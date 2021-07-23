Buy Allianz as Valuation Doesn't Reflect Attractive Outlook, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 23.07.2021, 10:04 | 28 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 10:04 | (PLX AI) – Allianz shares are cheaply valued and don't reflect the insurer's attractive outlook, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.Price target EUR 255Allianz trades at a 10% discount to peers, while historically it … (PLX AI) – Allianz shares are cheaply valued and don't reflect the insurer's attractive outlook, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.Price target EUR 255Allianz trades at a 10% discount to peers, while historically it … (PLX AI) – Allianz shares are cheaply valued and don't reflect the insurer's attractive outlook, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.

Price target EUR 255

Allianz trades at a 10% discount to peers, while historically it should command a 5-10% premium, the analysts said

Annual earnings growth of 5% supported by top-line growth, capital redeployment and cost management should put the company on a path to ROE expansion, which will already be confirmed by second-quarter results next month, BofA said

Allianz is strongly capitalized and has room to return capital to shareholders beyond the ordinary dividend, probably next year: BofA



Allianz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Allianz Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer