checkAd

Trelleborg Opens up 3% After Analyst Recommendation Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
23.07.2021, 09:09  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to …

  • (PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.
  • Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to its sector, Carnegie said
  • Valuation levels don't reflect its high-quality assets that will benefit from the economic recovery: Carnegie
  • Trelleborg posted strong Q2 figures and should be able to improve its margins in the second half of the year with price increases and organic growth, Kepler Cheuvreux said
Trelleborg (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trelleborg Opens up 3% After Analyst Recommendation Upgrade (PLX AI) – Trelleborg shares opened up nearly 3% after Carnegie raised the stock to buy from hold, while other brokers also raised their price targets on the company.Trelleborg has upside potential in the medium-term and is trading at a discount to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
RWE Building 117 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Bilfinger Wins Additional Order at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant
Intel Q2 Earnings Beats Estimates; Guidance Raised
Faurecia Establishes Sustainable Materials Division
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Visa, Mastercard May Significantly Beat Q2 Estimates, Bank of America Says
Adevinta Falls 2% After UBS Downgrades to Sell
Commerzbank Keeps Securities Settlement in House; Takes EUR 200 Million Q2 Write-Off
Freeport-McMoRan EPS Above Estimates
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
NKT Outlook Now Seen in Upper End of Range; Restarts Photonics Review
Telecom Italia Cuts EBITDA Guidance After DAZN Agreement
Autoliv Guidance Cut May Signal Risk to Other Auto Suppliers, Analysts Say
Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
Buy Getinge as Order Momentum Remains Strong, Kepler Cheuvreux Says
Autoliv Falls 6% as Guidance Downgraded After Earnings Miss Consensus Estimates
Nobia Tops Estimates but Shares Fall on Muted UK Outlook
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.07.21Trelleborg Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 1,387 Million vs. Estimate SEK 1,356 Million
PLX AI | Analysen