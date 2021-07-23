NorthWest Initiates Drill Program at East Niv

The Company Now Has Active Drill Campaigns Underway at Both East Niv and Kwanika

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to announce the start of the first drill program at the Company’s East Niv property in central British Columbia. An initial program of 11 holes for a total of 2,750 metres is planned. In addition to diamond drilling, we are continuing to explore the broader East Niv region and carrying out field work to identify additional new targets for follow-up.



Peter Bell, President & CEO NorthWest Copper states: “This drill program marks the first real tests of the East Niv system. East Niv represents a unique opportunity for the discovery of a brand-new copper-gold porphyry, in central British Columbia. We are extremely excited to initiate this drill program. Strongly mineralized showings and a big geophysical signature outline the potential scale and grade of this new prospect, which is perfectly situated in a region renowned for large copper-gold deposits and decades of production. We look forward to keeping the market updated as we test the property further with drilling.”