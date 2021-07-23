DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Market Report

AlzChem Group AG wins Responsible Care 2021 competition in Bavaria thanks to new product for more climate protection in agriculture



23.07.2021 / 09:34

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AlzChem Group AG wins Responsible Care 2021 competition in Bavaria thanks to new product for more climate protection in agriculture



Trostberg, July 23, 2021 - AlzChem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, was named the winner of the Responsible Care 2021 competition in Bavaria for its innovative additive Eminex(R). Responsible Care is a contribution to the joint sustainability initiative Chemie3 of the three partners Verband der Chemischen Industrie e.V., IG Bergbau, Chemie, Energie and Bundesarbeitgeberverband Chemie e.V. By participating, each company simultaneously makes a contribution to the sustainability initiative Chemie3.

Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "We are delighted to receive this special award. It impressively demonstrates the success of our intensive R&D activities and is proof of our sustainability strategy. By using Eminex(R), farmers can join us in making an essential contribution to the fight against climate change and to achieving climate targets."

Eminex(R) is an additive for manure and biogas digestates that reliably inhibits 90% to 100% of methane and CO2 emissions, enabling manure to be stored in an environmentally and climate-friendly way. It also improves the quality and fertilizing effect of the manure and reduces the required storage volume. The official jury statement was correspondingly positive: "An outstanding development that has climate protection firmly in focus. The process, which can be implemented quickly and efficiently, has very great potential for significantly reducing methane emissions in agriculture."