The Board of Directors of Evli Bank Plc has in its meeting on July 14, 2021 approved a request of a shareholder to convert 10,000 Series A shares of Evli Bank Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company’s amount of Series A shares totals 14,617,664 and the amount of Series B shares totals 9,491,756. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 24,109,420. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 301,845,036.