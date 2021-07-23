checkAd

Krones Raises Revenue Growth Expectation to 7-9% from 2.5-3.5%

(PLX AI) – Krones raised its revenue growth expectations significantly to 7-9% for the year from 2.5-3.5% previously.Krones also raised the EBITDA margin outlook to 7% to 8% (previously 6.5% to 7.5%)Based on preliminary figures, order intake in the …

  • (PLX AI) – Krones raised its revenue growth expectations significantly to 7-9% for the year from 2.5-3.5% previously.
  • Krones also raised the EBITDA margin outlook to 7% to 8% (previously 6.5% to 7.5%)
  • Based on preliminary figures, order intake in the first six months of 2021 was around €2,045 million, some 40% higher than a year earlier
  • Revenue in the first half of 2021 increased by about 1% year on year to approximately €1,720 million
  • EBITDA was EUR 138 million, with the margin 8%, up from 7%
