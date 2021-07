Danske Bank Q2 Revenue Mix Was Stronger Than Expected, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 23.07.2021, 09:05 | 24 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 09:05 | (PLX AI) – Danske Bank reported a second-quarter revenue mix that was better than expected, analysts said.The bank had already given some preliminary results and a guidance upgrade earlier in the month, but traders were awaiting details on the top … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank reported a second-quarter revenue mix that was better than expected, analysts said.The bank had already given some preliminary results and a guidance upgrade earlier in the month, but traders were awaiting details on the top … (PLX AI) – Danske Bank reported a second-quarter revenue mix that was better than expected, analysts said.

The bank had already given some preliminary results and a guidance upgrade earlier in the month, but traders were awaiting details on the top line

Investors were relieved to see that the strong preliminary revenue numbers were not due to trading income but mostly to fee income and also net interest income

Danske Bank is showing sustained momentum in fee income and lower loan losses, Bank of America analysts said

Net interest income held up fairly well, and overall Danske's numbers are a signal that better days are coming, Carnegie analysts said

Danske shares slipped 0.5% at the open



