Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) announced net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $11.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020 and $13.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

“Atlantic Capital recorded another quarter of strong and sustainable growth in loans, deposits, and revenue. Our new business pipelines remain robust, our banking teams are executing at a high level, and we expect solid growth through the balance of 2021 and into 2022,” remarked Douglas Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Second Quarter Highlights(1)

  • Total assets were $3.8 billion, compared to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.9 billion at June 30, 2020.
  • Loans held for investment, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $77.2 million, or 15% annualized, from March 31, 2021 and increased $208.6 million, or 11%, from June 30, 2020.
  • Quarterly average deposits increased $150.7 million, or 19% annualized, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased $897.6 million, or 37%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Cost of deposits decreased to 0.10% from 0.12% in the first quarter of 2021 and from 0.22% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $16.40 from $15.74 at March 31, 2021 and from $14.72 at June 30, 2020.
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans totaled 0.10% for the second quarter of 2021 and 0.07% for the full year 2021. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.14% at June 30, 2021.
  • The allowance for credit losses was 1.27% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2021 and 1.61% at June 30, 2020.
  • 50,000 shares were repurchased in the second quarter of 2021 totaling $1.3 million at an average price of $25.71. As of June 30, 2021, approximately $1.8 million remained from our $25 million share repurchase program.

Income Statement

Taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $26.0 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $4.1 million, or 18%, from the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $2.3 million, or 39% annualized, from the first quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 included $3.0 million in PPP loan income compared to $696,000 in the second quarter of 2020 and $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 also included $671,000 in interest income related to the receipt of an investment prepayment penalty and the accelerated accretion of a loan discount upon payoff.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin was 2.91% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 3.23% in the second quarter of 2020 and 2.81% in the first quarter of 2021. The tax equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans was 2.70%, unchanged from the first quarter of 2021.

The yield on loans in the second quarter of 2021 was 4.19%, an increase of 32 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 30 basis points from the first quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the second quarter of 2021 loan yield was 3.95%, an increase of 12 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. In addition, loan interest income for the second quarter of 2021 included $405,000 in previously mentioned accelerated discount accretion.

The cost of deposits in the second quarter of 2021 was 0.10%, a decrease of 12 basis points from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2021. The cost of interest bearing deposits decreased 16 basis points to 0.17% from the second quarter of 2020, and decreased 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2021.

In the second quarter of 2021, we recorded a negative provision for credit losses of $933,000 compared to a provision for credit losses of $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a negative provision for credit losses of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 provision for credit losses included a negative provision for loan losses of $814,000 and a negative provision for unfunded commitments of $118,000.

Noninterest income totaled $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and unchanged from the first quarter of 2021. Service charge income in the second quarter of 2021 totaled $1.7 million, an increase of $646,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020, and an increase of $64,000 from the first quarter of 2021. The increase in service charge income was primarily due to growth in our payments and fintech businesses.

Noninterest expense totaled $15.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $12.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2021.

(1) Commentary is on a fully taxable-equivalent basis unless otherwise noted. Consistent with SEC guidance in Industry Guide 3 that contemplates the calculation of tax-exempt income on a tax equivalent basis, net interest income and net interest margin are provided on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, which generally assumes a 21% marginal tax rate. We provide detailed reconciliations in the Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation table on page 13.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment were $2.3 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $80.2 million from June 30, 2020 and a decrease of $35.9 million from March 31, 2021. Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans, increased $77.2 million, or 15% annualized, from March 31, 2021 and increased $208.6 million, or 11%, from June 30, 2020.

The allowance for credit losses was 1.27% of total loans held for investment at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2021. The decrease in the allowance was a result of an improvement in our current expected credit losses, or CECL, economic forecast along with credit rating upgrades for certain criticized and classified loans. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses at June 30, 2021 was 1.33%, compared to 1.45% at March 31, 2021.

Total average deposits were $3.3 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $897.6 million, or 37%, from the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of $150.7 million, or 19% annualized, from the first quarter of 2021. Average noninterest bearing deposits were $1.3 billion for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $480.4 million, or 59%, from the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of $159.2 million, or 56% annualized, from the first quarter of 2021. Noninterest bearing deposits were 39.2% of total average deposits in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 33.8% in the second quarter of 2020 and 36.0% in the first quarter of 2021.

Subsequent Event

As announced and further described in a separate press release issued by Atlantic Capital today, Atlantic Capital and South State Corporation, have entered into a merger agreement under which South State will acquire Atlantic Capital in an all stock merger transaction.

Conference Call

In light of the announcement earlier today of our entry into a merger agreement with South State Corporation, Atlantic Capital and South State will host a joint conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, July 23, 2021, to discuss the transaction and the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by dialing 1-877-506-9272 from the United States. The call will also be available live via webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ssb210723.html.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Atlantic Capital management uses non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) taxable equivalent interest income; (ii) taxable equivalent net interest income; (iii) loans held for investment excluding PPP loans; (iv) loan yield excluding PPP loans; (v) taxable equivalent net interest margin; (vi) taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans; (vii) taxable equivalent income before income taxes; (viii) taxable equivalent income tax expense; (ix) tangible common equity to tangible assets; (x) tangible book value per common share, and (xi) allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans, in our analysis of the Company's performance. Tangible common equity excludes goodwill from shareholders' equity.

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing performance and operations and enhance comparability with prior periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as determined in accordance with GAAP, and investors should consider Atlantic Capital’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of our beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “strive,” or words or phases of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements about Atlantic Capital’s confidence in its strategies and its expectations about financial performance, the impact of COVID-19 on operations, market growth, market and regulatory trends and developments, acquisitions and divestitures, new technologies, services and opportunities and earnings. The forward-looking statements are based largely on Atlantic Capital’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond Atlantic Capital’s control. Atlantic Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made, except as otherwise required by law. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the risks and uncertainties described in “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in Atlantic Capital’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. Please refer to the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov where you can review those documents.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.8 billion publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as payments and other specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                                
Selected Financial Information                                                  
                                                   
                                      For the six months ended  
  2021
 		  2020   June 30,  
(in thousands, except share and per share data; Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second            
taxable equivalent) Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2021   2020  
INCOME SUMMARY                                                  
Interest income - taxable equivalent (1) $ 27,993     $ 25,775     $ 25,288     $ 24,578     $ 24,151     $ 53,768     $ 50,397    
Interest expense   1,958       2,065       2,299       2,515       2,166       4,023       7,209    
Net interest income - taxable equivalent   26,035       23,710       22,989       22,063       21,985       49,745       43,188    
Provision for credit losses   (933 )     (4,519 )     481       28       8,863       (5,452 )     16,937    
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   26,968       28,229       22,508       22,035       13,122       55,197       26,251    
Noninterest income   3,584       3,562       3,016       2,504       2,343       7,146       4,765    
Noninterest expense   15,197       15,149       13,164       13,713       12,904       30,346       25,781    
Income before income taxes   15,355       16,642       12,360       10,826       2,561       31,997       5,235    
Income tax expense   3,539       3,280       2,410       2,208       712       6,819       1,262    
Net income(1)(2) $ 11,816     $ 13,362     $ 9,950     $ 8,618     $ 1,849     $ 25,178     $ 3,973    
                                                   
PER SHARE DATA                                                  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.58     $ 0.65     $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.09     $ 1.23     $ 0.18    
Book value per share   17.38       16.72       16.60       16.05       15.64       17.38       15.64    
Tangible book value per common share (2)   16.40       15.74       15.62       15.11       14.72       16.40       14.72    
                                                   
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                                  
Return on average equity   13.60   %   15.99   %   11.68   %   10.05   %   2.20   %   14.77   %   2.38   %
Return on average assets   1.26       1.50       1.19       1.15       0.25       1.38       0.28    
Taxable equivalent net interest margin   2.91       2.81       2.91       3.14       3.23       2.86       3.32    
Taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans   2.70       2.70       2.81       3.18       3.35       2.70       3.38    
Efficiency ratio   51.97       56.30       51.30       56.61       53.82       54.04       54.42    
Average loans to average deposits   67.54       71.93       76.81       88.65       88.46       69.67       86.23    
CAPITAL                                                  
Average equity to average assets   9.24   %   9.39   %   10.18   %   11.45   %   11.53   %   9.31   %   11.95   %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.86       8.63       8.86       11.03       11.01       8.86       11.01    
Leverage ratio   8.4   (3)   8.4       8.9       9.9       9.9       8.5   (4)   10.3    
Total risk based capital ratio   16.0   (3)   16.4       16.1       16.9       14.8       16.0   (4)   14.8    
                                                   
SHARES OUTSTANDING                                                  
Number of common shares outstanding - basic   20,319,429       20,354,077       20,394,912       21,202,783       21,477,631       20,319,429       21,477,631    
Number of common shares outstanding - diluted   20,595,812       20,617,188       20,492,542       21,298,098       21,569,050       20,595,812       21,569,050    
Average number of common shares - basic   20,332,503       20,380,066       20,711,089       21,500,735       21,472,462       20,356,153       21,580,855    
Average number of common shares - diluted   20,516,478       20,502,184       20,795,332       21,543,805       21,535,040       20,509,370       21,688,712    
                                                   
ASSET QUALITY                                                  
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment   1.27   %   1.31   %   1.55   %   1.59   %   1.61   %   1.27   %   1.61   %
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)   0.10       0.04       0.05       0.06       0.29       0.07       0.17    
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.14       0.06       0.13       0.20       0.24       0.14       0.24    
                                                   
AVERAGE BALANCES                                                  
Total loans $ 2,233,906     $ 2,270,660     $ 2,207,956     $ 2,191,669     $ 2,131,847     $ 2,252,182     $ 2,011,016    
Investment securities   656,507       579,547       491,134       453,382       462,850       618,239       440,410    
Total assets   3,771,970       3,611,417       3,328,719       2,977,444       2,932,716       3,692,133       2,809,491    
Deposits   3,307,601       3,156,906       2,874,402       2,472,218       2,409,958       3,232,669       2,332,231    
Shareholders' equity   348,416       338,990       338,948       341,017       338,027       343,725       335,754    
                                                   
AT PERIOD END                                                  
Loans and loans held for sale $ 2,264,899     $ 2,302,661     $ 2,249,036     $ 2,188,894     $ 2,185,847     $ 2,264,899     $ 2,185,847    
Investment securities   714,065       613,236       535,579       446,706       457,749       714,065       457,749    
Total assets   3,780,445       3,732,668       3,615,617       2,923,977       2,890,622       3,780,445       2,890,622    
Deposits   3,306,224       3,277,692       3,161,508       2,468,722       2,407,631       3,306,224       2,407,631    
Shareholders’ equity   353,185       340,328       338,586       340,309       335,980       353,185       335,980    
                                                   
(1)Interest income on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2)Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles.
(3)Amounts are estimates as of June 30, 2021.
(4)Annualized.
                                                   

 

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                          
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)                          
                           
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   June 30,  
(in thousands, except share data)   2021   2021   2020   2020  
ASSETS                          
Cash and due from banks   $ 35,530     $ 32,850     $ 16,865     $ 33,759    
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     593,195       612,966       636,537       33,038    
Cash and cash equivalents     628,725       645,816       653,402       66,797    
Investment securities available for sale     480,518       390,701       335,423       271,829    
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $13, $14, $14, and $13 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively     233,547       222,535       200,156       185,920    
Other investments     24,293       24,709       25,892       28,811    
Loans held for sale           1,847             1,153    
Loans held for investment     2,264,899       2,300,814       2,249,036       2,184,694    
Less: allowance for loan losses     (26,123 )     (27,506 )     (31,818 )     (31,605 )  
Loans held for investment, net     2,238,776       2,273,308       2,217,218       2,153,089    
Premises and equipment, net     19,643       20,633       21,589       22,494    
Bank owned life insurance     73,610       73,223       72,856       67,127    
Goodwill     19,925       19,925       19,925       19,925    
Other intangibles, net     2,637       2,688       2,731       2,731    
Other real estate owned     16       16       16       779    
Other assets     58,755       57,267       66,409       69,967    
Total assets   $ 3,780,445     $ 3,732,668     $ 3,615,617     $ 2,890,622    
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                          
Deposits:                          
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,374,018     $ 1,280,524     $ 1,033,765     $ 883,662    
Interest-bearing checking     536,677       485,540       760,638       449,737    
Savings     676       562       625       583    
Money market     1,026,239       1,142,361       1,030,753       879,863    
Time     283,656       294,129       241,328       131,353    
Brokered deposits     84,958       74,576       94,399       62,433    
Total deposits     3,306,224       3,277,692       3,161,508       2,407,631    
Federal funds purchased                       6,000    
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings                       50,000    
Long-term debt     73,953       73,878       73,807       49,958    
Other liabilities     47,083       40,770       41,716       41,053    
Total liabilities     3,427,260       3,392,340       3,277,031       2,554,642    
                           
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                          
Preferred stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020                          
Common stock, no par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 20,319,429, 20,354,077, 20,394,912, and 21,477,631 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively     206,619       207,047       209,942       224,520    
Retained earnings     139,315       127,499       114,137       95,570    
Accumulated other comprehensive income     7,251       5,782       14,507       15,890    
Total shareholders’ equity     353,185       340,328       338,586       335,980    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 3,780,445     $ 3,732,668     $ 3,615,617     $ 2,890,622    
   

 

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                        
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)                                        
                                               
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   Three months ended   Six months ended  
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,  
    2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   2021   2020  
INTEREST INCOME                                              
Loans, including fees   $ 23,352     $ 21,769     $ 21,609     $ 21,049     $ 20,496     $ 45,121     $ 42,922    
Investment securities     3,900       3,374       3,000       2,910       3,041       7,274       5,773    
Interest and dividends on other interest‑earning assets   366       267       334       274       260       633       1,125    
Total interest income     27,618       25,410       24,943       24,233       23,797       53,028       49,820    
INTEREST EXPENSE                                              
Interest on deposits     851       971       1,188       1,151       1,299       1,822       5,481    
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances                       16       38             38    
Interest on federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase                       3       6             38    
Interest on long-term debt     1,107       1,094       1,111       1,345       823       2,201       1,652    
Total interest expense     1,958       2,065       2,299       2,515       2,166       4,023       7,209    
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     25,660       23,345       22,644       21,718       21,631       49,005       42,611    
Provision for credit losses     (933 )     (4,519 )     481       28       8,863       (5,452 )     16,937    
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     26,593       27,864       22,163       21,690       12,768       54,457       25,674    
NONINTEREST INCOME                                              
Service charges     1,727       1,663       1,341       1,217       1,081       3,390       2,313    
Gains (losses) on sale of securities           2       (23 )                 2          
(Losses) gains on sale of other assets                 (6 )     (145 )                 5    
Derivatives (loss) income     (7 )     47       11       10       (10 )     40       236    
Bank owned life insurance     388       391       368       363       367       779       729    
SBA lending activities     1,231       1,225       1,015       893       782       2,456       1,196    
Other noninterest income     245       234       310       166       123       479       286    
Total noninterest income     3,584       3,562       3,016       2,504       2,343       7,146       4,765    
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                              
Salaries and employee benefits     10,362       10,421       8,437       8,850       8,466       20,783       16,942    
Occupancy     778       734       767       739       883       1,512       1,677    
Equipment and software     819       774       969       826       763       1,593       1,542    
Professional services     723       922       686       562       792       1,645       1,497    
Communications and data processing     869       792       789       757       670       1,661       1,567    
Marketing and business development     138       108       144       141       79       246       232    
Travel, meals and entertainment     47       10       14       39       34       57       174    
FDIC premiums     421       275       241       213       175       696       175    
Other noninterest expense     1,040       1,113       1,117       1,586       1,042       2,153       1,975    
Total noninterest expense     15,197       15,149       13,164       13,713       12,904       30,346       25,781    
                                               
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     14,980       16,277       12,015       10,481       2,207       31,257       4,658    
Provision for income taxes     3,164       2,915       2,065       1,863       358       6,079       685    
NET INCOME   $ 11,816     $ 13,362     $ 9,950     $ 8,618     $ 1,849     $ 25,178     $ 3,973    
                                               
Net income per common share - basic   $ 0.58     $ 0.66     $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.09     $ 1.24     $ 0.18    
Net income per common share - diluted   $ 0.58     $ 0.65     $ 0.48     $ 0.40     $ 0.09     $ 1.23     $ 0.18    
                                               
Weighted average shares - basic     20,332,503       20,380,066       20,711,089       21,500,735       21,472,462       20,356,153       21,580,855    
Weighted average shares - diluted     20,516,478       20,502,184       20,795,332       21,543,805       21,535,040       20,509,370       21,688,712    
                                               

 

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                    
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                                    
Selected Financial Information                                    
    Three months ended  
    June 30, 2021     March 31, 2021  
          Interest   Tax           Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 687,795   $ 201   0.12 %   $ 561,809   $ 168   0.12 %
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     426,634     2,382   2.24       356,250     1,898   2.16  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)     229,873     1,893   3.30       223,297     1,841   3.34  
Total investment securities     656,507     4,275   2.61       579,547     3,739   2.62  
Loans     2,233,906     23,352   4.19       2,270,660     21,769   3.89  
FHLB and FRB stock     11,931     165   5.55       12,701     99   3.17  
Total interest-earning assets     3,590,139     27,993   3.13       3,424,717     25,775   3.05  
Non-earning assets     181,831                 186,700            
Total assets   $ 3,771,970               $ 3,611,417            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,637,374     725   0.18       1,662,097     834   0.20  
Time deposits     290,331     68   0.09       273,615     74   0.11  
Brokered deposits     84,168     58   0.28       84,663     63   0.30  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,011,873     851   0.17       2,020,375     971   0.19  
Total borrowings     89                    
Total long-term debt     73,904     1,107   6.01       73,830     1,094   6.01  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,085,866     1,958   0.38       2,094,205     2,065   0.40  
Demand deposits     1,295,728                 1,136,531            
Other liabilities     41,960                 41,691            
Shareholders’ equity     348,416                 338,990            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,771,970               $ 3,611,417            
Net interest spread               2.75 %               2.65 %
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)         $ 26,035   2.91 %         $ 23,710   2.81 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               2.87 %               2.76 %
                                     
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.
                                     
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                    
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                                    
Selected Financial Information                                    
    Three months ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
          Interest   Tax           Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 687,795   $ 201   0.12 %   $ 129,989   $ 23   0.07 %
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     426,634     2,382   2.24       247,668     1,581   2.57  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)     229,873     1,893   3.30       215,182     1,814   3.39  
Total investment securities     656,507     4,275   2.61       462,850     3,395   2.95  
Loans     2,233,906     23,352   4.19       2,131,847     20,496   3.87  
FHLB and FRB stock     11,931     165   5.55       16,842     237   5.66  
Total interest-earning assets     3,590,139     27,993   3.13       2,741,528     24,151   3.54  
Non-earning assets     181,831                 191,188            
Total assets   $ 3,771,970               $ 2,932,716            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,637,374     725   0.18       1,415,069     1,115   0.32  
Time deposits     290,331     68   0.09       96,362     58   0.24  
Brokered deposits     84,168     58   0.28       83,228     126   0.61  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,011,873     851   0.17       1,594,659     1,299   0.33  
Total borrowings     89             97,769     44   0.18  
Total long-term debt     73,904     1,107   6.01       49,930     823   6.63  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,085,866     1,958   0.38       1,742,358     2,166   0.50  
Demand deposits     1,295,728                 815,299            
Other liabilities     41,960                 37,032            
Shareholders’ equity     348,416                 338,027            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,771,970               $ 2,932,716            
Net interest spread               2.75 %               3.04 %
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)         $ 26,035   2.91 %         $ 21,985   3.23 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               2.87 %               3.17 %
                                     
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.
                                     
ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                    
Average Balance Sheets and Net Interest Margin Analysis                                    
Selected Financial Information                                    
    Six months ended  
    June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020  
          Interest   Tax           Interest   Tax  
    Average   Income/   Equivalent     Average   Income/   Equivalent  
(dollars in thousands; taxable equivalent)   Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate     Balance   Expense   Yield/Rate  
Assets                                    
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   $ 625,503   $ 369   0.12 %   $ 153,526   $ 691   0.91 %
Other short-term investments                 55        
Investment securities:                                    
Taxable investment securities     391,636     4,280   2.20       250,802     3,261   2.61  
Non-taxable investment securities (1)     226,603     3,734   3.32       189,608     3,089   3.28  
Total investment securities     618,239     8,014   2.61       440,410     6,350   2.90  
Loans     2,252,182     45,121   4.04       2,011,016     42,922   4.29  
FHLB and FRB stock     12,310     264   4.32       14,760     434   5.91  
Total interest-earning assets     3,508,234     53,768   3.09       2,619,767     50,397   3.87  
Non-earning assets     183,899                 189,724            
Total assets   $ 3,692,133               $ 2,809,491            
Liabilities                                    
Interest bearing deposits:                                    
NOW, money market, and savings     1,649,667     1,559   0.19       1,404,305     4,882   0.70  
Time deposits     282,019     142   0.10       76,068     111   0.29  
Brokered deposits     84,414     121   0.29       87,708     488   1.12  
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,016,100     1,822   0.18       1,568,081     5,481   0.70  
Total borrowings     45             54,736     76   0.28  
Total long-term debt     73,867     2,201   6.01       49,909     1,652   6.66  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,090,012     4,023   0.39       1,672,726     7,209   0.87  
Demand deposits     1,216,569                 764,150            
Other liabilities     41,827                 36,861            
Shareholders’ equity     343,725                 335,754            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 3,692,133               $ 2,809,491            
Net interest spread               2.70 %               3.00 %
Net interest income and net interest margin (2)         $ 49,745   2.86 %         $ 43,188   3.32 %
                                     
Non-taxable equivalent net interest margin               2.82 %               3.27 %
                                     
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities. The rate used was 21%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate.
(2) Tax equivalent net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets using the appropriate day count convention based on the type of interest-earning asset.
                                     

 

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                          
Period End Loans                                            
                                             
                        Linked   Year Over  
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   Quarter   Year  
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   Change   Change  
Loans held for sale                                            
Loans held for sale   $     $ 1,847     $     $ 859     $ 1,153     $ (1,847 )   $ (1,153 )  
Total loans held for sale   $     $ 1,847     $     $ 859     $ 1,153     $ (1,847 )   $ (1,153 )  
                                             
Loans held for investment                                            
Commercial loans:                                            
Commercial and industrial - other   $ 767,646     $ 735,287     $ 760,645     $ 712,567     $ 739,769     $ 32,359     $ 27,877    
Commercial and industrial - PPP     105,684       218,766       192,160       231,834       234,049       (113,082 )     (128,365 )  
Commercial real estate:                                            
Multifamily     58,632       80,507       66,262       58,336       58,909       (21,875 )     (277 )  
Owner occupied     392,108       381,018       373,689       364,170       366,847       11,090       25,261    
Investment     506,230       480,566       469,150       458,279       474,565       25,664       31,665    
Construction and land:                                            
1‑4 family residential construction     2,074       1,578       1,171             11       496       2,063    
Other construction, development, and land     178,423       141,218       144,424       139,836       128,980       37,205       49,443    
Total commercial loans     2,010,797       2,038,940       2,007,501       1,965,022       2,003,130       (28,143 )     7,667    
                                             
Residential:                                            
Residential mortgages     45,207       31,817       33,783       29,460       32,327       13,390       12,880    
Home equity     24,972       26,293       25,443       24,528       23,689       (1,321 )     1,283    
Total residential loans     70,179       58,110       59,226       53,988       56,016       12,069       14,163    
                                             
Consumer     184,203       203,176       176,066       154,916       113,149       (18,973 )     71,054    
Other     5,234       7,689       13,897       22,777       22,160       (2,455 )     (16,926 )  
      2,270,413       2,307,915       2,256,690       2,196,703       2,194,455       (37,502 )     75,958    
Less net deferred fees and other unearned income     (5,514 )     (7,101 )     (7,654 )     (8,668 )     (9,761 )     1,587       4,247    
Total loans held for investment   $ 2,264,899     $ 2,300,814     $ 2,249,036     $ 2,188,035     $ 2,184,694     $ (35,915 )   $ 80,205    
                                             
Total loans   $ 2,264,899     $ 2,302,661     $ 2,249,036     $ 2,188,894     $ 2,185,847     $ (37,762 )   $ 79,052    
                                             
Total unfunded commitments   $ 804,784     $ 789,869     $ 813,757     $ 764,247     $ 749,321     $ 14,915     $ 55,463    
             

 

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                
Allowance for Credit Losses Activity and Credit Quality                              
                                 
    2021   2020
 		 
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second  
(dollars in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter  
Allowance for loan losses                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 27,506     $ 31,818     $ 31,894     $ 31,605     $ 24,896    
Provision for loan losses     (814 )     (4,074 )     225       636       8,222    
Loans charged-off:                                
Commercial and industrial     (386 )     (288 )     (401 )     (404 )     (1,479 )  
Commercial real estate                                
Construction and land                                
Residential mortgages     (223 )                       (36 )  
Home equity                                
Consumer                                
Other                                
Total loans charged-off     (609 )     (288 )     (401 )     (404 )     (1,515 )  
Recoveries on loans previously charged-off:                                
Commercial and industrial     6       50       37       56       1    
Commercial real estate                 44                
Construction and land                 18                
Residential mortgages     32                            
Home equity                                
Consumer     2             1       1       1    
Other                                
Total recoveries     40       50       100       57       2    
Net charge-offs   $ (569 )   $ (238 )   $ (301 )   $ (347 )   $ (1,513 )  
Balance at period end   $ 26,123     $ 27,506     $ 31,818     $ 31,894     $ 31,605    
                                 
Allowance for unfunded commitments                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 2,683     $ 3,128     $ 2,871     $ 3,480     $ 2,838    
Provision for unfunded commitments     (118 )     (445 )     257       (609 )     642    
Balance at period end   $ 2,565     $ 2,683     $ 3,128     $ 2,871     $ 3,480    
                                 
Total allowance for credit losses - loans and unfunded commitments   $ 28,688     $ 30,189     $ 34,946     $ 34,765     $ 35,085    
                                 
Provision for credit losses under CECL                                
Provision for loan losses     (814 )     (4,074 )     225       636       8,222    
Provision for securities held to maturity credit losses     (1 )     -       (1 )     1       (1 )  
Provision for unfunded commitments     (118 )     (445 )     257       (609 )     642    
Total provision for credit losses   $ (933 )   $ (4,519 )   $ 481     $ 28     $ 8,863    
                                 
Non-performing loans   $ 5,194     $ 2,056     $ 4,862     $ 5,421     $ 6,265    
Foreclosed properties (OREO)     16       16       16       563       779    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 5,210     $ 2,072     $ 4,878     $ 5,984     $ 7,044    
                                 
Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment     1.15   %   1.20   %   1.41   %   1.46   %   1.45   %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment     1.27   %   1.31   %   1.55   %   1.59   %   1.61   %
Allowance for credit losses to loans held for investment excluding PPP loans     1.33   % 1.45   % 1.70   % 1.78   % 1.80   %
Net charge-offs to average loans (1)     0.10       0.04       0.05       0.06       0.29    
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans     0.23   %   0.09   %   0.22   %   0.25   %   0.29   %
Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets     0.14   %   0.06   %   0.13   %   0.20   %   0.24   %
                                 
(1)Annualized.                                
                                 

 

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                
Period End Deposits                                            
                                             
                        Linked      
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   Quarter   Year Over  
(dollars in thousands)   2021   2021   2020   2020   2020   Change   Year Change  
DDA   $ 1,374,018   $ 1,280,524   $ 1,033,765   $ 843,656   $ 883,662   $ 93,494     $ 490,356  
NOW     536,677     485,540     760,638     387,858     449,737     51,137       86,940  
Savings     676     562     625     568     583     114       93  
Money market     1,026,239     1,142,361     1,030,753     945,834     879,863     (116,122 )     146,376  
Time     283,656     294,129     241,328     196,343     131,353     (10,473 )     152,303  
Brokered     84,958     74,576     94,399     94,463     62,433     10,382       22,525  
Total deposits   $ 3,306,224   $ 3,277,692   $ 3,161,508   $ 2,468,722   $ 2,407,631   $ 28,532     $ 898,593  
                                             
Average Deposits                                            
                                             
    2021   2020   Linked      
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second   Quarter   Q2 2021 vs  
(dollars in thousands)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Change   Q2 2020  
DDA   $ 1,295,728   $ 1,136,531   $ 977,009   $ 854,715   $ 815,299   $ 159,197     $ 480,429  
NOW     548,358     618,701     558,967     440,734     462,051     (70,343 )     86,307  
Savings     593     587     614     586     574     6       19  
Money market     1,088,423     1,042,809     1,026,347     942,062     952,444     45,614       135,979  
Time     290,331     273,615     221,792     166,019     96,362     16,716       193,969  
Brokered     84,168     84,663     89,673     68,102     83,228     (495 )     940  
Total deposits   $ 3,307,601   $ 3,156,906   $ 2,874,402   $ 2,472,218   $ 2,409,958   $ 150,695     $ 897,643  
                                             
Noninterest bearing deposits as a percentage of average deposits     39.2 %   36.0 %   34.0 %   34.6 %   33.8 %            
Cost of interest-bearing deposits     0.17 % 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.33 %          
Cost of deposits     0.10 %   0.12 %   0.16 %   0.19 %   0.22 %            
                                             

 

ATLANTIC CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.                                            
Non-GAAP Performance and Financial Measures Reconciliation                                            
                                  For the six months  
    2021   2020   ended June 30,  
    Second   First   Fourth   Third   Second              
(in thousands, except share and per share data)   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   Quarter   2021   2020  
                                             
Taxable equivalent interest income reconciliation                                            
Interest income - GAAP   $ 27,618     $ 25,410     $ 24,943     $ 24,233     $ 23,797     $ 53,028     $ 49,820    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     375       365       345       345       354       740       577    
Interest income - taxable equivalent   $ 27,993     $ 25,775     $ 25,288     $ 24,578     $ 24,151     $ 53,768     $ 50,397    
                                             
Taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation                                            
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 25,660     $ 23,345     $ 22,644     $ 21,718     $ 21,631     $ 49,005     $ 42,611    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     375       365       345       345       354       740       577    
Net interest income - taxable equivalent   $ 26,035     $ 23,710     $ 22,989     $ 22,063     $ 21,985     $ 49,745     $ 43,188    
                                             
Loan yield excluding PPP loans reconciliation                                            
Loan yield - GAAP     4.19   %   3.89   %   3.89   %   3.82   %   3.87   %   4.04   %   4.29   %
Impact of PPP loans     (0.24 )     (0.06 )     (0.03 )     0.13       0.22       (0.15 )     0.14    
Loan yield excluding PPP loans     3.95   %   3.83   %   3.86   %   3.95   %   4.09   %   3.89   %   4.43   %
                                             
Taxable equivalent net interest margin reconciliation                                            
Net interest margin - GAAP     2.87   %   2.76   %   2.86   %   3.09   %   3.17   %   2.82   %   3.27   %
Impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     0.04       0.05       0.05       0.05       0.06       0.04       0.05    
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent     2.91   %   2.81   %   2.91   %   3.14   %   3.23   %   2.86   %   3.32   %
                                             
Taxable equivalent net interest margin excluding PPP loans reconciliation                                            
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent     2.91   %   2.81   %   2.91   %   3.14   %   3.23   %   2.86   %   3.32   %
Impact of PPP loans     (0.21 )     (0.11 )     (0.10 )     0.04       0.12       (0.16 )     0.06    
Net interest margin - taxable equivalent excluding PPP loans     2.70   %   2.70   %   2.81   %   3.18   %   3.35   %   2.70   %   3.38   %
                                             
Taxable equivalent income before income taxes reconciliation                                            
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 14,980     $ 16,277     $ 12,015     $ 10,481     $ 2,207     $ 31,257     $ 4,658    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     375       365       345       345       354       740       577    
Income before income taxes   $ 15,355     $ 16,642     $ 12,360     $ 10,826     $ 2,561     $ 31,997     $ 5,235    
                                             
Taxable equivalent income tax expense reconciliation                                            
Income tax expense - GAAP   $ 3,164     $ 2,915     $ 2,065     $ 1,863     $ 358     $ 6,079     $ 685    
Taxable equivalent adjustment     375       365       345       345       354       740       577    
Income tax expense   $ 3,539     $ 3,280     $ 2,410     $ 2,208     $ 712     $ 6,819     $ 1,262    
                                             
Tangible book value per common share reconciliation                                            
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 353,185     $ 340,328     $ 338,586     $ 340,309     $ 335,980     $ 353,185     $ 335,980    
Intangible assets     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )     (19,925 )  
Total tangible common equity   $ 333,260     $