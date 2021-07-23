checkAd

Biofrontera enters into license and supply agreement with Medac for the marketing of Ameluz in Poland

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.07.2021, 10:15  |  19   |   |   

Leverkusen, Germany, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F), and Medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate mbH. (Medac), signed an exclusive license and supply agreement for the marketing of both Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED in Poland. The agreement has a term of 5 years commencing with the start of sales in Poland.

Under the terms of the agreement, Medac will make an immediate one-time upfront payment of EUR 50,000 to the Company, plus an additional one-time payment of EUR 150,000 following receipt of the drug's reimbursement eligibility from the Polish health insurance providers. According to the agreement, Medac receives exclusive distribution rights for Poland. Once reimbursement eligibility has been granted in Poland, Biofrontera will supply Ameluz to Medac at a fixed transfer price based on the expected net revenues.

As with all of the company's other licensing agreements, Biofrontera will be responsible for regulatory affairs as well as manufacturing and quality control, while Medac will handle all aspects of commercialization and local regulatory and reimbursement in Poland.

Prof. Dr. Hermann Lübbert, CEO of Biofrontera AG, commented, "We are pleased to have a strong partner on our side to offer photodynamic therapy for the treatment of actinic keratosis and basal cell carcinoma by using Ameluz and the BF-RhodoLED in Poland."

Medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate mbH is a global pharmaceutical company based in Germany, which has been specializing in the treatment and diagnosis of oncological, urological and autoimmune diseases. In Poland, Medac operates a leading sales structure in dermatology and, with this agreement, expands its dermatology portfolio with the addition of Ameluz.

Background:

In 2011, the prescription drug Ameluz received a centralized EU marketing authorization from the European Commission, which since then has repeatedly been expanded. Ameluz is approved for use in photodynamic therapy (PDT) of mild to moderate actinic keratoses, field cancerization, and superficial and nodular basal cell carcinomas. Ameluz is approved for the use in conventional PDT with our special red-light lamp BF-RhodoLED as well as for daylight PDT.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biofrontera enters into license and supply agreement with Medac for the marketing of Ameluz in Poland Leverkusen, Germany, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F), and Medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate mbH. (Medac), signed an …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Plug Power Hires Former Tesla Alum David Mindnich to Influence Plug Power’s Global Gigafactory ...
Glatfelter to Acquire Jacob Holm for an Enterprise Value of ~$308 Million
An open letter to the Alzheimer’s disease community from our Head of Research and Development, ...
ThreeD Capital Inc. Provides Update on Legal Action
Alliance Trust PLC - Half Year Results
VBL Therapeutics Appoints Marc Kozin as Chairman of its Board of Directors
Leading Edge Materials Announces Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Results for its Norra ...
NeuroMetrix Reports Q2 2021 Financial Results
Anaheim Public Transit Operator Partners with Arrival to Successfully Secure a $2 Million Clean ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board