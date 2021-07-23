checkAd

DGAP-News ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL strengthens Management Board with appointments of CTO Paul Dingwitz and COO Sönke Martens

ZEAL Network SE: ZEAL strengthens Management Board with appointments of CTO Paul Dingwitz and COO Sönke Martens

23.07.2021 / 11:34
ZEAL strengthens Management Board with appointments of CTO Paul Dingwitz and COO Sönke Martens

(Hamburg, 23 July 2021) The Supervisory Board of ZEAL Network SE (lotto24.de, tipp24.de), Germany's leading online provider of lottery products, has appointed both Paul Dingwitz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Sönke Martens as Chief Operations Officer (COO) to the ZEAL Management Board. In these functions, they complete the existing Management Board with Dr Helmut Becker (Chief Executive Officer, CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (Chief Financial Officer, CFO).

Paul Dingwitz has been in charge of Technology Operations, Security and Engineering at ZEAL over the last five years and was responsible for the successful IT integration following the combination with LOTTO24. Before joining ZEAL, he gained over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, most recently as Vice President of Technology at Rue La La in Boston. He previously served as CTO of ONE Media Corp in Atlanta as well as in senior engineering roles at CNN. He started his career in the US Army in 1997 as a Systems Engineer. As CTO at ZEAL, he is responsible for all segments of technology and IT strategy. He is focused on ensuring technology is a vehicle of success for the company and all of the future endeavours.

Sönke Martens has been part of the ZEAL Group for more than seven years. He has been responsible for operational business in various management positions as Managing Director and Product Officer and, among other things, designed the multi-brand strategy following the LOTTO24 takeover. He initially gained experience as a management consultant before becoming responsible for corporate development at New Work SE (formerly XING SE) and most recently as founder and managing director of loftville, an online real-estate marketplace. As COO at ZEAL, he is responsible for product management, marketing as well as brand management and brand strategy. In this respect, he is particularly looking forward to further grow and expand the core business, and to deliver innovation and ecommerce excellence into the lottery space.

