Rental income (IFRS) 30.1 31.6 -4.7%

EPRA earnings 18.9 19.8 -4.4%

Portfolio (excl. transfer duties) 1,455 1,460 -0.4%

LTV ratio 52.6% 52.6% 0 pts

EPRA NAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 44.1 44.1 -0.1%

EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 43.9 43.7 +0.4%

Dividend per share (in €) 2.0 0.75 +167%

Sustained asset management despite the health crisis

Despite the continued negative impacts of the health crisis in the first few months of 2021, leases were signed or renewed on more than 15,000 sq.m., i.e., 8% of the portfolio's total surface area, during the first six months of the year. The Europlaza tower will welcome two new tenants taking up 1,000 sq.m and Crédit Foncier de France will continue to occupy half of the office space in the Rives de Bercy building, having extended its lease for a further year until December 31, 2022. These leases will come into effect in the second half of 2021.

Vitura constantly strives to meet the needs and expectations of its tenants more effectively. That's why it is continuing to pursue investment programs across the portfolio, following the successful repositioning of the Europlaza tower. All of Vitura's assets offer key features such as ultra-modern services, shared indoor spaces redesigned as informal living areas where tenants can meet and interact, gardens and adaptable office space.

Supported by the Group's strong asset management strategy and the different assets' overall performance, the portfolio value increased by €6.3m or 0.4% in six months, from €1,448 million excluding transfer duties at December 31, 2020 to €1,455 million excluding transfer duties at June 30, 2021.

Solid results

In first-half 2021, Vitura maintained a high level of rental income, totaling €30.1 million. The 4.7% decrease compared with first-half 2020 is mainly due to the early departure of Hewlett Packard in 2020 from Arcs de Seine in Boulogne-Billancourt and of Vinci from the Hanami campus in

Rueil-Malmaison. The termination indemnities received in 2020 and 2021 helped to offset this loss of rental income.

These departures, for which the Group was prepared, bring the portfolio's occupancy rate to 87.2% at June 30, 2021, compared with 90.1% at December 31, 2020.

The Group recorded EPRA earnings of €18.9 million during the period, further demonstrating the Company's sound management. The 4.4% decline compared with first-half 2020 was attributable to higher expenses on vacant premises in 2021 compared with 2020.

The Group collected 100% of rents and charges for first-half 2021, buoyed by its pure-player positioning in the office real estate segment and its tenants’ financial solidity.

Consolidated debt stood at €766 million at June 30, 2021, representing a loan-to-value ratio of 52.6%, on a par with June 30, 2020.

EPRA NNNAV stood at €697.5 million or €44.1 per share at end-June 2021, compared with €704.5 million or €44.3 per share at December 31, 2020. This decrease mainly reflects consolidated earnings (positive €18.9 million impact), the change in portfolio value (positive €4.5 million impact), and the dividend payout (negative €31.8 million impact).

A strategy built on trust-based relationships

Vitura's priority is to forge relationships based on trust and long-term partnership with its stakeholders. This is reflected in the satisfaction and loyalty of solid, creditworthy first-class businesses, placing it in a leading position among real estate investors. Over the last four years, more than 56% of leases have been renewed and, in 2020, 90% of tenants at its properties reported that they were satisfied with their workplace, in particular with regard to comfort and well-being.

Vitura is constantly in pursuit of greater agility and flexibility, driven by the belief that every situation and every business is unique. The Company’s capacity to regularly upgrade its services and properties and to provide personalized services to its tenants allows it to look to the future with confidence, as it continues to reinvent the workplace of tomorrow.

A solid operating performance

On May 19, 2021, the Company paid a dividend of EUR 2.0 per share, demonstrating its stability and operating performance.

Investor Calendar

November 10, 2021: Third-quarter 2021 revenue

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,455 million at June 30, 2021 (excluding transfer duties). Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named a Global Sector Leader in the 2020 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark’s (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting. Its entire portfolio has achieved NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification. Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €592 million at July 22, 2021.

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 6 months 12 months 6 months Rental income 30,070 63,032 31,567 Income from other services 14,487 21,845 13,211 Building-related costs (14,514) (21,552) (19,938) Net rental income 30,043 63,324 24,841 Sale of building 0 Administrative expenses (7,315) (8,983) (1,774) Other operating expenses (148) (61) (6) Other operating income 0 600 624 Increase in fair value of investment property 11,024 29,129 10,688 Decrease in fair value of investment property (6,553) (55,103) (19,065) Total change in fair value of investment property 4,472 (25,974) (8,377) Net operating income 27,052 28,906 15,307 Financial income 191 230 0 Financial expenses (6,405) (13,042) (6,362) Net financial expense (6,214) (12,812) (6,362) Corporate income tax 0 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 20,838 16,094 8,945 of which attributable to owners of the Company 20,838 16,094 8,945 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 20,838 16,094 8,945 of which attributable to owners of the Company 20,838 16,094 8,945 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 1.31 1.01 0.56 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 1.28 0.98 0.54

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 19 25 31 Investment property 1,454,490 1,448,170 1,460,380 Non-current loans and receivables 15,330 17,780 20,220 Financial instruments 3 8 38 Total non-current assets 1,469,842 1,465,983 1,480,669 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 17,491 11,474 14,595 Other operating receivables 13,322 11,459 12,955 Prepaid expenses 239 366 188 Total receivables 31,052 23,299 27,738 Cash and cash equivalents 40,087 62,836 47,062 Total cash and cash equivalents 40,087 62,836 47,062 Total current assets 71,139 86,135 74,800 TOTAL ASSETS 1,540,981 1,552,118 1,555,469 Shareholders’ equity Share capital 60,444 60,444 79,532 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 41,134 74,206 55,118 Retained earnings 600,603 583,574 583,645 Net income for the period 20,838 16,094 8,945 Total shareholders’ equity 723,020 734,318 727,240 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 669,648 671,322 763,883 Other non-current borrowings and debt 7,936 8,585 11,117 Financial instruments 0 658 637 Total non-current liabilities 677,584 680,565 775,637 Current liabilities Current borrowings 97,972 96,821 3,871 Trade accounts payable 718 0 0 Other operating liabilities 12,838 10,056 14,920 Prepaid revenue 10,607 8,916 12,427 Total current liabilities 18,242 21,442 21,375 140,377 137,235 52,593 Total liabilities 817,961 817,800 828,229 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,540,981 1,552,118 1,555,469

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 June 30,

2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 20,838 16,094 8,945 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property (4,472) 25,974 8,377 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 6 13 6 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 0 Fair value of financial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 65 2 (65) Adjustments for loans at amortized cost 1,016 2,265 1,151 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 0 Taxes 0 0 0 Cash flows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 17,454 44,347 18,414 Other changes in working capital requirements (2,624) (1,708) 1,155 Working capital adjustments to reflect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirements (2,624) (1,708) 1,155 Net cash flows from operating activities 14,830 42,639 19,569 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of fixed assets (1,848) (10,224) (4,837) Net increase in amounts due to fixed asset suppliers (1,405) 650 (785) Net cash flows used in investing activities (3,253) (9,573) (5,622) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 0 0 0 Change in bank debt (1,493) (1,500) (750) Refinancing/financing transaction costs (51) (102) (51) Net increase in liability in respect of refinancing 0 0 0 Net increase in current borrowings 3 38 (22) Net decrease in current borrowings 0 0 0 Net increase in non-current borrowings and debt (649) (1,502) 1,030 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares (366) (124) (53) Dividends paid (31,770) (11,919) (11,919) Net cash flows used in financing activities (34,325) (15,110) (11,766) Change in cash and cash equivalents (22,748) 17,956 2,182 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 62,836 44,880 44,880 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 40,087 62,836 47,062 * There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

EPRA Earnings APM In thousands of euros June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net income under IFRS 20,838 8,945 Fair value adjustments to investment property (4,472) 8,377 Other adjustments for changes in fair value 65 (49) Adjustment for other fees 2,500 2,533 EPRA earnings 18,932 19,807 EPRA NNNAV APM In thousands of euros June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Shareholders’ equity under IFRS 723,020 727,240 Portion of rent-free periods (24,233) (27,200) Market value of loans (766,696) (770,647) Carrying amount of loans 765,403 765,617 NNNAV PER SHARE 697,493 695,010 LTV ratio APM In thousands of euros June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) 766 768 Fair value of investment property 1,455 1,460 LTV ratio (%) 52.6% 52.6% Occupancy rate APM The occupancy rate is the ratio of space for which the Company receives rent under a lease agreement to the total amount of available space.

