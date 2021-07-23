Medicover Interim report April-June 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.) | 23.07.2021, 08:18 | 30 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 08:18 | STOCKHOLM, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter Revenue amounted to €348.9m (€198.8m), an increase of 75.5% with an organic growth of 79.0%.



Operating profit (EBIT) was €46.2m (€-2.3m), representing an operating margin of 13.3% (-1.2%).



Net profit amounted to €33.5m (€-8.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 9.6% (-4.3%).



EBITDA was €71.8m (€25.3m), an increase by 183.9%. EBITDA margin was 20.6% (12.7%).



EBITDAaL amounted to €58.2m (€12.4m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 16.7% (6.3%).



Net cash flow from operating activities was €38.1m (€38.3m).



Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.203 (€-0.056).



Covid-19-pandemic had a net positive impact on operating performance. First half Revenue amounted to €666.1m (€437.6m), an increase of 52.2% with an organic growth of 56.4%.



Operating profit (EBIT) was €87.8m (€4.1m), representing an operating margin of 13.2% (0.9%).



Net profit amounted to €59.8m (€-11.0m), which represents a net profit margin of 9.0% (-2.5%).



EBITDA was €137.3m (€54.3m), an increase by 152.7%. EBITDA margin was 20.6% (12.4%).



EBITDAaL amounted to €111.1m (€29.2m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 16.7% (6.7%).



Net cash flow from operating activities was €95.8m (€74.9m).



Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.377 (€-0.062). REVENUE AND EARNINGS € millions (€m) Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Growth 6M 2021 6M 2020 Growth FY 2020 Revenue 348.9 198.8 76% 666.1 437.6 52% 997.8 Operating profit (EBIT) Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer