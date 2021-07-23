checkAd

Nordnet Sees 2021 Costs Higher Than Previously Expected

Autor: PLX AI
23.07.2021, 08:02  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nordnet 2021 costs will end up at around SEK 40 million higher than the level previously communicated at SEK 1,097 million.

  • (PLX AI) – Nordnet 2021 costs will end up at around SEK 40 million higher than the level previously communicated at SEK 1,097 million.
  • Says reason for the higher costs is strong customer growth requires more resources in the form of more personnel in customer service and back-office
  • Also increasing marketing investments
  • Q2 results: Adjusted operating profit SEK 535.7 (380.1) million
  • Operating income SEK 830.1 (650.3) million
  • Adjusted operating expenses SEK 283.5 (260.2) million
  • Earnings per share after dilution 1.72 (1.17) SEK
