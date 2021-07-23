NorthWest Initiates Drill Program at East Niv
The Company Now Has Active Drill Campaigns Underway at Both East Niv and Kwanika
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce the start of the first drill program at the
Company’s East Niv property in central British Columbia. An initial program of 11 holes for a total of 2,750 metres is planned. In addition to diamond drilling, we are continuing to explore the
broader East Niv region and carrying out field work to identify additional new targets for follow-up.
Peter Bell, President & CEO NorthWest Copper states: “This drill program marks the first real tests of the East Niv system. East Niv represents a unique opportunity for the discovery of a brand-new copper-gold porphyry, in central British Columbia. We are extremely excited to initiate this drill program. Strongly mineralized showings and a big geophysical signature outline the potential scale and grade of this new prospect, which is perfectly situated in a region renowned for large copper-gold deposits and decades of production. We look forward to keeping the market updated as we test the property further with drilling.”
About East Niv:
Located approximately 40 kilometres south of the Kemess mine complex, the East Niv property was initially acquired by staking in 2018 following a regional database compilation and analysis of Geoscience BC’s Search III airborne geophysical dataset. East Niv now covers 43,297 Hectares of highly prospective ground. Outcropping copper-gold mineralization and coincident induced polarization, magnetic and soil geochemical anomalies outline a compelling 3.5 square kilometer, multi-parameter porphyry copper-gold target.
Below are composite grab samples from outcrop and subcrop from key showings; Main West, Main East and KC: 1
Main West: 19 samples averaged 0.35% Copper, and 0.30 g/t Gold
Main East: 10 samples averaged 0.30% Copper, and 0.14 g/t Gold
KC: 13 samples averaged 0.23% Copper, and 0.67 g/t Gold
South Nub: 5 samples averaged 1.01% Copper, and 9.38 g/t Gold
West Flank: 1 float sample yielded 1.8% Copper, 154.5 g/t Gold and 581 g/t Silver
*Grab sample grades are by nature selective and may not necessarily be an indication of the overall grade of a mineralized area.
East Niv lies within an underexplored limb of the eastern Stikine Terrane, a region famed for hosting numerous prolific porphyry deposits and complexes including Kemess (Centerra Gold), Red Chris (Newcrest Mining/Imperial Metals), Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (“KSM”; Seabridge Gold) and Galore Creek (Newmont/Teck Resources).
