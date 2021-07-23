Partners Group to acquire AUD 620 million Travelodge hotel portfolio in Australia

Portfolio consists of eleven hotels with a Gross Asset Value of AUD 620 million

Partners Group to acquire the portfolio in partnership with GIC and Salter Brothers

Transaction provides an opportunity to capitalize on the long-term relative value of Australia's hospitality sector

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, has, on behalf of its clients, agreed to acquire a portfolio of eleven Travelodge hotels in Australia with a Gross Asset Value of AUD 620 million, from Mirvac and NRMA. Partners Group will acquire the portfolio in partnership with Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and Australian hospitality operator Salter Brothers.

The portfolio, which is the largest of its kind to transact in Australia, is diversified across key metropolitan centers, including Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, and consists of over 2,000 rooms. Acquiring the portfolio will provide an opportunity to capitalize on the long-term relative value of Australia's hospitality sector. The portfolio is also set to benefit from a nationwide campaign launched this year that aims to increase domestic tourism. Partners Group and its acquisition partners will work on a transformational value creation plan that aims to improve the utilization of the hotels through initiatives including rebranding, select upscaling, and widening their visibility through the expansion of loyalty and rewards programs across a wider distribution channel.

Rahul Ghai, Managing Director, Private Real Estate, Partners Group, says: "Given our Relative Value approach, we have been monitoring Australia's hospitality sector over the last year for value-add opportunities created by the fall-out from COVID-19. This portfolio represents an excellent opportunity to acquire well-located assets and gain immediate scale in the sector at a discount to pre-pandemic prices. We particularly like this portfolio as it provides initial income with potential for further yield through transformational value creation strategies. It also provides a significant foothold from which we can scale towards a larger portfolio over time."