checkAd

Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.07.2021, 09:30  |  20   |   |   

Infrastructure expansion in France, Switzerland and Spain provides enterprise customers with greater broadband speed and availability

LONDON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 4th Industrial Revolution continues to accelerate business demand for high-speed broadband and presence in the cloud, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) has expanded its fibre network infrastructure in Europe, strengthening its service capabilities in France, Switzerland and Spain.

These strategic network expansions put high-performance fibre closer to end users to deliver faster connections, lower latency and enhanced security, for an exceptional customer experience. The infrastructure extends fibre reach in and between major hubs of business and finance, bringing connectivity to new cities and providing dense coverage in key areas to connect multiple enterprise buildings and third-party data centres to the robust Lumen network.

In France and Switzerland, Lumen increased its footprint with the construction of a unique new fibre route of more than 300 km between Lyon, France and Geneva, Switzerland, connecting three new cities, Grenoble, Chambéry and Annecy. The length of the national Lumen network rings is approximately 5,600 km in France and 680 km in Switzerland.

In Spain, Lumen completed its national fibre ring by adding a new segment of more than 280 km between the city of Salou and the French border. Additionally, Lumen built a new metro network in Barcelona and connected to the MAREA transatlantic subsea cable landing station in Sopelana. The national Lumen network ring in Spain is approximately 1,700 km.

"Our new fibre infrastructure investments in Europe demonstrate the continued commitment that Lumen has to this market, and to powering the next wave of growth and innovation for customers in the 4th Industrial Revolution," said Annette Murphy, managing director, EMEA, Lumen Technologies. "Companies are facing new challenges that require them to harness massive amounts of data at almost unimaginable speeds. The agile, reliable and secure Lumen network helps customers to leverage their data and adopt next-gen apps to unleash their business potential and deliver amazing digital experiences."

Lumen Network Key Facts:

  • The Lumen network is comprised of approximately 450,000 (720,000 km) global route miles of fibre and connects to more than 180,000 on-net buildings and 2,200 public and private third-party data centres.
  • In Europe, the Lumen network is comprised of approximately 23,600 (38,000 km) route miles of fibre and connects to more than 2,000 on-net buildings and 500 public and private third-party data centres.
  • The Lumen network is seamlessly connected to leading public cloud service providers including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute & Azure Government, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle Cloud.
  • The vast and highly interconnected Lumen fibre network is the foundation of the Lumen platform, a fast, secure platform for next-gen applications and data. The platform integrates adaptive networking, cloud connectivity, edge computing, connected security and collaboration solutions into an advanced application architecture designed specifically to handle the complex and data-intensive workloads of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fibre miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver a fast, secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. 

Follow us on our EMEA social networks:
LinkedIn | Twitter 

Annette Murphy, Managing Director, EMEA, Lumen

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579368/Lumen_expands_its_fibre_network_in_Europe.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579367/Annette_Murphy_Lumen_MD_EMEA.jpg

Lumen Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe Infrastructure expansion in France, Switzerland and Spain provides enterprise customers with greater broadband speed and availability LONDON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As the 4th Industrial Revolution continues to accelerate business demand for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INmune Bio acquires LUMICKS' z-Movi Cell Avidity Analyzer to accelerate the development of its NK ...
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Onychomycosis Treatment Market: Growing Prevalence Globally and Expected Entry of New Therapies Shall Drive the Market at a 4.22% ...
Archer Wins; Defeats Wisk's Motion for Preliminary Injunction
3D Printing Composites Will be a $2 billion Industry Within the Next Decade, Says IDTechEx
Endo Announces Agreement in Principle to Settle Tennessee State Court Case
ACCIONA, CAF and EIT InnoEnergy bet on Zeleros to accelerate hyperloop in Europe
Sales of Arc Flash Protection Products to Grow over 5%, Annually through 2031: Fact.MR Concludes in Latest Study
Electric Lunch Box Sales to Increase by 1.3X Between 2021 and 2031, Lead by Digital Explorer Customer Archetype: Fact.MR Survey
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Managed Services Market worth $354.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Recorded Future: Threats to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Tokamak Energy signals major expansion with over 160 new jobs as it pioneers commercial fusion ...
Letter from Gatemore Capital Management LLP to Sensyne Health PLC
Head of Investment Banking at Cohen & Company & Ex-Head of Internet Investment Banking for Wells ...
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE 2021 Results Announced
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:30 UhrLumen baut sein Glasfasernetz in Europa aus
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21Von der Cloud bis zum Edge: Lumen Technologies gestaltet Bereitstellung von Unternehmensanwendungen mit Microsoft neu
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
07.07.21From the cloud to the edge, Lumen Technologies is reshaping enterprise application delivery with Microsoft
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen