Intel Has 7% Downside on Competition, Execution Risk, Bank of America Says Autor: PLX AI | 23.07.2021, 11:12 | 28 | 0 | 0 23.07.2021, 11:12 | (PLX AI) – Intel faces risks from competition, execution and tough comparisons in upcoming quarters, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock.Intel price target cut to $52 from $62, with recommendation … (PLX AI) – Intel faces risks from competition, execution and tough comparisons in upcoming quarters, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock.Intel price target cut to $52 from $62, with recommendation … (PLX AI) – Intel faces risks from competition, execution and tough comparisons in upcoming quarters, analysts at Bank of America said, cutting their price target on the stock.

Intel price target cut to $52 from $62, with recommendation underperform

Intel Q2 results beat expectations last night and the company raised outlook for the full year, but shares fell anyway after Q3 guidance did not exceed Street estimates

While enterprise rebounded and cloud shows signs of improvement and the PC market outlook is confident, the risk is that supply constraints may impact Intel's ability to meet demand and increasing competition may limit Intel's ability to raise prices, BofA said



Intel Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Intel Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer