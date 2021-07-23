DGAP-News AlzChem Group AG wins Responsible Care 2021 competition in Bavaria thanks to new product for more climate protection in agriculture
AlzChem Group AG wins Responsible Care 2021 competition in Bavaria thanks to new product for more climate protection in agriculture
Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of AlzChem Group AG: "We are delighted to receive this special award. It impressively demonstrates the success of our intensive R&D activities and is proof of our sustainability strategy. By using Eminex(R), farmers can join us in making an essential contribution to the fight against climate change and to achieving climate targets."
Eminex(R) is an additive for manure and biogas digestates that reliably inhibits 90% to 100% of methane and CO2 emissions, enabling manure to be stored in an environmentally and climate-friendly way. It also improves the quality and fertilizing effect of the manure and reduces the required storage volume. The official jury statement was correspondingly positive: "An outstanding development that has climate protection firmly in focus. The process, which can be implemented quickly and efficiently, has very great potential for significantly reducing methane emissions in agriculture."
