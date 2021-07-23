Zurich Insurance Concerns Overdone; Buy Before Earnings, BofA Says
- (PLX AI) – Zurich Insurance earnings will show that concerns over pricing sustainability and claims inflation are overdone, Bank of America analysts said, reiterating a buy recommendation.
- Price target CHF 425
- Profitability likely rebounded strongly in H1 after a difficult last year, BofA said
- Pricing increases likely remained very strong and well ahead of claims inflation, thus boosting margins: BofA
