Loomis Q2 Net Income SEK 251 Million
(PLX AI) – Loomis Q2 revenue SEK 4,779 million vs. estimate SEK 4,757 million.Q2 organic growth 17%Q2 EBITA SEK 428 million vs. estimate SEK 391 millionQ2 pretax profit SEK 338 million
- (PLX AI) – Loomis Q2 revenue SEK 4,779 million vs. estimate SEK 4,757 million.
- Q2 organic growth 17%
- Q2 EBITA SEK 428 million vs. estimate SEK 391 million
- Q2 pretax profit SEK 338 million
