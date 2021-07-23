checkAd

Company calendar 2022 for Danske Bank A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 08:30  |  14   |   |   

Company announcement no. 8 2021









   Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 14 00



23 July 2021

Company calendar 2022 for Danske Bank A/S

Annual Report 2021 3 February 2022
Annual general meeting 17 March 2022
Interim report – first quarter 2022 29 April 2022
Interim report – first half 2022 22 July 2022
Interim report – first nine months 2022 28 October 2022

The financial results are expected to be released at 08.00am (CET) on the dates indicated. Immediately after the release of the results, the reports will be available on danskebank.com. A conference call for analysts and investors will also be scheduled in the morning at 09.00am (CET) following the release.

Shareholders who have proposals concerning specific business to be transacted at the annual general meeting on 17 March 2022 must submit the proposals in time for them to be received by the Company Secretariat no later than Wednesday 2 February 2022, at 04.00pm (CET) by e-mailing shareholder@danskebank.com.

If the general meeting approves the Board of Directors’ proposal for the payment of dividends, the dividends are expected to be available in the shareholders’ cash accounts on Tuesday 22 March 2022.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Head of Group Press, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Company calendar 2022 for Danske Bank A/S Company announcement no. 8 2021 Holmens Kanal 2 – 12DK-1092 København KTel. +45 45 14 14 0023 July 2021 Company calendar 2022 for Danske Bank A/S Annual Report 20213 February 2022Annual general meeting17 March 2022Interim report – first quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
Triterras Announces Collaboration with essDOCS to Digitize Bulk Cargo Trade Operations
ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on Legal Action
VBL Therapeutics Appoints Marc Kozin as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
NeuroMetrix Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board