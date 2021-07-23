checkAd

EQS-News Partners Group to acquire AUD 620 million Travelodge hotel portfolio in Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.07.2021, 10:15  |  25   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate
Partners Group to acquire AUD 620 million Travelodge hotel portfolio in Australia

23.07.2021 / 10:15

Sydney, Australia; 23 July 2021

  • Portfolio consists of eleven hotels with a Gross Asset Value of AUD 620 million
  • Partners Group to acquire the portfolio in partnership with GIC and Salter Brothers
  • Transaction provides an opportunity to capitalize on the long-term relative value of Australia's hospitality sector

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, agreed to acquire a portfolio of eleven Travelodge hotels in Australia with a Gross Asset Value of AUD 620 million, from Mirvac and NRMA. Partners Group will acquire the portfolio in partnership with Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and Australian hospitality operator Salter Brothers.

The portfolio, which is the largest of its kind to transact in Australia, is diversified across key metropolitan centers, including Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, and consists of over 2,000 rooms. Acquiring the portfolio will provide an opportunity to capitalize on the long-term relative value of Australia's hospitality sector. The portfolio is also set to benefit from a nationwide campaign launched this year that aims to increase domestic tourism. Partners Group and its acquisition partners will work on a transformational value creation plan that aims to improve the utilization of the hotels through initiatives including rebranding, select upscaling, and widening their visibility through the expansion of loyalty and rewards programs across a wider distribution channel.

Rahul Ghai, Managing Director, Private Real Estate, Partners Group, says: "Given our Relative Value approach, we have been monitoring Australia's hospitality sector over the last year for value-add opportunities created by the fall-out from COVID-19. This portfolio represents an excellent opportunity to acquire well-located assets and gain immediate scale in the sector at a discount to pre-pandemic prices. We particularly like this portfolio as it provides initial income with potential for further yield through transformational value creation strategies. It also provides a significant foothold from which we can scale towards a larger portfolio over time."

Seite 1 von 3
Partners Group Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Partners Group to acquire AUD 620 million Travelodge hotel portfolio in Australia EQS Group-News: Partners Group / Key word(s): Investment/Real Estate Partners Group to acquire AUD 620 million Travelodge hotel portfolio in Australia 23.07.2021 / 10:15 Sydney, Australia; 23 July 2021 Portfolio consists of eleven hotels with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG strebt vollständige Übernahme der FinPro AG an
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank-Vorstand beendet Projekt zur Auslagerung der Wertpapierabwicklung - Sonderabschreibung ...
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung sowie Ausgabe von Wandelanleihen in Höhe von ...
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
DGAP-News: MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. schließt IP-Messung bei Cobalt Hill in British Columbia ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: change of forecast for the 2021 financial year
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch takes over as new COO, succeeding Dr. Michael Klimes
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch tritt als neuer COO die Nachfolge von Dr. Michael Klimes an
DGAP-Adhoc: Rational AG expects faster recovery after very good first half of 2021
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21EQS-News: Partners Group to acquire and develop a portfolio of industrial and logistics properties in France, in partnership with Proudreed
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21EQS-News: Partners Group to acquire Pharmathen, a leading European pharmaceutical company, from BC Partners
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21EQS-News: Partners Group to acquire EOLO, Italy's leading fixed wireless access broadband provider
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: Partners Group meldet USD 119 Mrd. verwaltetes Vermögen zum 30. Juni 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
15.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group meldet USD 119 Mrd. verwaltetes Vermögen zum 30. Juni 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
15.07.21EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group reports total AuM of USD 119 billion as of 30 June 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
01.07.21EQS-News: Partners Group to acquire significant minority stake in global logistics provider Apex Logistics
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten