Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
23.07.2021, 11:12  |  28   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Intel faces risks from competition, execution and tough comparisons in upcoming quarters, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock.Intel price target cut to $52 from $62, with recommendation …

  • (PLX AI) – Intel faces risks from competition, execution and tough comparisons in upcoming quarters, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock.
  • Intel price target cut to $52 from $62, with recommendation underperform
  • Intel Q2 results beat expectations last night and the company raised outlook for the full year, but shares fell anyway after Q3 guidance did not exceed Street estimates
  • While enterprise rebounded and cloud shows signs of improvement and the PC market outlook is confident, the risk is that supply constraints may impact Intel's ability to meet demand and increasing competition may limit Intel's ability to raise prices, BofA said


