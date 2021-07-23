Nordnet Sees 2021 Costs Higher Than Previously Expected Autor: PLX AI | 23.07.2021, 08:02 | 28 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 08:02 | (PLX AI) – Nordnet 2021 costs will end up at around SEK 40 million higher than the level previously communicated at SEK 1,097 million.Says reason for the higher costs is strong customer growth requires more resources in the form of more personnel in … (PLX AI) – Nordnet 2021 costs will end up at around SEK 40 million higher than the level previously communicated at SEK 1,097 million.Says reason for the higher costs is strong customer growth requires more resources in the form of more personnel in … (PLX AI) – Nordnet 2021 costs will end up at around SEK 40 million higher than the level previously communicated at SEK 1,097 million.

Says reason for the higher costs is strong customer growth requires more resources in the form of more personnel in customer service and back-office

Also increasing marketing investments

Q2 results: Adjusted operating profit SEK 535.7 (380.1) million

Operating income SEK 830.1 (650.3) million

Adjusted operating expenses SEK 283.5 (260.2) million

Earnings per share after dilution 1.72 (1.17) SEK



