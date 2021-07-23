Trelleborg Opens up 3% After Analyst Recommendation Upgrade Autor: PLX AI | 23.07.2021, 09:09 | 20 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 09:09 | (PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to … (PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to … (PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.

Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to its sector, Carnegie said

Valuation levels don't reflect its high-quality assets that will benefit from the economic recovery: Carnegie

Trelleborg posted strong Q2 figures and should be able to improve its margins in the second half of the year with price increases and organic growth, Kepler Cheuvreux said



