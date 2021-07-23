Medicover Interim report April-June 2021
STOCKHOLM, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second quarter
- Revenue amounted to €348.9m (€198.8m), an increase of 75.5% with an organic growth of 79.0%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was €46.2m (€-2.3m), representing an operating margin of 13.3% (-1.2%).
- Net profit amounted to €33.5m (€-8.5m), which represents a net profit margin of 9.6% (-4.3%).
- EBITDA was €71.8m (€25.3m), an increase by 183.9%. EBITDA margin was 20.6% (12.7%).
- EBITDAaL amounted to €58.2m (€12.4m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 16.7% (6.3%).
- Net cash flow from operating activities was €38.1m (€38.3m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.203 (€-0.056).
- Covid-19-pandemic had a net positive impact on operating performance.
First half
- Revenue amounted to €666.1m (€437.6m), an increase of 52.2% with an organic growth of 56.4%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) was €87.8m (€4.1m), representing an operating margin of 13.2% (0.9%).
- Net profit amounted to €59.8m (€-11.0m), which represents a net profit margin of 9.0% (-2.5%).
- EBITDA was €137.3m (€54.3m), an increase by 152.7%. EBITDA margin was 20.6% (12.4%).
- EBITDAaL amounted to €111.1m (€29.2m), corresponding to an EBITDAaL margin of 16.7% (6.7%).
- Net cash flow from operating activities was €95.8m (€74.9m).
- Basic/diluted earnings per share were €0.377 (€-0.062).
REVENUE AND EARNINGS
|
€ millions (€m)
|
Q2 2021
|
Q2 2020
|
Growth
|
6M 2021
|
6M 2020
|
Growth
|
FY 2020
|
Revenue
|
348.9
|
198.8
|
76%
|
666.1
|
437.6
|
52%
|
997.8
|
Operating profit (EBIT)
