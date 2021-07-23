checkAd

Medicover Interim report April-June 2021

STOCKHOLM, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter

  • Revenue amounted to €348.9m (€198.8m), an increase of 75.5% with an organic growth of 79.0%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €46.2m (€-2.3m), representing an operating margin of 13.3% (-1.2%).
  • Net profit amounted to €33.5m (€-8.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 9.6% (-4.3%).
  • EBITDA was €71.8m (€25.3m), an increase by 183.9%. EBITDA margin was 20.6% (12.7%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €58.2m (€12.4m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 16.7% (6.3%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €38.1m (€38.3m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.203 (€-0.056).
  • Covid-19-pandemic had a net positive impact on operating performance.

First half

  • Revenue amounted to €666.1m (€437.6m), an increase of 52.2% with an organic growth of 56.4%.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) was €87.8m (€4.1m), representing an operating margin of 13.2% (0.9%).
  • Net profit amounted to €59.8m (€-11.0m), which represents a net profit margin of 9.0% (-2.5%).
  • EBITDA was €137.3m (€54.3m), an increase by 152.7%. EBITDA margin was 20.6% (12.4%).
  • EBITDAaL amounted to €111.1m (€29.2m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 16.7% (6.7%).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities was €95.8m (€74.9m).
  • Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.377 (€-0.062). 

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

€ millions (€m)

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Growth

6M 2021

6M 2020

Growth

FY 2020

Revenue

348.9

198.8

76%

666.1

437.6

52%

997.8

Operating profit (EBIT)

