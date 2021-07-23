Musk Metals Commences Exploration on Its Pluto Properties to Follow Up on Recent Discovery of Gold and Copper Mineralization and Announces Flow-Through Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSK METALS CORP. (“MUSK METALS” OR THE “COMPANY”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30 ) is pleased to announce that it has retained Minroc Management Limited (“ Minroc ”) to conduct a detailed exploration program to follow up on recent discoveries of Gold and Copper on its 100% owned Pluto properties, contiguous to and within Kenorland Minerals’ “Chebistuan” project, that is currently optioned to Newmont Mining, located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Quebec, as well as the Company’s non-brokered private placement consisting of the issuance of up to 4,166,666 units (each, a “ Unit ”) at a price of $0.12 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the “ Offering ”).

Exploration will focus on the West Block of the two Pluto properties and will include sampling and detailed drone magnetics in the northern part of the property, currently not covered by geophysics, correlating with recent Gold and Copper discoveries announced by the Company on March 4, 2021. Gold and Copper mineralization from 88 samples taken out of bedrock and subangular boulders throughout mineralized regional structures returned up to 1,070 ppm Cu and 0.405 g/t Au. The Kapunapotagen Shear Zone, hosting the Opemiska Cu/Au deposits to the east and the Lac Dolomieu Cu occurrence to the west of the Pluto properties, runs through the northern boundary of both the West Block and the East Block at Pluto. Program highlights include the West Block where samples from a mineralized structure returned grades of 0.405 g/t Au in tectonized ultramafics in bedrock, nearby float from a local silicified metasediment returned 1,070 ppm Cu.

Musk Metals “Pluto Properties” Regional Context Map

Based on observations throughout the program, deformation (and its intensity) observed within the various lithologies the extrapolated thickness or the width of the deformation zone is at least 300 meters, further indicating that this is more of a regional structure. The gabbro-pyroxenite complex found near the highway may represent part of the “Ventures Sill”. This is the same structure which hosts the Opémiska Cu-Au mine in Chapais, and may also therefore be related to the much closer Dolomieu Ag-Cu mineralized occurrence, which lies about 1km east of the West Block (also close to the highway). This area, with its large amount of outcrop, observed mineralization (including both Cu and Zn sulphides) and potential structural and strike relationship to a major local deposit and is a high priority for this current field program.