Teleperformance and World’s Top Polo Player, Adolfo Cambiaso, Join Forces to Collaborate and Inspire Employees, Partners and Customers

Cambiaso began riding horses at age four and impressed all of those around him who played this exceptionally challenging sport. By age 16, he won the Gold Cup with Tramontana and the Warkwickshire Cup with Ellerston. He holds numerous records and has won 164 titles throughout his career. His success is largely attributed to his drive, passion, dedication to teamwork, and to become the best in the world.

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, launched its “Inspired to be the Best” campaign earlier this year as part of a larger program designed to promote a culture of diversity and inclusion. The campaign helps inspire and encourage the company’s employees, its partners, and customers to strive to achieve their goals. For Adolfo Cambiaso, viewed by many as the top polo player in the world , the goal of becoming the best is rooted in a simple idea—be passionate about what you love and work hard to achieve your goals.

“World-class athletes like Adolfo Cambiaso embrace the culture we have developed at Teleperformance, one that is based on hard work and collaboration, and to be the best each of us can be,” said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. “Being the best at polo is based on the ability to work together as a team to achieve one main goal. This is what we do at Teleperformance, and why Cambiaso is the ideal brand ambassador.”

The “Inspired to be the Best” campaign is being promoted via the company’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, along with special Teleperformance special private screenings to inspire and motivate employees throughout 2021.

The “Inspired to be the Best” campaign is just one of the many vehicles that Teleperformance is using to support its employees, customers, and partners. The company prides itself on providing support for the community and for its employees. More information can be found at https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/insights/blog/together-we-are-in ....

