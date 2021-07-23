EANS-General Meeting Flughafen Wien AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 23.07.2021, 10:10 | 34 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 10:10 |

22.07.2021



Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Schwechat, FN 42984m

ISIN AT00000VIE62

("Company")



Invitation to the 33rd Annual General Meeting of

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

on Tuesday, 24 August 2021 at 10 a.m. Vienna time

Location of the Annual General Meeting in line with Section 106 (1)

of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (hereafter "AktG") will be on the premises

of

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft in 1300 Vienna Airport, Office Park 4,

Verbindungsstrasse (Building 683).





I. HOLDING AS A VIRTUAL GENERAL MEETING



1. COVID-19 Company Law Act (COVID-19-GesG) and the Corporate Law COVID-19

Ordinance (COVID-19-GesV)



In order to protect shareholders and other participants, the Management Board

has resolved to take advantage of the legal regulations to hold a virtual annual

general meeting.



Accordingly, the Annual General Meeting of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

will be held as a "virtual Annual General Meeting" on 24 August 2021 pursuant to

Section 1 Para. 2 COVID-19 Company Law Act, Federal Law Gazette I No. 16/2020 in

the version Federal Law Gazette I No. 156/2020 in connection with the Corporate

Law COVID-19 Ordinance - hereafter "COVID-19 Ordinance" - (Federal Law Gazette

II No. 140/2020 in the version Federal Law Gazette II No. 616/2020) taking

account of the interests of the company as well as those of the participants.



This means that after the decision of the Management Board shareholders and

their proxy holders (with exception of the special proxy holders pursuant to

Section 3 Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance) will not be able to be physically present

at the Annual General Meeting of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft to be held on

24 August 2021.



The virtual Annual General Meeting will take place in 1300 Wien-Flughafen,

Office Park 4, Verbindungsstrasse (Building 683) with the exclusive attendance

of the Chair of the Supervisory Board, the Members of the Management Board, the

certified public notary and the four special proxy holders nominated by the

Company.



Holding the Annual General Meeting of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft as a

virtual Annual General Meeting in line with the COVID-19 Ordinance has resulted

in modifications to the procedures at the Annual General Meeting as well in how

shareholders may exercise their rights.



Voting rights, the right to propose motions and the right to raise objections

can only be exercised exclusively via proxy authorisation and instructions given

to one of the special proxy holders proposed by the Company pursuant to Section

3 Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance.



The right to obtain information can be exercised by shareholders during the

virtual Annual General Meeting by way of electronic communications i.e.

exclusively in writing via e-mail sent directly to the e-mail address

fragen.flughafenwien@hauptversammlung.at of the Company provided that the

shareholders have transmitted a depositary confirmation pursuant to Section 10a

AktG and point IV. and have authorized a special proxy holder pursuant to point

V.



2. Webcast of the Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to Section 3 Para. 1, 2 and 4 COVID-19 Ordinance in connection with

Section 102 Para. 4 AktG, the Annual General Meeting will be entirely broadcast

on the Internet as a Webcast in real time.



This is permissible in terms of data protection regulations, in the light of the

legal foundation provided by Section 3 Para. 1, 2 and 4 COVID-19 Ordinance.



All shareholders of the Company can follow the Annual General Meeting live on

the Internet starting at 10 a.m., Vienna time, on 24 August 2021 by using the

appropriate technical equipment (e.g. computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone and

an internet connection with sufficient bandwidth to stream videos) at

www.viennaairport.com as a virtual Annual General Meeting. It is not required to

register or log in in order to follow the Annual General Meeting.



Due to the broadcasting of the Annual General Meeting of the Company on the

Internet, all shareholders who wish to do so have the possibility to follow the

proceedings of the Annual General Meeting in real time thanks to this acoustic

and visual one-way connection and to follow the presentation of the Management

Board, the responses to questions posed by shareholders and the voting

procedure.



Reference is made to the fact that the live transmission as a virtual Annual

General Meeting does not enable any remote participation (Section 102 Para. 3

(2) AktG) nor does it allow for remote voting (Section 102 Para. 3 (3) AktG and

Section 126 AktG), and that the transmission on the Internet does not allow for

a two-way connection. The shareholder can therefore only follow the progress of

the Annual General Meeting.



Reference is also made to the fact that the Company is only responsible for the

use of technical means of communications inasmuch as this can be attributed to

the Company's sphere of responsibility (§ 2 Abs 6 COVID-19 Ordinance).



In addition, reference is made to the Information on the Organisational and

Technical Prerequisites for participating in the Annual General Meeting pursuant

to Section 3 Para. 3 in connection with Section 2 Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance

("Information on Participation").



II. AGENDA



1. Presentation of the annual financial statements and Management Report, the

Corporate Governance Report, the consolidated financial statements

including the Group Management Report, the resolution on the appropriation

of the net profit and the Report of the Supervisory Board on the 2020

financial year

2. Resolution on the appropriation of the net profit

3. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the

2020 financial year

4. Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the

2020 financial year

5. Election of the auditor for the annual financial statements and

consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year

6. Resolution on the Remuneration Report





III. DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; AVAILABILITY OF INFORMATION ON

THE COMPANY WEBSITE



In particular, the following documents will be available on the Website of the

Company as entered into the Commercial Register at www.viennaairport.com no

later than 3 August 2021 pursuant to Section 108 Para. 3 and 4 AktG:



* Information on the Organisational and Technical Prerequisites for

Participation pursuant to Section 3 Para. 3 in connection with Section 2 Para. 4

COVID-19 Ordinance ("Information on Participation")

* Annual Financial Report 2020, containing: Annual financial statements and

Management Report, along with the Non-Financial Declaration, Consolidated

financial statements and Group Management Report,

* Consolidated Corporate Governance Report,

* Proposal for the appropriation of the net profit,

* Report of the Supervisory Board,

all with respect to the 2020 financial year;



* Proposals for resolutions on items 2-6 of the agenda,

* Remuneration Report

* Proxy authorisation form for the special proxy holders pursuant to Section 3

Para. 4 COVID-19 Ordinance

* Question form,

* Revocation of proxy form,

* Complete text of this invitation to the Annual General Meeting.





IV. RECORD DATE AND PREREQUISITES FOR PARTICIPATING IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING



Eligibility to participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting and to exercise

voting rights and other shareholder rights that can be exercised at this virtual

Annual General Meeting pursuant to the COVID-19 Company Law Act and the COVID-10

Ordinance based on the shareholding at the end of day on 14 August 2021 (record

date to provide proof of shareholding).

A person is only eligible to participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting

pursuant to the COVID-19 Company Law Act and the COVID-10 Ordinance if he/she is

a shareholder on this record date and is able to supply sufficient proof of this

status to the Company.

Proof of the shareholding must be provided by a depository confirmation as

stipulated in Section 10a AktG. This confirmation must be sent to the Company no

later than 19 August 2021 (12 p.m. midnight, CEST, local Vienna time)

exclusively via one of the following communication channels and addresses:



(i) for transmitting the depositary confirmation in text form, which is

sufficient pursuant to Section 12 Para. 2 Articles of Association



Per e-mail

anmeldung.flughafenwien@hauptversammlung.at

(please submit the depositary confirmation as a PDF file)



Per fax +43 (0) 1 8900 500 - 88



(ii) for transmitting the depositary confirmation in written form



Per mail or messenger

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH

8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60



Per SWIFT

GIBAATWGGMS

(Message type MT598 or MT599; the text must include

ISIN AT00000VIE62)



Appointing a special proxy holder and the right of shareholders to obtain

information cannot be done effectively without a depositary confirmation being

received by the Company in a timely manner.



Shareholders are requested to contact their depositary bank and arrange for the

issuance and transmission of a depositary confirmation.

The record date has no effect on the saleability of the shares and has no

bearing on dividend rights.



Depositary confirmation pursuant to Section 10a AktG

The depository confirmation must be issued by a depository institution which

maintains its registered offices in a member state of the European Economic Area

or in a full member state of the OECD and must include the following information

(Section 10a Para. 2 AktG):



* Information on the issuer: name/company and address or a code commonly used in

business transactions between financial institutions (SWIFT-code),



* Information on the shareholder: name/company, address, date of birth for

natural persons, and if applicable, register and registration number for legal

persons,



* Information on the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN

AT00000VIE62 (customary international securities identification number)



* Depository number, share account number or other designation,



* Date or period covered by the depository confirmation



The depository confirmation to verify the shareholding as the basis for

participation in the Annual General Meeting must relate to the end of the record

date for the proof of shareholding, i.e. 14 August 2021 (12 p.m. midnight, CEST,

local Vienna time).

The depository confirmation will be accepted if it is submitted in German or

English.



V. AUTHORISATION OF A SPECIAL PROXY HOLDER AND THE PROCEDURE TO BE FOLLOWED



Every shareholder entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting pursuant

to the COVID-19 Company Law Act and the COVID-19 Ordinance and who has provided

sufficient proof to the Company as described in point IV of this invitation has

the right to appoint and authorise a special proxy holder.



Proposing a motion, submitting votes and raising objections at the virtual

Annual General Meeting of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 24 August 2021

can only be exercised via one of the special proxies pursuant to Section 3 Para.

4 COVID-19 Ordinance.



The following special proxy holders who are suitable and independent of the

Company are proposed:



(i) Dipl.-Volkswirt, Dipl.-Jurist Florian Beckermann, LL.M.

c/o Austrian Shareholder Association (Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA)

Feldmühlgasse 22, 1130 Vienna, Austria

E-mail: beckermann.flughafenwien@hauptversammlung.at



(ii) Mr. Paul Fussenegger, attorney-at-law

Rotenturmstraße 12/6, 1010 Vienna, Austria

E-mail: fussenegger.flughafenwien@hauptversammlung.at



(iii) Mr. Ewald Oberhammer, attorney-at-law

c/o Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte GmbH

Karlsplatz 3/1, 1010 Vienna, Austria

E-mail: oberhammer.flughafenwien@hauptversammlung.at



(iv) Mag. Gernot Wilfling, attorney-at-law

c/o Müller Partner Rechtsanwälte GmbH

Rockhgasse 6, 1010 Vienna, Austria

E-mail: wilfling.flughafenwien@hauptversammlung.at



Every shareholder can choose one of the four above-mentioned individuals to

serve as his or her special proxy holder and confer proxy authorisation on this

special proxy.



In order to grant authorisation to the special proxies, a separate proxy

authorisation form can be downloaded on the Website of the Company at

www.viennaairport.com starting no later than 3 August 2021. It is expressly

requested to use this proxy authorisation form.



The rules contained in the Information on Participation for conferring

authorisation on proxies, the stipulated means of conveying authorisation and

relevant deadlines must be complied with.



The possibility to personally confer proxy authorisation at the location of the

Annual General Meeting is expressly excluded.





VI. INFORMATION ON THE RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS AS DEFINED IN SECTIONS 109, 110,

118 AND 119 AUSTRIAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT (AKTG)



1. Additions to the agenda by shareholders pursuant to Section 109 AktG

Shareholders whose own or combined total shareholding equals 5% or more of the

Company's share capital and who have held these shares for at least three months

prior to the filing of their proposal can request in writing that additional

items be put on the agenda of this Annual General Meeting and made publicly

known, if this request is submitted to the Company in writing by mail or

messenger no later than 3 August 2021 (12 p.m. midnight, CEST, local Vienna

time) exclusively at the address Flughafen Wien AG, Mr. Wolfgang Köberl, General

Secretariat, A-1300 Vienna Airport or, if by e-mail, with qualified electronic

signature to the e-mail address anmeldung.flughafenwien@hauptversammlung.at or

via SWIFT to the address GIBAATWGGMS. "Written form" means genuine signature or

signed and with the company's official mark of the proposer or, if by e-mail,

with qualified electronic signature or, if by transmission via SWIFT, with

message type MT598 or MT599 and mandatory inclusion of ISIN AT00000VIE62 in the

text.



Each item submitted for the agenda in this manner must include a proposed

resolution together with a statement explaining the reasons for such a proposal.

In any case, the item on the agenda and the proposed resolution, but not the

statement explaining the reasons for this proposal, must be formulated and

submitted in German. Proof of the status as a shareholder must be provided by

depository confirmation as stipulated in Section 10a AktG. This confirmation

must verify that the shareholders filing the motion have held these shares for

at least three months prior to the proposal and may not be older than seven days

when it is submitted to the Company. Several depositary confirmations for shares

which together comprise a shareholding of more than 5% in the Company must refer

to the same point in time (day, time).



Further requirements for depository confirmation are listed under the section on

the right to participate (point IV. contained in this invitation).



2. Draft resolutions on agenda items submitted by shareholders pursuant to

Section 110 AktG

Shareholders whose total shareholding equals 1% or more of the Company's share

capital may submit written proposals for resolutions including a statement

explaining the reasons for the proposals relating to any item on the agenda of

this Annual General Meeting and require that these proposals, together with the

names of the affected shareholders, the statement explaining the reasons and any

statement by the Management Board or Supervisory Board, be published on the

Website of the Company as entered into the Commercial Register, if this request

is submitted to the Company in writing no later than 13 August 2021 (12 p.m.

midnight, CEST, local Vienna time) either by fax at +43 (0) 1 7007 - 23622 or

per mail to the address Flughafen Wien AG, Mr. Wolfgang Köberl, General

Secretariat, A-1300 Vienna Airport, or per e-mail at

fwag-hauptversammlung@viennaairport.com, whereby the written request must be

attached to the e-mail, e.g. as a PDF file. In light of the fact that the

statements must be submitted in written form pursuant to Section 13 Para 2 AktG,

the statement must be made in a document or in a different manner of written

characters suitable for the permanent reproduction of the lettering, and include

the identity of the person making the statement, with the conclusion of the

document containing a reproduction of the person's signature or by other means.

The proposed resolution, but not the statement explaining the reasons for this

proposal, must be formulated and submitted in German.





Proof of the status as a shareholder must be provided by depository confirmation

as stipulated in Section 10a AktG provided that this confirmation is not more

than seven days old when it is submitted to the Company. Several depositary

confirmations for shares which together comprise a shareholding of more than 1%

in the Company must refer to the same point in time (day, time).



Further requirements for depository confirmation are listed under the section on

the right to participate (point IV. of this invitation).



3. The right of shareholders to obtain information pursuant to Section 118 AktG

On request, every shareholder must be provided with information concerning the

business matters of the Company at the Annual General Meeting, if this

information is necessary to enable the shareholder to properly evaluate any item

on the agenda. This obligation to provide information also covers the Company's

legal relations with an associated company as well as the status of the Group

and companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

This request for information may be refused if, according to sound business

judgment, it could result in significant damage to the Company or a subsidiary,

or if the provision of this information would comprise a criminal offense

punishable under law.

Precondition for the exercise of the right of shareholders to obtain information

is the proof of eligibility for participation (point IV. of the invitation) and

the granting of an appropriate authorization to a special proxy holder pursuant

to point V.



It is expressly pointed out that the right to obtain information and the right

to speak during the virtual Annual General Meeting on the part of shareholders

themselves can only be exercised by directly transmitting the questions or the

statement in writing to the Company per e-mail at the address

fragen.flughafenwien@hauptversammlung.at.



Shareholders are requested to convey all questions in writing per e-mail in

advance to the address fragen.flughafenwien@hauptversammlung.at and do so in a

timely manner so that the questions are received by the Company no later than on

the third working day before the Annual General Meeting, which is 19 August

2021. This provides for the organisation of an efficient session in the interest

of all participants of the Annual General Meeting, especially for questions that

need longer preparation time.



In turn, this will allow the Management Board to make precise preparations and

quickly respond to the questions posed by you.



Please make use of the question form which is accessible on the Website of the

Company at www.viennaairport.com. If this question form is not used, then the

person (name/company, date of birth/companies' register number of the

shareholder) must be named in the respective e-mail. To enable the Company to

check identity and consistency with the depositary confirmation, we ask you to

also state your depository account number in the e-mail.



Please note that appropriate time limitations may be specified by the

chairperson of the Annual General Meeting.



More detailed information and the modalities of exercising the shareholders'

right to obtain information pursuant to Section 118 AktG are included in the

Information on Participation.





4. Proposing motions at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Section 119 AktG

Every shareholder, regardless of the extent of shareholding, is entitled to

bring forward motions through his or her special proxy holder in respect to each

item on the agenda at the virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to the COVID-

19 Company Law Act and the COVID-10 Ordinance.



The point in time until which instructions for the proposal of motions to the

special proxy holders are possible will be determined by the chairperson in

course of the virtual Annual General Meeting.



This right to bring forward a motion is contingent upon proof of the right to

participate in the Annual General Meeting as stipulated in point IV. of this

invitation and the granting of a corresponding authorisation to a special proxy

holder in line with point V. of this invitation.



More detailed information and the modalities of exercising the shareholders'

right to propose motions pursuant to Section 119 AktG are included in the

Information on Participation.



5. Information on data protection for shareholders

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft takes data protection very seriously. More

information on data protection is available in our Data Protection Policy at

www.viennaairport.com/dataprotection.



VII. FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND INFORMATION





The share capital of the company totalled EUR 152,670,000 at the time this

invitation to the Annual General Meeting was issued. The share capital was

divided into 84,000,000 non-par value bearer shares. Each share carries one

voting right in the virtual Annual General Meeting. The company held a total of

125,319 own shares (treasury shares) as at 16 July 2021. These shares do not

confer any rights, including voting rights. Any change in the number of own

shares held by the Company up until the Annual General Meeting and thus the

total number of voting rights will be announced at the Annual General Meeting.

No other class of shares exist.



No physical attendance

We would like to once again bring to your attention the fact that neither

shareholders nor guests will be allowed to come to the event venue of the

upcoming Annual General Meeting held as a virtual Annual General Meeting

pursuant to the COVID-19 Ordinance.



Schwechat, July 2021



The Management Board







Further inquiry note:

Flughafen Wien AG

Investor Relations

+43 1 7007-23126

investor-relations@viennaairport.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Flughafen Wien AG

Postfach 1

A-1300 Wien-Flughafen

phone: +43 1 7007 - 23126

FAX: +43 1 7007 - 23806

mail: investor-relations@viennaairport.com

WWW: http://viennaairport.com/unternehmen/investor_relations

ISIN: AT00000VIE62

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/13217/4976061

OTS: Flughafen Wien AG

ISIN: AT00000VIE62





