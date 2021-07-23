ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA raises forecast for return on equity for the 2021 financial year

Frankfurt am Main, 23 July 2021 - Based on the preliminary half-year financial figures as of 30 June 2021 and on the expectations for the second half of 2021 expressed by the management boards of the ProCredit banks, in particular with regard to credit risk and the related cost of risk, the Management Board of the general partner of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA today decided to raise its profit expectations for the financial year 2021 as follows:

The Management Board expects a higher return on equity of between 8.0% and 9.5% for the 2021 financial year, with a significantly reduced cost of risk compared to the 2020 financial year, and a cost-income ratio of around 65%. The cost-income ratio is thus at the lower end of the corridor forecast for 2021 in the 2020 Annual Report.

On 25 March 2021, in the report on expected developments included in ProCredit Holding's consolidated financial statements for the 2020 financial year, the Management Board published a forecast for return on equity of 6.0% to 7.5% for the 2021 financial year. The cost of risk was expected to be still at an elevated level in 2021, but slightly lower than in the 2020 financial year, and a cost-income ratio of 65% to 68% was foreseen.

