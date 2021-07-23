checkAd

Evli Bank Plc Conversion of 10,000 Series A shares to Series B shares

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JULY 23, 2021, 11.15 AM. (EET/EEST)

The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meeting on July 14, 2021 approved a request of a shareholder to convert 10,000 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,617,664 and the amount of Series B shares totals 9,491,756. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 24,109,420. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 301,845,036.

The conversions of shares were registered in the Trade Register on July 23, 2021. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on July 26, 2021.

EVLI BANK PLC

Juho Mikola
CFO

For additional information, please contact:
Sari Paronen, Communications Specialist, Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 7442697, sari.paronen@evli.com

Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth sustainably. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the best* and most widely used** institutional asset manager in Finland and offers Finland’s best Private Banking service***.

Evli has a total of EUR 16.1 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2021). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 115.1 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.9 percent (June 30, 2021). The company has around 280 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 surveys. **Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 surveys. ***Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland surveys.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com





