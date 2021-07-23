Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss Autor: PLX AI | 23.07.2021, 08:26 | 18 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 08:26 | (PLX AI) – Scatec shares are likely to open down, after second quarter proportionate EBITDA came in significantly below expectations, analysts said. Q2 proportionate EBITDA was NOK 601 million, below consensus of NOK 676 millionDevelopment & … (PLX AI) – Scatec shares are likely to open down, after second quarter proportionate EBITDA came in significantly below expectations, analysts said. Q2 proportionate EBITDA was NOK 601 million, below consensus of NOK 676 millionDevelopment & … (PLX AI) – Scatec shares are likely to open down, after second quarter proportionate EBITDA came in significantly below expectations, analysts said.

Q2 proportionate EBITDA was NOK 601 million, below consensus of NOK 676 million

Development & Construction’s revenues and EBITDA decreased compared to the same period last year, but Scatec said they would be ramping up again in second half of the year when new projects move into construction

Part of the miss comes also from the Power production segment, where the company's hydro plant in the Philippines is delivering much weaker than expected, SEB said

Scatec expects EBITDA from the Philippines to rebound in the second half of the year



