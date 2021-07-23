checkAd

Capital increase in TORM in connection with delivery of vessel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 09:30  |  30   |   |   

With reference to Company Announcement no. 03 dated 01 March 2021 regarding the acquisition of eight 2007-2012 built MR product tanker vessels from Team Tankers Deep Sea Ltd, TORM plc (“TORM”) has increased its share capital by 824,895 A-shares (corresponding to USD 8,248.95) as a result of the delivery of the eighth vessel of the transaction, the MR vessel Team Allegro.

The capital increase is carried out without any pre-emption rights for existing shareholders or others. The new shares have been subscribed for due to the settlement of a USD 7.6m allocated loan note issued in connection with the vessel delivery and correspond to USD 9.2 per A-share with a nominal value of USD 0.01 each. The majority of the issued shares will be subject to a lock-up for a period of 40 days.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are negotiable instruments. The new shares give right to dividends and other rights in relation to TORM as of the date of issuance. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen on 27 July 2021. The new shares will be freely transferable on Nasdaq Copenhagen, but certain transfer restrictions may apply under U.S. securities laws.

After the capital increase, TORM’s share capital amounts to USD 809,643.52 divided into 80,964,350 A-shares of USD 0.01 each, one B-share of USD 0.01 and one C-share of USD 0.01. A total of 80,964,350 votes are attached to the A-shares. The B-share and the C-share have specific voting rights.

CONTACT   TORM plc
Christopher Everard, General Manager, tel.: +44 203 713 4561                  Birchin Court, 20 Birchin Lane
    London, EC3V 9DU, United Kingdom
    Tel.: +44 203 713 4560
    www.torm.com

ABOUT TORM
TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on Nasdaq in Copenhagen and on Nasdaq in New York (ticker: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Capital increase in TORM in connection with delivery of vessel With reference to Company Announcement no. 03 dated 01 March 2021 regarding the acquisition of eight 2007-2012 built MR product tanker vessels from Team Tankers Deep Sea Ltd, TORM plc (“TORM”) has increased its share capital by 824,895 A-shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on Legal Action
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
VBL Therapeutics Appoints Marc Kozin as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
NeuroMetrix Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board