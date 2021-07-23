checkAd

Capgemini Press Release// Just 10% of global businesses are front-runners in inclusion and diversity practices within their technology functions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 08:30  |  22   |   |   

Just 10% of global businesses are front-runners in inclusion and diversity practices within their technology functions

  • For front-runners, inclusion and diversity practices constitute a source of innovation and differentiation (67%), increased revenue (56%), and enhanced customer satisfaction (51%).

  • Organizations with diverse and inclusive tech teams are 4 times more likely to create inclusive products.

  • As the pandemic puts greater pressure on recruiting tech talent, enterprises’ focus on diversity and inclusion is at risk.

Paris, July 23, 2021 – 90% of global businesses struggle with inclusion and diversity practices within their technology/ IT teams according to ‘The key to designing inclusive tech: creating diverse and inclusive tech teams’ report released today by the Capgemini Research Institute. Recognition of a lack of inclusion from the top is a key enabler to access diverse communities. Organizations that focus on diversity and inclusion in their tech teams will benefit from innovation, revenue, and brand value opportunities, highlights the report.

Current inclusion and diversity practices in technology are inadequate
Over the course of the pandemic, great pressure has been placed upon businesses to recruit tech talent from a shrinking pool. As enterprises have struggled to find the appropriate talent to fulfil their needs, the focus on good diversity and inclusion practices has slipped. A gulf has emerged between the leadership’s positive perception of inclusion in IT and tech teams and the harsh reality experienced by ethnic minority and female team members. According to the report, 85% of leadership executives believe their organizations provide equitable opportunities for career development and promotions to every employee across their organizations, but only 19% of women and ethnic minority employees agree. This misalignment adds to a perpetuating Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) problem across industries deploying technologies for end-users as leaders believe progress is being made, but tech employees on the ground remain pessimistic about the reality. The spectrum of the perception gap is vast. 75% of leadership executives believe that women and ethnic minorities feel a sense of belonging in their organizations, but only 24% of these employees in tech functions concur. 53% of women and ethnic minority employees feel comfortable sharing personal experiences with other employees and peers, whereas only 9% of them feel the same comfort level with their leadership.

