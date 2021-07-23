checkAd

Cathedral Energy Services and Precision Drilling Announce Business Transaction, Strategic Alliance and Newly Appointed Board Member

CALGARY, Alberta, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:CET) (“Cathedral”) and Precision Drilling Corporation (TSX: PD, NYSE: PDS) (“Precision”) are pleased to announce the closing of Cathedral’s acquisition of Precision’s directional drilling business (the “Transaction”) for a purchase price of $6,350,000.   The Transaction includes operating assets and personnel of Precision’s directional drilling business (including its operations facility in Nisku, Alberta), along with an additional $3 million cash investment by Precision to support growth and expansion of Cathedral, including continuing the buildout of RapidFireTM measurement-while-drilling guidance systems and nDuranceTM drilling motors. Additionally, the Transaction is expected to enhance margins as expenses related to rental equipment used by Precision are replaced with proprietary Cathedral tools.

As part of the Transaction, Cathedral and Precision have entered into a strategic marketing alliance (the “Alliance”), which is expected to produce new U.S. and Canadian customer opportunities for Cathedral as well as potential integrated service offerings for customers. The Alliance is expected to support both parties’ technology initiatives and lead the future of directional drilling. Precision’s market leading AlphaTM digital technologies (AlphaApps, AlphaAutomation and AlphaAnalytics) are focused on automation and drilling performance and pair well with Cathedral’s premium downhole equipment and directional drilling expertise.

The parties have also entered into an investor rights agreement pursuant to which, among other things, Precision was granted the right to nominate a member to Cathedral’s board of directors and certain customary participation rights in respect of future sales of securities by Cathedral. Precision will maintain such rights for so long as it continues to hold 10% or more of Cathedral’s common shares (calculated on a partially diluted basis giving effect to the exercise or conversion of any convertible securities which may be held by Precision).

Precision nominee Shuja Goraya, who is currently employed by Precision as their Chief Technology Officer, has been appointed to the Cathedral board of directors. Based in Houston, Texas, Mr. Goraya has a Bachelor of Engineering degree and has worked for over 25 years in the energy services sector, most recently with Schlumberger Limited. Mr. Goraya’s technical expertise and extensive directional drilling background will be a strong complement to Cathedral’s board.

