Pandora Likely to Beat Q2 EBIT Estimates, Kepler Says, Raising Price Target Autor: PLX AI | 23.07.2021, 09:14 (PLX AI) – Pandora is likely to beat the consensus estimates for second-quarter EBIT, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said, raising their price target on the stock to DKK 870 from DKK 750.

Hold rating maintained

Higher sales in Q2 are likely to fuel the EBIT overperformance, Kepler said

The analysts are a bit more cautious on the gross margin, where they are only 20bps above consensus

Pandora's quarter likely started very strong, but the momentum may have leveled somewhat: Kepler



