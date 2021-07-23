checkAd

Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
23.07.2021, 10:04  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Allianz shares are cheaply valued and don't reflect the insurer's attractive outlook, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.Price target EUR 255Allianz trades at a 10% discount to peers, while historically it …

  • (PLX AI) – Allianz shares are cheaply valued and don't reflect the insurer's attractive outlook, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.
  • Price target EUR 255
  • Allianz trades at a 10% discount to peers, while historically it should command a 5-10% premium, the analysts said
  • Annual earnings growth of 5% supported by top-line growth, capital redeployment and cost management should put the company on a path to ROE expansion, which will already be confirmed by second-quarter results next month, BofA said
  • Allianz is strongly capitalized and has room to return capital to shareholders beyond the ordinary dividend, probably next year: BofA


Allianz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says (PLX AI) – Allianz shares are cheaply valued and don't reflect the insurer's attractive outlook, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.Price target EUR 255Allianz trades at a 10% discount to peers, while historically it …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
RWE Building 117 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Nel to Provide PEM Electrolyser for PosHYdon Consortium.
Intel Q2 Earnings Beats Estimates; Guidance Raised
Scatec Seen Opening Down After Sizable EBITDA Miss
Visa, Mastercard May Significantly Beat Q2 Estimates, Bank of America Says
Commerzbank Keeps Securities Settlement in House; Takes EUR 200 Million Q2 Write-Off
Freeport-McMoRan EPS Above Estimates
PREVIEW: Danske Bank to Focus on Costs & Transformation as Guidance Already Raised
Rational Q2 EBIT EUR 52.2 Million
Titel
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
NKT Outlook Now Seen in Upper End of Range; Restarts Photonics Review
Telecom Italia Cuts EBITDA Guidance After DAZN Agreement
Autoliv Guidance Cut May Signal Risk to Other Auto Suppliers, Analysts Say
Bavarian Nordic Short Position Increased By Arrowstreet Capital Partnership
Autoliv Falls 6% as Guidance Downgraded After Earnings Miss Consensus Estimates
Nobia Tops Estimates but Shares Fall on Muted UK Outlook
Nobia Q2 EBIT SEK 347 Million vs. Estimate SEK 344 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:50 UhrBörse Stuttgart-News: Aktien weekly
Börse Stuttgart | Marktberichte
09:11 UhrGDV: Pflichtversicherung für Elementarschäden allein nicht die Lösung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05:59 UhrTeuerste Naturkatastrophe in Europa in 50 Jahren: 2002 in Deutschland
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21BERENBERG stuft Allianz SE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
22.07.21VW-Aufsichtsrat: Interner Diesel-Vergleich mit Winterkorn angemessen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Allianz-Aktie & Münchener Rück: Schaden bei 9,3 Mrd. Euro?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.07.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Allianz SE auf 'Buy' - Ziel 240 Euro
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
22.07.21JEFFERIES stuft Allianz SE auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.07.21ROUNDUP: Verband erwartet nach Flut milliardenschwere Versicherungsschäden
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21WDH/Versicherungen: Flutkatastrophe richtet Milliardenschäden an
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten