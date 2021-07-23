Nordnet Sees 2021 Costs Higher Than Previously Expected
- (PLX AI) – Nordnet 2021 costs will end up at around SEK 40 million higher than the level previously communicated at SEK 1,097 million.
- Says reason for the higher costs is strong customer growth requires more resources in the form of more personnel in customer service and back-office
- Also increasing marketing investments
- Q2 results: Adjusted operating profit SEK 535.7 (380.1) million
- Operating income SEK 830.1 (650.3) million
- Adjusted operating expenses SEK 283.5 (260.2) million
- Earnings per share after dilution 1.72 (1.17) SEK
