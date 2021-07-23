Genesis Energy, L.P. Sets Date for Release of Second Quarter Results and Conference Call

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) will announce its earnings for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2021 on August 4, 2021, before the market opens.

Genesis Energy, L.P.’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. Central time (10:15 a.m. Eastern time). This call can be accessed at www.genesisenergy.com. Choose the Investor Relations button. For those unable to attend the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning approximately one hour after the event.