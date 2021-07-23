checkAd

Envirotech Vehicles Delivers First Class 4 Electric Cargo Van To Sunset Vans, Inc.

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that it recently delivered its first all-electric Class 4 cargo van to …

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM) a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), today announced that it recently delivered its first all-electric Class 4 cargo van to Sunset Vans, Inc. ("Sunset Vans") under the Factory Authorized Representative ("FAR") agreement the parties entered into in May 2021. The Company has also submitted pending voucher requests to the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project ("HVIP") program for an additional 10 vehicles on behalf of the Corona, California-based company that is an industry leader in the manufacture and sale of wheelchair-accessible vans

Sunset Vans provides new and used non-emergency medical transportation vehicles. They are one of the premier Americans with Disabilities Act ("ADA") wheelchair accessible vehicle modifiers in the country, with over 1,000 ADA conversions done annually. They maintain a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Corona providing a robust inventory that facilitates quick delivery times to fleet customers. Sunset Vans also has a full-service online parts store available 24 hours a day. In addition, Sunset vans customizes vehicles to customer specifications while maintaining regulatory compliance.

"We were extremely pleased to have signed one of our first FAR agreements with the Sunset Vans team in May, and are excited that we have delivered our first vehicle to them." said Envirotech CEO Phillip Oldridge. He continued: "Sunset Vans is a great partner for us as we grow given their medical transportation industry customer base, their design and operational expertise, and their well-respected maintenance and parts departments. Partnerships are a key strategy to support our growth, and we look forward to continuing to supply vehicles to them as they expand their customer base and capitalize on the growing demand for EV commercial and last-mile vehicles."

Derek Murray, CEO of Sunset Vans, stated: "Since one of our top priorities at Sunset Vans as a specialty vehicle manufacturer has been to lead the mobility transportation segment with zero emission electric vehicles over the next several years ,we are excited to have become acquainted with Phil and his Envirotech team over the past few months and to have entered into this agreement as the first step toward growing our relationship significantly, benefitting both companies and accomplishing our goals in the process. We are proud to soon be offering the Envirotech vehicles as the newest EV mobility solution in our lineup of accessible solutions."

