picker and WTW investment fees. 1 April 2017 is the date of appointment of WTW as Investment Manager.

TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (%)1

This demonstrates the return our shareholders receive through dividends and capital growth of the Company.

MSCI ACWI Alliance Trust 1 year 24.6 28.9 3 years 43.7 40.2 Since 1 April 2017 57.2 56.6 5 years 91.4 108.0

Source: Morningstar and MSCI Inc.

COMPARISON AGAINST PEERS (%)

This shows our NAV Total Return against that of the Morningstar universe of UK retail global equity funds (open ended and closed ended).

Morningstar Global Equity Median Alliance Trust 1 year 26.0 29.1 3 years 41.7 41.1 Since 1 April 2017 56.3 58.4 5 years 89.4 96.3

Source: Morningstar.

COMPANY PERFORMANCE

30 June 2021 31 December 2020 30 June 2020 Share Price 993.0p 901.0p 783.0p Net Asset Value (NAV) per share* 1064.6p 933.9p 837.2p Discount to NAV1 6.7% 3.5% 6.5% Average Discount to NAV**1 5.9% 5.6% 5.8%

Source: WTW and Morningstar.

*Balance sheet value calculated with debt at fair value. **Six months to 30 June and 12 months to 31 December.

SHAREHOLDER RETURN

As at 30 June 2021 6 months 1 year 3 years 5 years Total Shareholder Return1 11.1% 28.9% 40.2% 108.0% NAV Total Return*1 14.8% 29.1% 41.1% 96.3% MSCI ACWI 11.1% 24.6% 43.7% 91.4%

Source: Morningstar and MSCI Inc.

*NAV Total Return is based on NAV including income with debt at fair value, and after all Manager fees (including WTW’s fees) and allows for any tax reclaims when they are achieved.

ADMINISTRATION EXPENSES

£000 6 months to 30 June 2021 Year to 31 December 2020 6 months to 30 June 2020 Stock Picker and WTW Investment Fees 6,789 11,964 5,752 WTW Finance and Administration 697 1,385 683 Total Staff Costs 586 1,015 439 Depositary and Custody Services 218 443 186 Investor Relations, Marketing and Public Relations 846 1,601 882 Other Ongoing Administrative Costs 441 1,152 598 Total Ongoing Costs 9,577 17,560 8,540 Non-recurring Costs 244 394 224 Total Costs 9,821 17,954 8,764

Source: WTW.

1. Alternative Performance Measure (refer to Glossary on page 36 of the Interim Report 2021). 2. GAAP Measure.

Chairman’s Statement

For the six months to 30 June 2021, the Company’s Net Asset Value (NAV) Total Return was 14.8% outperforming its benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index (MSCI ACWI) which returned 11.1%

The Company’s Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of 11.1% reflected a widening of the discount from 3.5% at the start of the year to 6.7% at the end of June

Between 1 April 2017, when WTW was appointed Investment Manager, and 30 June 2021, the Company’s NAV Total Return and TSR were 58.4% and 56.6% respectively, against 57.2% for the benchmark

A second quarterly dividend of 3.702p, an increase of 3% on last year, will be paid in September and the Board expects to extend the Company’s 54-year track record of increasing ordinary dividends

The Board is reviewing the level and funding of the Company’s dividend to assess if and how a more attractive and sustainable level of distributions may be provided to shareholders in the future

Reflecting our goal of transitioning the portfolio to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, we will be introducing exclusions on investing in stocks with significant exposure to thermal coal and tar sands

“We are pleased to have comfortably outperformed our benchmark index in the first half of 2021. With the increasing spread of returns between companies, it is now becoming much more of a stock pickers’ market, which plays to the strengths of our diversified yet high conviction approach to investing.”

PERFORMANCE

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to overshadow the way we live and work, but we are hopeful that the global rollout of effective vaccines and further easing of restrictions means we are one step closer to returning to some form of normality. In the first six months of this year, as the global economy has gradually reopened, equity markets have delivered robust returns and I am pleased to report that the Company’s portfolio has comfortably outperformed the market.

The Company’s Net Asset Value (NAV) Total Return for the six months to 30 June 2021 was 14.8% compared to 11.1% for its benchmark index, the MSCI ACWI. The Company’s Total Shareholder Return (TSR) was slightly lower than the NAV Total Return due to movement in the discount, which widened to 6.7% from 3.5% (average 5.9%) in the period. We have also seen the Company’s total net assets rise from £3.0bn at the end December last year to £3.3bn at 30 June. Our multi-manager approach is also delivering over a longer period and since 1 April 2017, when we adopted this strategy, the NAV Total Return and TSR are 58.4% and 56.6% respectively, compared to 57.2% for the benchmark.

The portfolio’s outperformance of the index was due to strong stock selection in a global market which is now offering much more opportunity for active managers to add value. Now that the market returns are broadening out and the index appears to be less skewed towards large US technology stocks, the Company is beginning to once again see the benefit of its active high conviction stock selection approach in the returns being delivered, which are above those of funds which simply track the index.

DIVIDEND REVIEW

We have today announced the Company’s second interim dividend for 2021 of 3.702p, an increase of 3% on the payment for the same time last year.

The Board is proud that the Company has been able to increase its total ordinary dividend for 54 consecutive years. It remains committed to the Company’s Dividend Policy and expects to build on that track record. The Board is also aware that dividend income is important to many of its shareholders and now wishes to assess if and how a more attractive and sustainable level of distributions may be provided to shareholders in the future.

With the global economy re-opening, we expect income from the portfolio to increase over time, following the sharp decline experienced during the pandemic. In addition, the Board is delighted to have been granted Court approval for the conversion of the Company’s merger reserve into a distributable reserve. This provides the Company with increased flexibility in the way it can fund dividend payments, boosting the Company’s already significant distributable reserves and dividend cover.

In light of these developments, the Board has started a review of the level and funding of the Company’s dividend payments and would welcome the views of shareholders. The Board will examine if and how the Company could deliver a more attractive and sustainable level of dividend to shareholders, without changing the Company’s investment strategy. We will report back to shareholders on the results of this exercise by the end of October.

RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT

We reinforced our commitment to investing responsibly this year by deciding to transition our portfolio to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Reflecting this commitment, we have decided to exclude stocks with significant exposure to thermal coal and tar sands from the portfolio.

Climate change is one of the defining issues of our times and we are pleased that WTW is at the forefront of developing and implementing the highest standards of environmental best practice in the investment industry.

Our Investment Manager, WTW, has over 70 experts focusing exclusively on the risks of climate change. It is a signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative (as well as the Principles for Responsible Investment and the UK Stewardship Code). We will closely monitor and report to you on progress, as well as continuing to update you on a quarterly basis on the voting and engagement activities of our Stock Pickers across the broad range of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects of the portfolio.

GEARING

The Company started 2021 with gross gearing of 10%. The gearing levels were managed effectively within the guidelines set by the Board throughout the first six months of 2021. Gearing has been maintained at around this level, with gross gearing of 9.7% at the period end. This reflects our Investment Manager’s positive central view of equity markets but recognises the significant uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic on the global economy.

KEEPING COSTS COMPETITIVE

Expenses at the half year are around the same level as at this point last year. Investment management fees were higher reflecting a higher average NAV for the period. Other ongoing costs were slightly lower reflecting cost savings we have achieved. The Company’s Ongoing Charges Ratio as at 31 December 2020 was 0.64% which is competitive for an actively managed, multi-manager investment fund. We continue to look at where we can achieve operational efficiency and where possible, achieve savings in our costs.

DISCOUNT AND SHARE BUYBACKS

Our average discount for the period was 5.9% starting at 3.5% and ending at 6.7% on 30 June. To support our management of the discount, we purchased 7.3m shares at a cost of £68.1m in the period.

SHAREHOLDER RELATIONS

I chaired my second AGM of the Company in April this year. I was disappointed that, yet again, due to necessary Government restrictions, the meeting took place with only myself and our Company Secretary present. I had very much wished to see as many of our shareholders as possible attending, so that I could meet with you and hear your views in person. However, I was pleased that this year shareholders were able to view the meeting electronically and ask questions.

We do not know when we will be able to host ‘normal’ public meetings again but when we plan for next year our intention is to hold a meeting that shareholders can physically attend as well as to provide a facility so that shareholders can, if they so choose, view the meeting remotely.

We also plan to hold a number of virtual meetings in the course of this year to allow you to hear directly from our Investment Manager and Stock Pickers. If possible, we will hold a live event that shareholders will be able to attend in person. Details of all these events will be available on our website, www.alliancetrust.co.uk, and we will send electronic invitations to all shareholders who have provided us with their contact details.

BOARD COMPOSITION

I am delighted that at the AGM shareholders confirmed the appointment of Sarah Bates and Dean Buckley as Directors. As planned, Sarah has now taken on the role of Senior Independent Director after Karl Sternberg stepped down from the Board at the end of June. Chris Samuel, who joined the Board at the same time as Karl in 2015, will not be seeking re-election at our AGM in April 2022. Both Karl and Chris stepping down from the Board is part of our orderly succession planning and, as we continue to refresh the membership of the Board, we will be looking to take the opportunity to widen the diversity of the Board. I would like to reiterate my thanks to Karl for the significant contribution he made to the Board.

OUTLOOK

Although great progress has been made in some countries, vaccination globally is uneven and new variants of the virus mean the Covid-19 crisis is far from over. Extremely low interest rates and massive fiscal stimulus by governments are helping to generate an economic recovery, but they could also lead to a sustained rise in inflation. It’s equally possible that the recovery could falter and inflationary pressures abate if measures to control the virus lead to new restrictions on economic activity. Given the risks and wide range of potential outcomes, we believe the best results will be achieved by focusing on stock picking rather than trying to time markets and macro factors. If the recovery continues to broaden out, we believe it will provide attractive opportunities for our Stock Pickers to continue adding value, as they did in the first half of the year.

Gregor Stewart

Chairman

22 July 2021

Investment Manager’s Report

MARKET BACKGROUND

Equity markets posted strong returns in the first half of 2021 as the world economy gradually reopened from lockdown, but there was a marked change in the best performing stocks. After two years of being dominated by a small number of US large and mega-cap growth stocks, market returns broadened out and we were all reminded that nothing outperforms forever. Smaller and mid-sized companies outperformed their larger counterparts and developed markets outperformed emerging markets. In terms of sectors, Information Technology’s dominance faded, leaving Energy to take up the running, and the value style of investing outperformed growth. These trends were very much the drivers of the first five months of the year, with June seeing a reversal towards US large-cap growth stocks again.

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

The Company’s Stock Pickers’ skills were rewarded in the six months to 30 June 2021; the Company’s Net Asset Value (NAV) Total Return was 14.8% against the MSCI ACWI* return of 11.1%. Between 1 April 2017, when we were appointed, and 30 June 2021, the NAV Total Return was 58.4% against a return of 57.2% by the MSCI ACWI. It should be noted that this long-term return is lower than would otherwise have been the case due to the impact of the legacy non-core assets that the Board gradually sold off during the first two years of our appointment.

To illustrate the wider dispersion of stock returns seen in the first five months of the year, the chart below illustrates the return of the average stock in the MSCI ACWI against the index’s overall return. Good performance of the average stock indicates that a large group of stocks within the index participated in the strong momentum. During the first five months of 2021, the average stock returned 5.2% against an overall return of 6.6% for the index. Despite the average stock slightly underperforming the main index, the magnitude relative to what was experienced in 2019 and 2020 is significantly lower. In June 2021, however, the market narrowed again, turning back towards large-cap growth stocks, and in that single month, the average stock faced a significant headwind of 2.8% (on an annualised basis the June headwind is a staggering 45%) relative to the index. As can be seen we have generally outperformed when the market gains are spread across many stocks, and struggled in an unusual, highly concentrated market rally. If the first five months of 2021 are indicative of what we might expect in most instances in future (and that has been the average over the last ten years) then we would hope to see the recent strong relative performance continue.

This wider market momentum is also illustrated in the returns generated by the MSCI ACWI Equally Weighted Index relative to the standard MSCI ACWI. Over the first five months of the year, the two indices were performing approximately in line, with the MSCI ACWI Equally Weighted Index up 6.2%. This illustrates a more even distribution of returns across the company size spectrum. With the reversal back towards large-cap stocks in June, the MSCI ACWI Equally Weighted Index finished the six months to 30 June 2021 underperforming its market capitalisation weighted equivalent by 2.1%. Since the date of our appointment, that index lags the MSCI ACWI by 21.2% given the headwinds of prior years when large and mega-cap stocks dominated. With that tough backdrop for our strategy it is pleasing to see outperformance after all costs, even with the performance drag from legacy assets.

As well as market returns broadening out, the reopening of the economy and recovery in corporate earnings led to some companies resuming dividend payments, which augurs well for a rebound in income for the portfolio. We believe that the recovery of income generation in the portfolio, supported by the Company’s significant distributable reserves, should enhance the Company’s ability to extend its record of increasing dividends for shareholders.

*MSCI All Country World Net Dividend Reinvested Index Total Return in sterling.

ACTIVE HEADWIND

Year Average MSCI ACWI Stock Total Return minus MSCI ACWI Total Return Equity Portfolio Total Return minus MSCI ACWI Total Return Average annual active headwind 2011 to 2020 2011 -2.82% - -3.02% 2012 2.02% - -3.02% 2013 -4.85% - -3.02% 2014 -0.60% - -3.02% 2015 -1.58% - -3.02% 2016 -0.12% - -3.02% 2017 0.29% 2.57% -3.02% 2018 -4.29% -0.41% -3.02% 2019 -7.25% 1.11% -3.02% 2020 -11.04% -3.30% -3.02% Jan-May 2021 -1.45% 3.02% Jun 2021 -2.79% -0.99%

Source: Factset, Willis Towers Watson, data as of 30 June 2021. Data for 2021 has not been annualised. Average stock return is calculated based on the median stock return. Performance of Equity Portfolio Total Return minus MSCI ACWI Total Return for 2017 is from 1 April 2017 to 31 December 2017. Relative performance of the Alliance Trust Equity Portfolio for the January to May 2021 period is to 28th of May due to the Bank Holiday on the 31st of May. Average annual active headwind is for the period 2011 to 2020.

PERFORMANCE FROM 1 APRIL 2017 TO 30 JUNE 2021 (%)

Performance % Alliance Trust Total Shareholder Return 56.6 Alliance Trust NAV Total Return (net of all costs) 58.4 Alliance Trust Equity Portfolio Total Return (before fees) – equivalent to pro forma NAV Total Return 60.0 MSCI ACWI Net Dividend Reinvested 57.2 MSCI ACWI Equal Weighted Index 36.0 Passive alternative – iShares Exchange Traded Fund 35.5 Peer Group Median 56.3

Notes: All figures are measured from 1 April 2017, when WTW was appointed Investment Manager, with data provided as at 30 June 2021. All figures may be subject to rounding differences. The benchmark shown is the MSCI ACWI Net Dividends Reinvested. The passive alternative iShares is the BlackRock iShares MSCI ACWI ETF. The peer group is the Morningstar universe of UK retail global equity funds (open ended and closed ended). The performance of the passive alternative iShares ETF and peer group is after fees. The NAV Total Return is after all manager fees (including Willis Towers Watson’s fees) and allow for any tax reclaims when they are achieved. The NAV Total Return figure is based on NAV including income with debt at fair value. The Company’s NAV Total Return reflects the impact of holding non-core investments and Alliance Trust Savings until 30 June 2019. The Equity Portfolio Total Return is before fees, it is also before the impact of leverage and buybacks, so is an approximation of what the NAV Total Return might have been after all fees since WTW appointment if the impact of the legacy assets were able to be removed.

Sources: Investment performance data is provided by BNY Mellon Performance & Risk Analytics Europe Limited, Morningstar, justetf.com and MSCI Inc. The peer group source is Morningstar.

STOCK PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS

Stock selection was the key driver of returns over the six months to 30 June 2021. Key contributors included Alphabet (up 41.6% from 31 December 2020 to 30 June 2021*), the largest portfolio holding and greatest contributor to absolute returns. It posted better than expected earnings for the first quarter of 2021, with solid revenue growth on the back of impressive results for its search business.

In relative terms, not holding Apple was a boost to returns given the stock rose by only 2.4% in the six months to 30 June 2021, underperforming the benchmark by 8.8%.

Santen Pharmaceutical (Santen) was one of the biggest detractors to both absolute and relative performance, with the stock down 15.3% since the start of the year. Santen is a Japanese-based global pharmaceutical company, specialising in ophthalmology. Santen announced on 9 April 2021 that it would book an impairment loss related to its glaucoma treatment device, Preserflo, due to the US approval process taking longer than anticipated.

Name Country Sector Average Active Weight Total Return in Sterling to 30 June 2021 Attribution Effect Relative to Benchmark Top 5 contributors to relative performance Alphabet, Inc. United States Communication Services 2.1% 42% 0.5% Apple, Inc. United States Information Technology -3.5% 2% 0.4% KKR & Co., Inc. United States Financials 0.9% 45% 0.3% Vale S.A. Brazil Materials 0.9% 43% 0.3% NVIDIA Corporation United States Information Technology 0.5% 52% 0.2% Top 5 detractors to relative performance Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Japan Health Care 0.5% -15% -0.2% New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. China Consumer Discretionary 0.1% -56% -0.2% Prosus N.V. Netherlands Consumer Discretionary 0.5% -10% -0.1% FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. United States Information Technology 0.8% -7% -0.1% Exxon Mobil Corporation United States Energy -0.4% 55% -0.1% NAV Total Return 14.8% MSCI ACWI 11.1% Relative return 3.7%

Source: FactSet, BNY Mellon and WTW; Estimated attribution metrics calculated using the Brinson methodology.

*Alphabet C share class.

STOCK PICKERS’ PERFORMANCE

The portfolio has enjoyed gains through the stock selection of most of the Stock Pickers. In the 6 months to 30 June 2021, 7 out of 10 Stock Pickers outperformed+ the index. The cyclical rotation to value also allowed the value-based Managers to recover some of the previous year’s losses, with Lyrical and Vulcan posting the strongest returns in the six months to 30 June 2021. In contrast, the portfolio’s large-cap, growth-oriented Managers, such as SGA, were amongst the lower performers. The changes we have seen in market trends, reinforces the importance of ensuring diversification in the portfolio across investment style, sectors and regions and focusing on stock selection, so that regardless of market swings, outperformance can still be realised through superior stock selection.

+ Sands and Metropolis’ performance is considered for the period since their appointment.

MANAGER ALLOCATIONS

Following the termination of Lomas’ mandate in February, we appointed two new Stock Pickers: Sands Capital Management, LLC (Sands) and Metropolis Capital Limited (Metropolis). Both new Managers bring new ideas and further diversification into the portfolio.

As a growth investor, Sands seeks out opportunities in businesses offering sustainable above-average earnings growth with leadership positions and significant competitive advantages, clear value-add and financial strength. An example of a stock purchased for the portfolio by Sands is Twilio, a leading software-enabled communications platform that enables application integration with messaging, voice, and video functionality. At its core, Twilio’s technology is enabling a dramatic digital transformation within the $1.5 trillion communications market by simplifying complex legacy infrastructure into a single line of code.

Metropolis adopts a value-based approach to investing. It looks to identify mispriced opportunities across a broad universe. This ranges from high-quality companies in industries with poor economics or out-of-favour sectors, to ones where its assessment of growth differs to the market or where growth investors are selling due to decelerating growth momentum. An example of a stock Metropolis purchased is Adidas, a German sporting goods company. Metropolis believes the company has very attractive growth prospects as economic prosperity grows globally and demand for athleisure increases, including an untapped potential market for women’s athleisure. Since it was purchased, Adidas has posted solid returns on the back of better-than-expected first quarter results.

REGION

North America 57.0% Asia & Emerging Markets 15.4% Europe 13.8% UK 12.2% Stock Picker Cash 1.6%

Source: The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd and MSCI Inc.

SECTOR

Information Technology 24.3% Communication Services 15.9% Consumer Discretionary 13.6% Financials 12.7% Industrials 12.0% Health Care 10.1% Materials 5.2% Energy 2.8% Consumer Staples 1.7% Real Estate 0.1% Stock Picker Cash 1.6%

Source: The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Ltd and MSCI Inc.

STOCK SELECTION WAS THE KEY DRIVER OF PERFORMANCE

During the first half of 2021 we have maintained a balanced exposure to sectors, regions, and styles, making sure we are taking no significant bets against the benchmark on any of these factors, and instead ensuring that stock selection remains the key driver of performance and of the portfolio’s risk profile. Our portfolio maintained a regional and sector allocation similar to that of the benchmark.

Since the start of the year, we have maintained gearing around the 10% level, reflecting our more positive, but cautious, view of equity markets.

Portfolio turnover was 43% for the 6 months to 30 June 2021. The level of turnover was higher than might otherwise be expected due to the addition of the new Stock Pickers and the termination of Lomas’ mandate. In addition, turnover was also impacted by our Stock Pickers finding exciting new stock opportunities as the market broadened.

Notable investments made during the period include the following.

Nokia Corporation, a Finnish telecom equipment and software business, which has been poorly run over the last few years with the merger with Alcatel / Lucent causing a lack of focus on research and development (R&D) and accountability. The new management team has now addressed these issues and are implementing a series of changes. The business has a solid balance sheet and trades at an attractive valuation with very strong global market positions.

Daimler AG, the German multinational automotive company, was purchased in the first quarter of the year as our Stock Picker’s conviction in the continued strength in auto demand increased. This was coupled with promising electric vehicle prospects that could potentially be a growth driver for the company in the future.

Target Corporation, an American retail corporation, was purchased on the back of what our Stock Picker believed to be a unique opportunity-set given its bricks and mortar footprint that acts as a distribution centre for their e-commerce business. The combination of high growth in their underlying e-commerce business, coupled with a low customer churn rate, presents itself as an attractive opportunity relative to the current multiple being paid for it in its market valuation.

Examples of stocks sold includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, which was sold after delivering solid returns. Our Stock Picker decided to exit the stock to lower the weighted average price-to-value ratio of the stocks chosen for their portfolio and to improve their margin of safety. Nestlé S.A. was also among the stocks sold over the period, due to a view of better risk-adjusted opportunities elsewhere.

OUR APPROACH TO RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT

Together with the Company, we have committed to targeting net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 for the Company’s portfolio and WTW are signatories to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative. We are aiming to reduce emissions over the medium term on a pathway that is consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the principles of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change Net Zero Investing Framework. More detail can be found on the Company's website www.alliancetrust.co.uk

There are some areas where we and the Board believe that engagement is likely to be less effective, and exclusion is warranted. The Board has recently approved the exclusion of companies with significant exposure to thermal coal and tar sands from the Company’s portfolio. This will not impact the portfolio composition in a significant way, nor is it going to lead to a meaningful reduction of the Stock Pickers’ opportunity set. However, it will reduce the portfolio’s exposure to companies less prepared for the climate transition.

We believe being strategically ahead of a net zero transition will significantly improve risk-adjusted returns. We will undoubtedly see further evolution in disclosure and regulatory regimes as the world shifts towards a just transition to net zero. Companies that adapt and accelerate their climate transition will prove more resilient to climate-related risks. All eyes are now on the COP 26 to be held in Glasgow in November this year, bringing all key nations together to address the actions of the Paris Agreement.

Committing to net zero greenhouse gas emissions Committing to net zero does not mean that the portfolio will not be invested in any companies with high current carbon emissions. Our Stock Pickers do not just look for ‘green stocks’ but instead, look at where a company is heading with regard to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practice and how it is exposed to, and manages, ESG risks and opportunities, including climate-related ones. In addition, through our Stock Pickers and EOS at Federated Hermes (EOS) actively engaging with companies in which the Company invests, we can effect change at a key stakeholder level. In doing so, we can create a positive change for society at the same time as benefitting from a return and risk perspective. The value-add of engagement, as well as thorough analysis of a company’s fundamental strengths, future prospects and ESG risk and opportunity positioning, means that holding less conventionally ‘green’ stocks can also play an essential role in being a strong advocate for net zero emissions.

A prime example of a stock held by the Company that has high current emissions is HeidelbergCement AG. It is the highest contributor to carbon emissions in the Company’s portfolio.

We provide a case study to illustrate some of the considerations in selecting the stock into the portfolio.

CASE-STUDY:

HeidelbergCement AG

HeidelbergCement is a global leader in aggregates, cement and in ready-mixed concrete production. The main component in cement is clinker, a by-product of sintering limestone, and its production is carbon-emissions intensive. Unsurprisingly, the carbon problem is one felt across the entire cement/concrete industry, with cement production accounting for 8% of the world’s carbon emissions. However, cement is also the most widely used construction material globally and its use will likely increase due to growing urbanisation and increased infrastructure spending globally. As a result, engaging with companies such as HeidelbergCement is important for ensuring these pillar industries are taking steps to transition to low-carbon resilience.

To date, HeidelbergCement has made progress and has been increasingly focused on growing its share of the market’s sustainable low-carbon products. It is designing factories that operate with alternative raw materials and fuels. Currently, HeidelbergCement allocates about 80% of its R&D spend on reducing energy consumption in its manufacturing process. In June 2021, it announced plans to build the world’s first carbon-neutral cement plant in Sweden; this is expected to start operations in 2030.

In 2019, HeidelbergCement became the first cement company to announce an emissions-reduction target that is in line with the Paris Climate Accord target of 2oC and has been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative.

Black Creek, along with EOS, has actively worked with HeidelbergCement on many ESG-related topics. Steering companies towards better practices exemplifies the benefits of engaging rather than excluding all carbon-heavy industries.

VOTING ACTIVITIES

The Stock Pickers exercise the voting rights for all the holdings in the portfolio. Between 1 January 2021 and 30 June 2021, the Company’s Stock Pickers cast 2,759 votes at 158 company meetings. They voted on all the proposals that could be voted on in the period.

The Company’s Stock Pickers voted against management on 256 proposals and abstained on 43 proposals. Of the votes exercised against company management, the most frequently recurring themes were remuneration and director-related.

ENGAGEMENT ACTIVITIES

Our Stock Pickers are continually engaging with the companies in which they invest. In addition to the engagement undertaken by our Stock Pickers, in the six months to 30 June 2021, EOS has engaged with over 113 companies within the Company’s portfolio on a range of responsible investment issues and objectives.

VOTING SUMMARY

Number of votes exercised with management on each topic 89.1% Number of eligible votes exercised that were against management 9.3% Number of eligible votes that were abstentions 1.6%

Source: EOS at Federated Hermes, WTW.

ELIGIBLE VOTES EXERCISED THAT WERE AGAINST MANAGEMENT

Anti-takeover Related 0.8% Capitalisation 11.3% Directors Related 34.8% Non-Salary Compensation 21.9% Reorganisation and Mergers 1.2% Routine/Business 5.5% Shareholder – Compensation 1.2% Shareholder – Corporate Governance 1.9% Shareholder – Director Related 5.8% Shareholder – Health/Environment 2.7% Shareholder – Other/Miscellaneous 5.1% Shareholder – Routine/Business 4.3% Social Proposal 3.5%

Source: EOS at Federated Hermes, WTW.

Note: vote categories starting with ‘Shareholder’ indicate resolutions brought forward by shareholders. As such ‘Shareholder – Director Related’, indicates a shareholder proposal on director related matters.

OUTLOOK

The outlook for 2021 and beyond creates many opportunities for active stock pickers to uncover those companies that they think are best placed to benefit from the current market conditions. There are many challenges that we see facing the market, but it is the skill of our Stock Pickers, which helps us identify those companies that are not only able to navigate the current climate but capitalise on it.

Global economies have started to re-open from Covid-related lockdowns and whilst new variants of the virus and the uneven distribution of vaccines globally means the crisis is far from over, we have demonstrated our ability to address these challenges to build a better future. Policy stimulus, in particular the ability to combine extremely easy monetary policy with massive fiscal stimulus, has helped the economy along its path to recovery. It is yet to be seen, however, how long the recovery phase will last, and the level of subsequent growth rates, although this will ultimately be determined by productivity. This new, highly stimulative, economic policy regime is not evenly spread across countries, which will likely lead to wide dispersion in market pricing and returns, but again creates greater opportunities for our Stock Pickers.

We note that rising inflation is partly being driven by sectors which are experiencing a mismatch between supply-side bottlenecks and rapidly accelerating demand as economies re-open. Sustained high inflation could prove disruptive, but our central forecast is that any increase in inflation will be temporary and will fade over the next year. However, it is also possible that Covid-related risks and/or fading positive impacts from the fiscal stimulus could slow the recovery and create disinflationary risks.

Sustainability is also a key risk as well as an opportunity, particularly in relation to climate change. Having committed to managing the portfolio to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, we will be devising a road map to help us achieve that goal and, in common with the rest of the investment industry, pushing hard for better data by which to measure progress.

Given the risks and range of potential outcomes, we believe it is best to take an approach that does not try and time markets in terms of macro risks, sectors, styles or regional exposures, but instead focuses on the highest conviction ideas of skilled stock pickers. In the first six months of 2021, as markets broadened out, we have seen solid returns driven by good stock selection by our Stock Pickers. As the recovery continues, we believe this will provide great opportunities for our Stock Pickers to add value.

Investment Portfolio

OUR LARGEST 20 INVESTMENTS AT 30 JUNE 2021

The following are the largest 20 investments representing 33.8% of the portfolio. The portfolio comprises 195 companies of which 166 are held by only one Stock Picker, representing 61.0% of the portfolio. You can find the full list of the holdings on our website www.alliancetrust.co.uk

ALPHABET, INC. 1 UNITED HEALTH GROUP 11 Country of Listing United States Country of Listing United States Sector Communication Services Sector Health Care Selected by Stock Pickers 5 Selected by Stock Pickers 2 % of Total Assets 4.8 % of Total Assets 1.2 % of MSCI ACWI 2.2 % of MSCI ACWI 0.6 Value of Holding (£m) 176.7 Value of Holding (£m) 44.8 VISA, INC. 2 BAIDU, INC. 12 Country of Listing United States Country of Listing China Sector Information Technology Sector Communication Services Selected by Stock Pickers 4 Selected by Stock Pickers 2 % of Total Assets 2.7 % of Total Assets 1.2 % of MSCI ACWI 0.6 % of MSCI ACWI 0.1 Value of Holding (£m) 100.5 Value of Holding (£m) 43.1 MICROSOFT CORPORATION 3 VALE S.A. 13 Country of Listing United States Country of Listing Brazil Sector Information Technology Sector Materials Selected by Stock Pickers 4 Selected by Stock Pickers 2 % of Total Assets 2.6 % of Total Assets 1.2 % of MSCI ACWI 2.9 % of MSCI ACWI 0.1 Value of Holding (£m) 97.8 Value of Holding (£m) 42.9 FACEBOOK, INC. 4 CONVATEC GROUP PLC 14 Country of Listing United States Country of Listing United States Sector Communication Services Sector Health Care Selected by Stock Pickers 4 Selected by Stock Pickers 2 % of Total Assets 2.6 % of Total Assets 1.1 % of MSCI ACWI 1.3 % of MSCI ACWI 0.0 Value of Holding (£m) 94.8 Value of Holding (£m) 42.6 AMAZON.COM, INC. 5 ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 15 Country of Listing United States Country of Listing China Sector Consumer Discretionary Sector Consumer Discretionary Selected by Stock Pickers 4 Selected by Stock Pickers 4 % of Total Assets 2.5 % of Total Assets 1.1 % of MSCI ACWI 2.2 % of MSCI ACWI 0.7 Value of Holding (£m) 94.6 Value of Holding (£m) 39.8 NVIDIA CORPORATION 6 NOVO NORDISK A/S 16 Country of Listing United States Country of Listing Denmark Sector Information Technology Sector Health Care Selected by Stock Pickers 3 Selected by Stock Pickers 2 % of Total Assets 1.5 % of Total Assets 1.1 % of MSCI ACWI 0.7 % of MSCI ACWI 0.2 Value of Holding (£m) 56.7 Value of Holding (£m) 39.8 SALESFORCE.COM 7 GLAXOSMITHKLINE 17 Country of Listing United States Country of Listing United Kingdom Sector Information Technology Sector Health Care Selected by Stock Pickers 2 Selected by Stock Pickers 2 % of Total Assets 1.5 % of Total Assets 1.1 % of MSCI ACWI 0.3 % of MSCI ACWI 0.2 Value of Holding (£m) 55.7 Value of Holding (£m) 39.0 CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 8 WALT DISNEY 18 Country of Listing United States Country of Listing United States Sector Communication Services Sector Communication Services Selected by Stock Pickers 2 Selected by Stock Pickers 2 % of Total Assets 1.3 % of Total Assets 1.0 % of MSCI ACWI 0.2 % of MSCI ACWI 0.5 Value of Holding (£m) 50.0 Value of Holding (£m) 35.8 TSMC* 9 ASML HOLDING NV 19 Country of Listing Taiwan Country of Listing Netherlands Sector Information Technology Sector Information Technology Selected by Stock Pickers 3 Selected by Stock Pickers 2 % of Total Assets 1.3 % of Total Assets 0.9 % of MSCI ACWI 0.8 % of MSCI ACWI 0.4 Value of Holding (£m) 48.8 Value of Holding (£m) 35.0 * Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company MASTERCARD 10 BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON 20 Country of Listing United States Country of Listing United States Sector Information Technology Sector Industrials Selected by Stock Pickers 2 Selected by Stock Pickers 1 % of Total Assets 1.3 % of Total Assets 0.9 % of MSCI ACWI 0.5 % of MSCI ACWI 0.0 Value of Holding (£m) 46.8 Value of Holding (£m) 34.4

Our Stock Pickers

OUR PICK OF THE BEST*

Stock Picker Background Investment Style % of Portfolio Black Creek Investment Management Black Creek is based in Toronto and was founded in 2004. Assets under management as at 30 June 2021 were $11.1bn. Long-term contrarian value-orientated buyers of leading businesses across the market cap spectrum. 11% (11% at 31 December 2020) GQG Partners GQG is a boutique investment management firm focused on global and emerging markets equities. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida USA, it managed assets of around $84.7bn as at 30 June 2021. Seeks high-quality sustainable businesses at reasonable prices whose strengths should outweigh the macro environment. 18% (18% at 31 December 2020) Jupiter Asset Management 2 Jupiter was established in London in 1985 as a specialist investment boutique. Since then it has expanded beyond the UK and managed around £58.8bn as at 31 March 2021. Looks for out-of-favour and under valued businesses with prominent franchises and sound balance sheets. 8% (7% at 31 December 2020) Lomas Capital Management 1 Lomas is an independent, majority employee-owned, boutique investment firm with a strong investment-led culture. It was founded in 2012, in New York, and, as at 31 December 2020, had $1.2bn assets under management. A thematic approach that does not identify with a particular pre-defined style of investing. Nil (9% at 31 December 2020) Lyrical Asset Management Lyrical Asset Management is a boutique advisory firm based in New York, with 250 clients and discretionary assets under management (AUM) of over $8.9bn as at 30 June 2021. Looks for US companies in cheapest decile of valuation with high returns on invested capital and ability to grow profitability. 8% (10% at 31 December 2020) Metropolis Capital3 Metropolis is a UK based firm with a value based investment style. It had $1.7bn assets under management at 30 June 2021. Focuses on long-term market recognition of the fundamental value of their investments and income generated from those investments. 10% (nil at 31 December 2020) River and Mercantile Asset Management River and Mercantile Group was formed in 2014 and is based in London. Its advisory and investment solutions serve a large client base predominantly in the UK. As at 31 December 2020 they managed £4.6bn. Seeks smaller companies and recovery situations where it can identify value at different stages of a company’s lifecycle. 6% (8% at 31 December 2020) Sands Capital Management3 Sands is an independent, employee-owned firm based in Greater Washington DC, USA. As at 30 June 2021 it had assets under management of $77.6bn. Focuses on finding high-quality businesses that are innovative and can sustain above-average growth over the long term. 8% (nil at 31 December 2020) Sustainable Growth Advisers (SGA) SGA is based in Stamford, USA, and manage US, Global, Emerging Markets & International Large Cap Growth Portfolios. They had client assets of $24.6bn as at 30 June 2021. Seeks differentiated companies that have strong pricing power, recurring revenue generation and long runways of growth. 11% (14% at 31 December 2020) Veritas Asset Management Veritas was established in 2003 and is run with a partnership structure and culture. They have offices in London and Hong Kong. As at 30 June 2021 they managed £24.7bn. Aims to grow real wealth over five-year periods by researching thematic trends that drive medium-term growth. 12% (14% at 31 December 2020) Vulcan Value Partners Vulcan is based in Birmingham, USA, and was founded in 2007. As at 30 June 2021 it managed $19.9bn for a range of clients including endowments, foundations, pension plans and family offices. Focuses on protecting capital by investing in companies with high-quality business franchises trading at attractive prices. 8% (9% at 31 December 2020)

*As rated by Willis Towers Watson.

1. Appointed 16 October 2020 and terminated 3 February 2021. 2. ‘JUPITER’ and the Jupiter logo are the trade marks of Jupiter Investment Management Group Ltd. 3. Appointed 16 April 2021.

Other Information

RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

In pursuit of its strategic objectives the Company faces the following principal risks and uncertainties:

Market, Counterparty and Financial Risks – Investment, Credit and Counterparty, Capital Structure and Financial, and Liquidity

Operational – Cyber Attack and Outsourcing

Corporate Governance

Investment Trust Status – Loss of Investment Trust status

Strategy – Performance impacted by external factors, and, share price and discount

Reputational

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors

Regulatory Non-Compliance

These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail within the Principal Risks section on pages 36 to 40 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020, which is available on the Company’s website at www.alliancetrust.co.uk. The Board believes these principal risks and uncertainties are applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year, as they were to the six months ended 30 June 2021.

Most of 2020 and the whole of the first half of 2021 has been marked by the impact of Covid-19 not just on people’s lives but also the global economy and it is considered by the Board alongside its other investment and operational risks. The Board continues to consider this risk and the impact it is likely to have. The Board remains of the view that active management of the concentrated ‘best ideas’ approach employed by the Company will be

able to take advantage of any volatility as it creates opportunities. The Board believes that our globally diversified portfolio will be able to provide a less volatile and, hopefully, a more rewarding investment.

From an operational perspective, the Board is comfortable with the arrangements currently in place for the Company’s staff: each employee has the same IT equipment and access to information at home, with the same cyber security in place, as in our office, and that the Company’s outsourced providers are similarly organised to continue to provide the level of service required so long as this may be necessary.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

There were no transactions with related parties during the six months ended 30 June 2021 which have a material effect on the results or the financial position of the Company.

GOING CONCERN STATEMENT

As at 30 June 2021, while there have been market changes over the period the Board does not consider that in relation to its ability to continue as a going concern that there have been any significant changes to these factors. The Directors, who have reviewed budgets, forecasts and sensitivities, consider that the Company has adequate financial resources to enable it to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the Directors believe it is appropriate to continue to adopt the going concern basis.

The factors impacting on Going Concern are set out in detail in the Company’s Viability Statement on page 54 of the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. Factors considered included level of cash held, liquidity of the portfolio, access to funding and market volatility.

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:

The condensed set of financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 “Interim Financial Reporting” as adopted by the UK, and give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company;

The interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by:

a) DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year; and

b) DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financial position or performance of the entity during that period, and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.

Signed on behalf of the Board

Gregor Stewart Chairman 22 July 2021

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

6 months to 30 June 2021



6 months to 30 June 2020 Year to

31 December 2020 (audited) £000 Note Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Income 3 28,770 - 28,770 26,656 - 26,656 46,244 - 46,244 Change in the fair value through profit or loss - 413,205 413,205 - (117,037) (117,037) - 230,268 230,268 Profit/(loss) on fair value of debt - 9,810 9,810 - 1,408 1,408 - (13,142) (13,142) Total Revenue 28,770 423,015 451,785 26,656 (115,629) (88,973) 46,244 217,126 263,370 Investment management fees (1,697) (5,092) (6,789) (1,438) (4,314) (5,752) (2,991) (8,973) (11,964) Administrative expenses (2,528) (504) (3,032) (2,683) (329) (3,012) (5,227) (762) (5,989) Finance costs 4 (954) (2,865) (3,819) (919) (2,688) (3,607) (1,798) (5,322) (7,120) Foreign exchange losses - (2,881) (2,881) - (3,237) (3,237) - (8,378) (8,378) Profit/(loss) before tax 23,591 411,673 435,264 21,616 (126,197) (104,581) 36,228 193,691 229,919 Taxation 5 (1,547) - (1,547) 1,614 - 1,614 147 - 147 Profit/(loss) for the period/year 22,044 411,673 433,717 23,230 (126,197) (102,967) 36,375 193,691 230,066 All profit/(loss) for the period/year is attributable to equity holders. Earnings per share attributable to



equity holders Basic (p per share) 7 6.93 129.49 136.42 7.07 (38.41) (31.34) 11.16 59.42 70.58 Diluted (p per share) 7 6.93 129.49 136.42 7.07 (38.41) (31.34) 11.16 59.40 70.56

The Company does not have any other comprehensive income and hence profit/(loss) for the period/year, as disclosed above,

is the same as the Company’s total comprehensive income.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

£000 Note







Share capital Capital redemption reserve







Merger reserve

Capital

reserve Revenue

reserve Total Equity At 1 January 2020 8,227 10,771 645,335 2,105,895 109,164 2,879,392 Total Comprehensive income: Profit for the year - - - 193,691 36,375 230,066 Transactions with owners,

recorded directly to equity: Ordinary dividend paid 6 - - - - (46,514) (46,514) Unclaimed dividends returned - - - - 149 149 Own shares purchased (187) 187 - (59,793) - (59,793) At 31 December 2020 8,040 10,958 645,335 2,239,793 99,174 3,003,300 At 1 January 2020 8,227 10,771 645,335 2,105,895 109,164 2,879,392 Total Comprehensive income (Loss)/profit for the year - - - (126,197) 23,230 (102,967) Transactions with owners,

recorded directly to equity: Ordinary dividend paid 6 - - - - (23,278) (23,278) Own shares purchased (57) 57 - (17,309) - (17,309) At 30 June 2020 8,170 10,828 645,335 1,962,389 109,116 2,735,838 At 1 January 2021 8,040 10,958 645,335 2,239,793 99,174 3,003,300 Total Comprehensive income Profit for the year - - - 411,673 22,044 433,717 Transactions with owners,

recorded directly to equity: Ordinary dividend paid 6 - - - - (23,126) (23,126) Unclaimed dividends returned - - - - 14 14 Own shares purchased (183) 183 - (68,138) - (68,138) At 30 June 2021 7,857 11,141 645,335 2,583,328 98,106 3,345,767



The Company has a capital reserve of £2,583.3m (£1,962.4m at 30 June 2020 and £2,239.8m at 31 December 2020) which may be distributed. Of the capital reserve there are realised capital reserves of £2,013.7m (£1,766.4m at 30 June 2020 and £1,850.0m at 31 December 2020) and unrealised capital reserves of £569.6m (£196.0m at 30 June 2020 and £389.8m at 31 December 2020). Both elements of the capital reserves are readily convertible to cash. In the event that the Company were to distribute any reserve funds in the future, it may require realisation of some of the Company’s assets to the value of the funds being distributed less any cash resources available to the Company at the time.

Share buybacks are funded through the capital reserve.

The process to convert the merger reserve into being a distributable reserve was completed on 9 July 2021. See note 13 for further details.

BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED) AS AT 30 JUNE 2021

£000 Note 30 June 2021



30 June 2020 31 December 2020 (audited) Non-current assets Investments held at fair value 9 3,650,476 2,853,397 3,269,556 Right of use asset 496 696 594 3,650,972 2,854,093 3,270,150 Current assets Outstanding settlements and other receivables 8,820 20,475 25,357 Cash and cash equivalents 67,223 75,396 112,730 76,043 95,871 138,087



Total assets 3,727,015 2,949,964 3,408,237 Current liabilities Outstanding settlements and other payables (13,640) (18,010) (49,397) Bank loans 11 (167,000) - (145,000) Lease liability (213) (248) (228) (180,853) (18,258) (194,625) Total assets less current liabilities 3,546,162 2,931,706 3,213,612 Non-current liabilities Unsecured fixed rate loan notes held at fair value 11 (199,970) (195,230) (209,780) Lease liability (425) (638) (532) (200,395) (195,868) (210,312) Net assets 3,345,767 2,735,838 3,003,300 Equity Share capital 12 7,857 8,170 8,040 Capital redemption reserve 11,141 10,828 10,958 Merger reserve 645,335 645,335 645,335 Capital reserve 2,583,328 1,962,389 2,239,793 Revenue reserve 98,106 109,116 99,174 Total Equity 3,345,767 2,735,838 3,003,300 All net assets are attributable to the equity holders. Net asset value per ordinary share attributable to equity holders Basic (£) 8 10.65 8.37 9.34 Diluted (£) 8 10.65 8.37 9.34

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (UNAUDITED) FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

£000 6 months to

30 June 2021







6 months to

30 June 2020 Year to

31 December 2020

(audited) Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) before tax 435,264 (104,581) 229,919



Adjustments for: (Gains)/losses on investments (413,205) 117,037 (230,268) (Profit)/loss on fair value of debt (9,810) (1,408) 13,142 Foreign exchange losses 2,881 3,237 8,378 Depreciation 98 101 203 Finance costs 3,819 3,607 7,120 Scrip dividends (713) (169) (279) Operating cash flows before movements in working capital 18,334 17,824 28,215 (Increase)/decrease in receivables (1,924) 166 887 Decrease in payables (165) (1,016) (1,318) Net cash inflow from operating activities before income tax 16,245 16,974 27,784 Taxes paid (1,856) (2,345) (3,652) Net cash inflow from operating activities 14,389 14,629 24,132 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds on disposal at fair value of investments through profit and loss 2,854,326 1,195,305 2,878,460 Purchases of fair value through profit and loss investments (2,840,460) (1,119,787) (2,845,677) Net cash inflow from investing activities 13,866 75,518 32,783 Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid – equity (23,126) (23,278) (46,514) Unclaimed dividends returned 14 - 149 Purchase of own shares (66,002) (16,995) (59,793) Net drawdown of bank debt 22,000 - 80,000 Net repayment of bank debt - (65,000) - Principal paid on lease liabilities (122) (125) (251) Interest paid on lease liabilities (14) (17) (31) Finance costs paid (3,631) (3,585) (6,853) Net cash outflow from financing activities (70,881) (109,000) (33,293) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (42,626) (18,853) 23,622 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period/year 112,730 97,486 97,486 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (2,881) (3,237) (8,378) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period/year 67,223 75,396 112,730

Notes to the financial statements

1 GENERAL INFORMATION

The information contained in this report for the period ended 30 June 2021 does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of the statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditor’s report on those financial statements was prepared under s495 and s496 of the Companies Act 2006. The report was not qualified, did not contain an emphasis of matter paragraph and did not contain statements under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act.



The interim results are unaudited and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. They should not be taken as a guide to the full year.

2 ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Basis of preparation

These condensed interim financial statements for the 6 months to 30 June 2021 have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 ‘Interim financial reporting’ and also in accordance with the measurement and recognition principles of UK adopted international accounting standards but are not the Company’s statutory accounts. They include comparators extracted from the Company’s statutory accounts but do not include all of the information required for full annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, which were prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and in accordance with international financial reporting standards adopted pursuant to Regulation (EC) No.1606/2002 as it applies in the European Union. Those accounts have been reported on by the Company’s auditors and delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The report of the auditor was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.



The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) issued a Statement of Recommended Practice: Financial Statements of Investment Companies (SORP) in April 2021. The Directors have sought to prepare the financial statements in accordance with this SORP where the recommendations are consistent with IFRS.

Going concern

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has sufficient resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Accordingly the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. In reaching this conclusion, the Directors have regard to the potential impact on the economy and the Company of the current Covid-19 pandemic, the factors likely to affect its future development and performance, are set out in the Strategic Report of the Annual Report.

Segmental reporting

The Company has identified a single operating segment, the investment trust, which aims to maximise shareholders returns. As such no segmental information has been included in these financial statements.

Application of accounting policies

The same accounting policies, presentations and methods of computation are followed in these financial statements as were applied in the Company’s last annual audited financial statements.

3 INCOME

£’000 6 months to

30 June 2021 6 months to

30 June 2020 Year to

31 December 2020 Other interest 52 213 246 Dividend income 28,539 26,244 45,552 Mineral rights income - 20 20 Property rental income 125 157 318 Other income 54 22 108 Total income 28,770 26,656 46,244

4 FINANCE COSTS

6 months to 30 June 2021 6 months to 30 June 2020 Year to 31 December 2020 £000 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Bank loans interest and associated costs 200 600 800 101 303 404 188 553 741 4.28% unsecured fixed rate notes 535 1,605 2,140 535 1,605 2,140 1,070 3,210 4,280 2.657% unsecured fixed rate notes 66 198 264 66 198 264 133 399 532 2.936% unsecured fixed rate notes 73 219 292 73 219 292 147 440 587 2.897% unsecured fixed rate notes 72 216 288 72 216 288 145 435 580 Interest on lease liabilities 4 10 14 4 13 17 8 23 31 Other finance costs 4 17 21 68 134 202 107 262 369 Total finance costs 954 2,865 3,819 919 2,688 3,607 1,798 5,322 7,120

The Company attributes finance costs, 25% to revenue and 75% to capital profits.

5 TAXATION

In the six months to 30 June the Company has received corporation tax refunds of £nil (£1,651k at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2020). The Company has also released £nil of prior year tax provisions where the balances no longer meet the conditions to be recognised as a liability.

6 DIVIDENDS PAID





£000 6 months to

30 June 2021 6 months to

30 June 2020 Year to 31

December 2020 2019 fourth interim dividend of 3.4900p per share - 11,474 11,474 2020 first interim dividend of 3.5950p per share - 11,804 11,804 2020 second interim dividend of 3.5950p per share - - 11,675 2020 third interim dividend of 3.5950p per share - - 11,561 2020 fourth interim dividend of 3.5950p per share 11,411 - - 2021 first interim dividend of 3.7020p per share 11,715 - - 23,126 23,278 46,514

7 EARNINGS PER SHARE

6 months to 30 June 2021 6 months to 30 June 2020 Year to 31 December 2020 £000 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Ordinary shares



Earnings for the purposes of basic earnings per share being net profit attributable to equity holders 22,044 411,673 433,717 23,230 (126,197) (102,967) 36,375 193,691 230,066 Number of shares

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of: Basic earnings per share 317,922,887 328,570,401 325,943,630 Diluted earnings per share 317,929,421 328,793,760 326,065,762

The basic earnings figure is arrived at by reducing the number of ordinary shares by 1,611 (22,331 at 30 June 2020 and at 31 December 2020) ordinary shares held in a trust that was set up to satisfy awards made under historic share award schemes (no new awards will be made).

8 NET ASSET VALUE PER ORDINARY SHARE

The calculation of the net asset value per ordinary share is based on the following:

30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Equity shareholder funds (£000) 3,345,767



2,735,838



3,003,300



Number of shares at period end – Basic 314,276,070



326,776,402



321,575,350



Number of shares at period end – Diluted 314,277,681



326,798,733



321,597,681





9 HIERARCHICAL VALUATION OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Accounting Standards recognise a hierarchy of fair value measurements, for financial instruments measured at fair value in the Balance Sheet, which gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3). The classification of financial instruments depends on the lowest significant applicable input.

The table below analyses financial instruments carried at fair value, by valuation method. The different levels have been defined as follows:

Level 1 Unadjusted, fully accessible and current quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Included within this category are investments listed on any recognised stock exchange. Level 2 Quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities or other directly or indirectly observable inputs which exist for the period of investment. Examples of such instruments would be forward exchange contracts and certain other derivative instruments. Level 3 Valued by reference to valuation techniques using inputs that are not based on observable market data. The value is the Directors’ best estimate, based on advice from relevant knowledgeable experts, use of recognised valuation techniques and on assumptions as to what inputs other market participants would apply in pricing the same or similar instrument. Included within this category are direct or pooled private equity investments.

All fair value measurements disclosed are recurring fair value measurements.

Company valuation hierarchy fair value through income statement:

As at 30 June 2021 £000 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Listed investments 3,650,202 - - 3,650,202 Unlisted investments Private Equity - - 240 240 Other - - 34 34 Total assets 3,650,202 - 274 3,650,476 Liabilities Unsecured fixed rate Loan notes - - (199,970) (199,970) Total liabilities - - (199,970) (199,970)





As at 30 June 2020 £000 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Listed investments 2,852,779 - - 2,852,779 Unlisted investments Private Equity - - 584 584 Other - - 34 34 Total assets 2,852,779 - 618 2,853,397 Liabilities Unsecured fixed rate Loan notes - - (195,230) (195,230) Total liabilities - - (195,230) (195,230)





As at 31 December 2020 £000 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets Listed investments 3,268,951 - - 3,268,951 Unlisted investments Private Equity - - 571 571 Other - - 34 34 Total assets 3,268,951 - 605 3,269,556 Liabilities Unsecured fixed rate Loan notes - - (209,780) (209,780) Total liabilities - - (209,780) (209,780)

There have been no transfers during the year between Levels 1, 2 and 3.

Unlisted investments

The following table shows the reconciliation from the beginning balances to the ending balances for fair value measurement in Level 3 of the fair value hierarchy.

£000 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 31 December 2020 Balance at 1 January 605 136 136 Sales proceeds - (44) (45) (Losses)/gains on investments (331) 526 514 Balance at 30 June / 31 December 274 618 605

Investments in subsidiary companies (Level 3) are valued in the Company’s accounts at £34.2k (£34.2k at 30 June 2020 and at 31 December 2020).



No interrelationships between unobservable inputs used in the above valuations of Level 3 investments have been identified.

10 FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS

As at 30 June 2021 the Company had financial commitments, which have not been accrued, totalling £0.3m (£0.3m at 30 June 2020 and at 31 December 2020).

These were in respect of uncalled subscriptions in the Company’s private equity limited partnerships (LPs) investments. The one remaining commitment relates to an investment in a Limited Partnership which is currently in arbitration with the Spanish Government. Any further calls will be in respect of the cost of arbitration. The commitment may be called at any time. The Company provided a letter of support to subsidiary companies AT2006 Limited, Second Alliance Trust Limited and AllSec Nominees Limited in connection with banking facilities made available and confirming ongoing support for at least 12 months from the date the annual financial statements were signed, to make sufficient funds available if needed to enable these companies to continue trading, meet commitments and not to seek repayment of any amounts outstanding.

11 BANK LOANS AND UNSECURED FIXED RATE LOAN NOTES





£000 As at

30 June 2021 As at

30 June 2020 As at

31 December 2020 Bank loans repayable within one year 167,000 - 145,000 Analysis of borrowings by currency: Bank loans – Sterling 167,000 - 145,000 The weighted average % interest rates payable: Bank loans 0.77% 1.10% 0.88% The Directors' estimate of the fair value of the borrowings: Bank loans 167,000 - 145,000

UNSECURED FIXED RATE LOAN NOTES





£000 As at

30 June 2021 As at

30 June 2020 As at

31 December 2020 4.28 per cent. Unsecured fixed rate loan notes due 2029 124,910 124,100 129,760 2.657 per cent. Unsecured fixed rate loan notes due 2033 23,108 22,366 24,264 2.936 per cent. Unsecured fixed rate loan notes due 2043 25,194 23,824 26,812 2.897 per cent. Unsecured fixed rate loan notes due 2053 26,758 24,940 28,944 199,970 195,230 209,780

£100m of unsecured fixed rate loan notes were drawn down in July 2014, over 15 years at 4.28%.

On 28 November 2018 the Company issued £60m unsecured fixed rate loan notes each of £20m and with maturities of 15, 25 and 35 years and coupons for each respective tranche of 2.657%, 2.936% and 2.897%.

The fair value of unsecured debt is estimated by discounting future cash flows using quoted benchmark interest yield curves as at the end of the reporting period and by obtaining lender quotes for borrowings of similar maturity to estimate credit risk margin. Any change to these unobservable inputs, or the comparative borrowings used, would result in a change in the fair value. The fair value of the items classified as loans and borrowings are classified as Level 3 under the hierarchical fair value hierarchy.



The total weighted average % interest rates payable: 2.82% 3.35% 3.05%

12 SHARE CAPITAL





£000 As at

30 June 2021



As at

30 June 2020 As at

31 December 2020 Allotted, called up and fully paid: 314,277,681 (326,798,733 at 30 June 2020 and 321,597,681 at 31 December 2020) ordinary shares of 2.5p each 7,857 8,170 8,040 Share Buybacks



£000 As at

30 June 2021



As at

30 June 2020 As at

31 December 2020 Ordinary shares of 2.5p each Opening share capital 8,040 8,227 8,227 Share buybacks (183) (57) (187) Closing share capital 7,857 8,170 8,040

13 POST BALANCE SHEET EVENTS

Following the approval by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 22 April 2021 to convert its £645.3m Merger Reserve into a distributable reserve as described in the Company’s Notice of Annual General Meeting (which is available on the Company’s website www.alliancetrust.co.uk) the Court on 8 July 2021 approved the reduction of the bonus shares. The Court Order became effective on 9 July 2021 completing the process such that the former Merger Reserve is now distributable.

Glossary: Performance Measures and Other Terms

Throughout this document we use several defined terms including specific terms to describe performance. Where not described in detail elsewhere we set out here what these terms mean.

Equity Portfolio Total Return is a measure of the performance of the Company’s equity portfolio over a specified period. It combines any appreciation in the value of the equity portfolio and dividends paid. The Equity Portfolio Total Return excludes the impact of leverage and buybacks seen in the NAV and, prior to 2020, was a good approximation of what the Company’s NAV Total Return would have been had the Company not held its legacy non-core investments. The comparator used for the Equity Portfolio Total Return is the MSCI ACWI total return. The Equity Portfolio Total Return over the six months to 30 June 2021 was 13.2%, before Managers’ fees.

Gearing, at its simplest, is borrowing. Just like any other public company, an investment trust can borrow money to invest in additional investments for its portfolio. The effect of the borrowing on the shareholders’ assets is called ‘gearing’. If the Company’s assets grow, the shareholders’ assets grow proportionately more because the debt remains the same. But, if the value of the Company’s assets falls, the situation is reversed. Gearing can therefore enhance performance in rising markets but can adversely impact performance in falling markets.

Gearing (Gross) = Total Gearing and is a measure of the Company’s financial leverage. It is calculated by dividing the Company’s total borrowings (unless otherwise indicated these are valued at par) by its Net Asset Value. The Gross Gearing calculation includes any cash or non-equity holdings. As at 30 June 2021, the Company had Gross Gearing of 9.7%.

Gearing (Net) is a measure of the Company’s financial leverage and calculated by dividing the Company’s net borrowings (i.e. total borrowings minus cash) by its Net Asset Value. Unless otherwise indicated, borrowings are valued at par. As at 30 June 2021, the Company had Net Gearing of 7.8%.

Investment Manager means the investment manager appointed by the Company to manage its portfolio. As at 30 June 2021, this was Towers Watson Investment Management Limited, a member of the Willis Towers Watson group of companies.

Leverage for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD), is a term used to describe any method by which the Company increases its exposure, whether through borrowing (gearing) or through leverage embedded in derivative positions, or by any other means. As required by AIFMD, the Company’s leverage is calculated using two methods: the gross method which gives the overall total exposure, and the commitment method which takes into account hedging and netting offsetting positions. As the leverage calculation includes exposure created by the Company’s investments, it is only described as ‘leveraged’ if its overall exposure is greater than its Net Asset Value. This is shown as a leverage ratio of greater than 100%. Details of the Leverage employed for the Company is disclosed annually by WTW in its AIFMD Disclosure which can be found on the Company’s website.

Manager or Stock Picker means a manager selected and appointed by Willis Towers Watson to invest the Company’s portfolio.

MSCI means MSCI Inc. which provides information relating to the benchmark, the MSCI All Country World Index (MSCI ACWI), against which the performance target for the equity portfolio has been set. MSCI’s disclaimer regarding the information provided by it and referenced by the Company can be found on the Company’s website.

MSCI All Country World Index (MSCI ACWI) is a market capitalization weighted index designed to provide a broad measure of equity-market performance throughout the world. It is comprised of stocks from both developed and emerging markets. This measures performance in sterling. The variant of the MSCI ACWI used is the Net Dividend Reinvested (NDR) variant of the MSCI ACWI. This variant gives the return that a shareholder could expect to actually receive because it includes the effects of foreign withholding tax on dividend payments.

NAV Total Return is a measure of the performance of the Company’s Net Asset Value (NAV) over a specified time period. It combines any change in the NAV and dividends paid. The comparator used for the Company’s NAV Total Return is the MSCI ACWI total return. The Company’s NAV Total Return for the six months to 30 June 2021 after fees and including income with debt at fair value was 14.8%.

Net Asset Value (NAV) is the value of the Company’s total assets less its liabilities (including borrowings). The Company’s NAV per share is calculated by dividing this amount by the number of ordinary shares in issue and is stated on an ‘including income’ basis with debt at fair value. The Company’s balance sheet Net Asset Value as at 30 June 2021 was £3.35bn which, divided by 314,277,681 ordinary shares in issue on that date, gave a NAV per share of 1065p.

Net Zero refers to balancing the amount of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions put into the atmosphere with those taken out. The Company's net zero by 2050 aim refers to reaching this balance by 2050 in respect of the emissions attributed to the underlying investments in the portfolio, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement. This differs from zero carbon or absolute zero which does not account for any emissions taken out of the atmosphere. The aim is to achieve a state in which the activities of the companies in which the Company invests result in no net impact on the climate from a GHG emissions perspective.

Ongoing Charges Ratio (OCR) is the total expenses (excluding borrowing costs) incurred by the Company as a percentage of the Company’s average NAV (with debt at fair value). Previously we reported the OCR based on the average of the opening and closing NAV for the year and this is the basis of calculation used for all OCR figures in the Annual Report or Interim prior to 2019. We now calculate the OCR in line with the industry standard using the average of net asset values at each NAV calculation date. The OCR for the year to 31 December 2020 was 0.64%.

Ongoing Charges represent the Company’s total ongoing costs and are calculated in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Association of Investment Companies (AIC). More detailed information on the Company’s costs can be found on page 34 of the Annual Report.

Peer Group Median is the median of the Morningstar universe of UK retail global equity funds (open ended and closed ended). The number of members of the peer group varies from time to time depending on funds entering or leaving that sector. At 30 June 2021 there were 293 members.

Responsible or Sustainable Investment is an investment strategy that integrates financial-driven strategies with non-financial Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors and stewardship for the purpose of managing long-term risk and/or enhancing long-term returns.

Stewardship represents active ownership practices such as engagement and voting, aimed at achieving positive change in a company’s ESG practices and delivering improved risk management and long-term investment returns outcomes, as well as a more sustainable outcome for society and all stakeholders.

Total Assets represents non-current assets plus current assets, before deduction of liabilities and borrowings.

Total Shareholder Return (TSR) is the return to shareholders after reinvesting the net dividend on the date that the share price goes ex-dividend. The comparator used for the Company’s TSR is the MSCI ACWI total return. This measure shows the actual return received by a shareholder from their investment. The Company’s TSR for the six months to 30 June 2021 was 11.1%.

Turnover is the lesser of the value of stocks sold or purchased in the year expressed as a percentage of the value of the equity portfolio. Turnover can be affected by the investment activity of the Stock Pickers, rebalancing of the Company’s portfolio between the Stock Pickers, the appointment of a new Stock Picker, additional funds being made available for investment or the need to realise cash for the Company. In the six month period ending 30 June 2021 turnover was 43%.

