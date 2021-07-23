Downing FOUR VCT plc (the “Company”)

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

23 July 2021

Portfolio Update and Net Asset Value

The Directors of the Company are pleased to report that GENinCode plc (“GENinCode”), a portfolio company of the Healthcare Share class, had its ordinary shares admitted to trading on AIM on 22 July and also raised £17.0 million through the placing of and subscription for, new ordinary shares, taking the market capitalisation of GENinCode to approximately £42.2 million on admission. The placing price was 44.0p per GENinCode ordinary share.