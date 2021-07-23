checkAd

Teleperformance and World’s Top Polo Player, Adolfo Cambiaso, Join Forces to Collaborate and Inspire Employees, Partners and Customers

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, launched its “Inspired to be the Best” campaign earlier this year as part of a larger program designed to promote a culture of diversity and inclusion. The campaign helps inspire and encourage the company’s employees, its partners, and customers to strive to achieve their goals. For Adolfo Cambiaso, viewed by many as the top polo player in the world, the goal of becoming the best is rooted in a simple idea—be passionate about what you love and work hard to achieve your goals.

Cambiaso began riding horses at age four and impressed all of those around him who played this exceptionally challenging sport. By age 16, he won the Gold Cup with Tramontana and the Warkwickshire Cup with Ellerston. He holds numerous records and has won 164 titles throughout his career. His success is largely attributed to his drive, passion, dedication to teamwork, and to become the best in the world.

“World-class athletes like Adolfo Cambiaso embrace the culture we have developed at Teleperformance, one that is based on hard work and collaboration, and to be the best each of us can be,” said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. “Being the best at polo is based on the ability to work together as a team to achieve one main goal. This is what we do at Teleperformance, and why Cambiaso is the ideal brand ambassador.”

The “Inspired to be the Best” campaign is being promoted via the company’s social media channels, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn, along with special Teleperformance special private screenings to inspire and motivate employees throughout 2021.

The “Inspired to be the Best” campaign is just one of the many vehicles that Teleperformance is using to support its employees, customers, and partners. The company prides itself on providing support for the community and for its employees. More information can be found at https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/insights/blog/together-we-are-in ....

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on €1 = $1.14) and net profit of €324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG index, the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

