Trelleborg Opens up 3% After Analyst Recommendation Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to …
(PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to …
- (PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.
- Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to its sector, Carnegie said
- Valuation levels don't reflect its high-quality assets that will benefit from the economic recovery: Carnegie
- Trelleborg posted strong Q2 figures and should be able to improve its margins in the second half of the year with price increases and organic growth, Kepler Cheuvreux said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare